DeWine highlights mental-health efforts in inaugural address
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine, in his second inaugural address on Monday, called for making Ohio “the best state in the nation” for mental-health treatment, research, and prevention efforts. “We are ridding Ohio of the stigma – yes the stigma – that comes with addiction and...
Letter: Food banks grateful for state’s funding
Over the past several months, the Ohio Association of Foodbanks and our 12 regional foodbanks have encountered many challenges as we worked to keep Ohio families nourished. From July to September 2022, our Ohio food pantries served 38% more households compared to the same quarter in 2021. We’ve also seen sustained increases in food and fuel costs, as well as the expiration of pandemic relief measures, making it a challenge to help those in need across our state.
Letter: Fact-check Huffman’s recent recollections
The stories in The Lima News “Ohio 135th General Assembly begins” and “Ohio after two years of Lima leadership” were an interesting read. It would have been even better if facts were checked. In the first story, Huffman was quoted as saying, “Two years ago the...
Ohio’s 2022 U.S. Senate race shatters spending records
COLUMBUS – Candidates, their affiliates and outside political groups spent almost as much on the 2022 U.S. Senate race in Ohio than in the previous three elections combined, according to campaign finance data. The massive spending on last year’s race was fueled by record-busting personal fundraising by the Democratic...
DeWine signs bill that could raise taxes, scrap credits for developers; pledges support for affordable housing in next budget
COLUMBUS – GOP Gov. Mike DeWine signed legislation Friday that could raises taxes on affordable housing developments and block their owners from claiming certain tax credits. But he offered some hope to advocates as well with a promise to address affordable housing in his forthcoming two-year budget proposal. The...
St. Marys notches Spartan Wrestling Invitational title
LIMA — St. Marys sophomore Tate Hisey was getting accustomed to having his two older brothers on the team with him last season. However, twins Trevor Hisey and Tyler Hisey graduated after last year and went on to wrestle at Lourdes University. Last season, all three brothers competed at...
