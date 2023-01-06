Read full article on original website
mykdkd.com
Winter Weather Reminders for Clinton School District
It’s still winter right?? It sure doesn’t feel like it outside, but we all know that Missouri weather can change in an instant, so we thought it would be helpful to provide a refresher on how the CSD communicates weather-related school closures!. SOCIAL MEDIA-The first notification you will...
Hundreds of Blue Springs homes to be impacted by planned water outage
Blue Springs warns it needs to turn off water to 250 homes along SW 22nd Street to replace water main on Jan. 11-12, 2023.
mykdkd.com
Robert Lee Allen Jr “Bub”
Robert Lee Allen Jr “Bub”, age 46, left us on Thursday, January 5th, 2023, at his home in Clinton, Missouri. A visitation service will be held from 6 PM – 8 PM on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at Consalus Funeral Home in Clinton, Missouri. His ashes will be laid to rest next to his father Robert Lee Allen Sr, at a later date.
A $2M Powerball ticket is among Missouri’s unclaimed prizes
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — There are millions of dollars in unclaimed Missouri Lottery prizes, and they can all be seen on the lottery’s new website. All draw games with prizes over $50,000 are listed there. An unclaimed Powerball ticket worth $2 million was just sold this week in Laurie, Missouri. The winning ticket sold at […]
mykdkd.com
No School – Monday Jan. 16
Clinton Schools will not be in session next Monday, January 16th in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.
northwestmoinfo.com
Area Auctioneer Continues Family Tradition
Chris Arnaman of Cameron continued a family tradition Wednesday when he was among six Missourians in the field of 45 competing at the World Livestock Auctioneer Championship qualifier in Windsor. Arnaman, who now presides over sales at the Tina Livestock Auction, says his start to livestock auctions came at a...
mykdkd.com
Clinton Fire Department to Receive New Fire Engine Spring of 2023
The Clinton Fire Department is proud to reveal drawings of the newest fire engine that will serve the citizens of Clinton. The Rosenbaur engine is scheduled to be delivered in May of 2023. Construction delays have resulted in a longer than usual build time, the original delivery date was scheduled...
What You Told Us Is Going In The Old Sedalia Hardee’s Building
There's been another round of changes when it comes to restaurants in Sedalia. First, the Hardee's closed their location on South Limit Avenue. Followed by the destruction of the building that housed Dickie Do Bar-B-Que for new storage units. Then the announced closing of Bar B Que Pit Stop. That said Mike Pettis and I noticed something going on over at the Hardee's Building, so I thought I'd ask you what you think is going into the old Hardee's building on South Limit. Your answers, as expected, were fun, snarky, and enjoyable to read.
mykdkd.com
Yvette Sims
Yvette Sims, 89, of Windsor, Missouri, died Saturday evening, January 7, 2023, at University Hospital, Columbia, Mo. She was born January 31, 1933, in Benton County, Mo., near Windsor, the daughter of Joseph O’Leary Ellis and Venus June (Christian) Ellis. On November 22, 1951, she married Clifford Dale Sims at the Harmony Baptist Church near Windsor.
One of the first marijuana expungement cases in the state filed in Cass County
A man from Cass County, who is currently in a Missouri prison, is one of the first people in the state to file a petition to have his cannabis possession record expunged.
KYTV
Laurie, Mo. resident wins $2 million prize from Powerball ticket
LAURIE, Mo. (KY3) - Someone from Laurie is $2 million richer after matching all five white-ball numbers drawn in the Powerball drawing and also adding the Power Play option to their ticket. The winning ticket was purchased at FastLane in Laurie. The winning numbers on Saturday were 35, 36, 44,...
Kansas City, Missouri, woman seriously injured in crash on U.S. 50
A Kansas City, Missouri, woman has been seriously injured in a crash Friday evening in Jackson County.
kmmo.com
WARRENSBURG MAN CHARGED WITH MULTIPLE FELONIES IN JOHNSON COUNTY
A Warrensburg man has been charged with multiple felonies in Johnson County. According to a probable cause statement, authorities responded to a report from a confidential juvenile victim on December 9, 2022, that Jeremy Roussell had allegedly supplied the victim with marijuana and had touched the victim inappropriately while kissing the victim’s neck in October 2022 at a park.
mykdkd.com
Clinton Police Arrest Report (1/9)
Jacob Thomas Smith of Urich, MO was arrested on 12/13/2022 for resisting arrest, tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, and stealing. Blake Austin Lindsey of Clinton, MO was arrested on 12/14/2022 for property damage in the 1st degree,...
fourstateshomepage.com
Expect Lane Closure on Southbound I-49 Near Nevada for Crash Clean-Up
VERNON COUNTY, Mo. — Drivers can expect a lane closure on Tuesday (1/09) along southbound I-49 as contractor crews work to clean up a recent crash. The southbound I-49 lane between Vernon County routes D & M near mile marker 108 north of Nevada will be closed between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
KCTV 5
Woman airlifted to hospital after crash in Henry County involving KCK driver
HENRY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 35-year-old woman was taken to the hospital via Life Flight after a multi-vehicle crash in Henry County. The crash occurred at 10:51 a.m. Saturday morning according to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol. According to the crash report, the incident happened when...
Sedalia Woman Injured After Falling Asleep At The Wheel in Johnson County
A Sedalia woman was injured in a one-vehicle crash that occurred Sunday afternoon in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2013 Kia Sorento, driven by 88-year-old Mary E. Morgan of Sedalia, was on US 50, west of NW 151st Road just before 5 p.m., when the driver fell asleep, traveled off the road and struck a guardrail, then an embankment and a yield sign.
One person flown to hospital after Johnson County crash
JOHNSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) One person was seriously injured in a crash in Johnson County on Sunday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, it happened around 3:00 p.m. on Route ZZ at Southwest 1100 Rd. Troopers say the crash happened when a UTV driven by 27-year-old Thomas Shelton, of Garden City, The post One person flown to hospital after Johnson County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Three people injured, one seriously, in Henry County collision near Tightwad
A Benton County woman suffers serious injuries in a two-vehicle crash in neighboring Henry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Amy Gregory, 35, of Warsaw, was driving on Highway 7 near the town of Tightwad late Saturday morning when she turned into the path of another vehicle. After the two vehicles collided, they came to a rest in a ditch.
