ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansas medical marijuana breaks sales record in 2022

By Alex Kienlen
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yhbfo_0k63TtGe00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The numbers for 2022 are in, and medical marijuana sales in Arkansas have set a record.

According to the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration, in 2022 Arkansas dispensaries sold 50,547 pounds of marijuana, amounting to $273.6 million in sales. This makes 2022 the largest year in Arkansas history for marijuana sales since the industry’s 2019 beginning.

DFA spokesperson Scott Hardin said the sales represent significant tax revenue for the state.

“Overall, more than $753 million has been spent to purchase 123,650 pounds of medical marijuana since 2019,” Hardin said. “State tax revenue from medical marijuana totaled $32 million in 2022. This included $16.3 million from the state’s 6.5% sales tax along with $15.7 million from the 4% privilege tax. Both of these taxes apply to all patient purchases.”

The 4% privilege tax is only applied when a grower sells marijuana to a dispensary, Hardin said.

Sherwood-based Natural Relief Dispensary led in sales for the year, with 5,029 pounds sold. It was followed by Suite 443 in Hot Springs, which sold 3,724 pounds of product.

The Arkansas Department of Health reports 89,855 active medical marijuana patient cards.

Comments / 0

Related
MyArkLaMiss

Extra SNAP benefits going back to regular amount in March

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Extra SNAP benefits put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic will go back to the regular benefit amount starting in March. According to the USDA Food and Nutrition Service, the extra benefits end after the Consolidated Appropriations Act was passed in December. SNAP recipients in Louisiana households were warned that […]
LOUISIANA STATE
magnoliareporter.com

What is the minimum wage in Arkansas?

For several years in a row, Arkansas’ minimum wage rose on New Year’s Day as part of a gradual increase approved by voters in two statewide elections. Minimum hourly pay rose incrementally from $6.25 in 2014 to $11 per hour in 2021 as a result of two citizen-initiated state laws. And that’s where the hourly rate will stay without an increase from legislators or another statewide ballot issue.
ARKANSAS STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders lays out vision for Arkansas, her administration in speech to lawmakers

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders addressed members of the Arkansas General Assembly, sharing her vision for the state, after taking her oath of office Tuesday morning at the state capitol. Covering expected themes, it established the same priorities that were at the fore during her campaign: Jobs, safe streets and education reforms […]
ARKANSAS STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Fight over DNA testing heads to Arkansas Supreme Court

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The fight over DNA testing in the West Memphis 3 case appears to be heading to the Arkansas State Supreme Court. Nearly 30 years ago, Damien Echols, Jessie Misskelley, and Jason Baldwin were tried and convicted as teenagers for the deaths of three boys in West Memphis. Decades later, the group […]
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
MyArkLaMiss

Farmerville Foster Farms donates 400K chickens to Louisiana food banks

FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — During the last weeks of 2022, the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry transported approximately 400,000 pounds of chicken to food banks throughout the state of Louisiana. The chicken was donated by Foster Farms, which operates in Farmerville, La. The donated chicken will be distributed by Louisiana food banks through regular […]
FARMERVILLE, LA
The Daily South

8 Restaurants That Prove Arkansas Barbecue Is Here To Stay

With Memphis to the east and Texas to the west, Arkansas often gets skipped in discussions of Southern barbecue—and unfairly so, for the state has plenty of smoky treasures to share. Stylistically, the Arkansas version has much in common with its neighbors across the Mississippi River. Ribs and rib...
ARKANSAS STATE
5NEWS

Bill could make daylight saving time permanent in Arkansas

ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas Rep. Johnny Rye wrote house bill 1039, which would put daylight saving time into effect year-round, after listening to community concerns and voters reaching out to him about the topic. “Starting in November at around 4 p.m., there’s a lot of folks that’s going home...
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Arkansas man celebrates birthday with $100,000 lottery win

LAVACA, Ark. — A lucky resident of Lavaca in Sebastian County purchased a Quick Pick Powerball ticket that turned into a $100,000 prize. Randall Overbey was celebrating his birthday when he discovered that he matched four white balls and the Powerball number 22. “I was at work when I...
LAVACA, AR
swarkansasnews.com

Winter utility assistance program starts Jan. 9

Central Arkansas Development Council (CADC) has announced that the 2023 Winter Utility Assistance program will begin the week of Jan. 9 and continue as long as funds are available. Applications will be accepted in 19 counties in the CADC service area: Calhoun, Clark, Columbia, Dallas, Hempstead, Hot Spring, Howard, Lafayette,...
ARKANSAS STATE
Kicker 102.5

The Year End Report: 2022 Top 10 Most Dangerous Towns in Arkansas

Looks like crime is up in the state of Arkansas. The year-end report is out and some things have changed over the past year on what towns are the most dangerous in Arkansas. This new report shows that a higher crime rate is not necessarily in the larger more populated towns. The increase in violent crime and property crime should seriously have us worried.
ARKANSAS STATE
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

67K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy