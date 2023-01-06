Read full article on original website
Demolition at ‘first modern apartment complex’ taking place in Campbell
CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Built between 1918 and 1920, historians call Campbell’s former Sheet and Tube Company homes “the first modern apartment complex ever built.” But now, nearly everyone agrees — even those who worked to save it — that it’s time for much of it to be demolished.
Rebuild from YSU Ward Beecher fire could take time
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Repairs may take some for the Ward Beecher Planetarium at Youngstown State University, but the planetarium’s most valuable equipment was spared. Flames broke out in a section of the roof Monday afternoon as crews were repairing a leak. Firefighters literally had to peel back...
Penguin City beer goes statewide
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Penguin City Beer is making its next move. The Valley brewery is expanding its market in Ohio. It just announced a new partnership with Heidelberg Distributing Company, which has locations in Youngstown, Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton and Cincinnati. The deal goes into effect Jan. 23. Beer...
Drug treatment facility opens in Niles
NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County has struggled with a high overdose rate. A new facility is helping people step into recovery. Niles Treatment Services has taken over where the Victoria Room used to operate. It opened one week ago, providing medically assisted treatment. The facility also provides case...
Barn rebuilds celebrated following devastating fire in Columbiana County
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Last July, a farm in Columbiana County suffered a devastating loss. Three barns caught fire and dozens of livestock died. But now, the family is nearly done rebuilding, and 2023 is getting off to a great start. Whiteleather Farms celebrated 100 years on land...
Expert detective to head YPD unit
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A 10-year veteran of the Youngstown Police Department is its newest lieutenant. Detective Sergeant Robert Gentile took the oath for his new rank Monday from Mayor Tito Brown. He will take over as commander of the Traffic and Accident Investigations Unit. Chief Carl Davis says...
Youngstown shooting victim remembered as caring mentor, bright student
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A 19-year-old woman who was killed in a shooting is being remembered for her caring, bright and special personality. Kylearia Day was killed in a double homicide January 5, after the car she was a passenger in was shot up on Interstate 680 in Youngstown. The driver, 19-year-old Marquis Whitted, was also killed.
Eastern Gateway receiving funding for EV training
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Eastern Gateway Community College will receive $914,000 in federal funding for electric vehicle technology training. The money was included in a comprehensive government funding package passed by Congress and was part of $19 million in directed spending for projects in the 13th District. It will pay for the installation of equipment and technology for training at the college.
TV gear, greenhouse included in school grant projects
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Teachers with special projects in the Boardman School District received grant money to help make their ideas come to life. The Boardman Schools Fund for Educational Excellence awarded 11 teacher grants totaling $18,000. The money is part of a fund supported by individuals, families and businesses in the community.
Veterans donate wheelchairs to local high school
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Wheelchairs are an important piece of medical equipment to help an injured person get around or be taken somewhere. And to help with that, the local Disabled American Veterans (DAV) chapter donated seven wheelchairs to Austintown Fitch High School. The donation included six wheelchairs and...
Fire spreads to three homes in New Castle
NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Crews worked to control a fire Monday morning in New Castle that spread to neighboring homes. The fire started about 6:30 a.m. at a vacant house on the 6000 block of Spruce Street. Fire Chief Mike Kobbe said the response was quick as the...
Residents escape Warren house fire
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Three people have to temporarily live elsewhere after a fire damaged their home early Monday morning. It happened just before 5 a.m. in the 800 block of Swallow Street SW in Warren. When firefighters arrived, they found a fire on the second floor of the...
Brothers sentenced for beating at downtown Youngstown bar
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Two men who are brothers received their sentence Thursday for beating a man in the bathroom of a downtown Youngstown bar. London Sanders, 30, of Harrisburg, Pa., and Marlin Sanders, 29, of Sharon, Pa., each pleaded guilty to an amended charge of aggravated assault on Nov. 15. Thursday, Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas Judge Maureen Sweeney sentenced them each to 18 months in prison, with credit for the one day they served in jail.
Why did Ohio gas prices increase? Here are some factors
(WKBN) — You may have noticed gas prices jump in Ohio after the winter storm Christmas weekend, and you may be wondering: Did the weather have anything to do with it?. Just a week before the Valley was impacted by frigid temperatures and blowing snow, Ohio’s average gas price was $2.88, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
Newton Falls councilman has hearing in domestic violence case
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – A Newton Falls councilman will be back in court next month for another hearing in a domestic violence case. A pre-trial in John Baryak’s case has been scheduled for February 7th. He’s charged with aggravated menacing and domestic violence. Baryak was arrested...
Charges filed after dogs found abandoned in Warren
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Warren Police have filed charges against a woman after two dogs were found abandoned in a rental home over the weekend. Audreanna Lewis has a warrant for her arrest on two counts of misdemeanor cruelty to animals. The charges were filed Monday in Warren Municipal Court, a day after two dogs, now named Willow and Coco, were found abandoned.
Woman sentenced after bomb threats incident at local Walmart
MERCER, Pa. (WKBN)- One of the two people who made bomb threats at the Walmart in Hermitage has been sentenced. Skye Bowser received 18 months probation for her involvement. She is charged with the misdemeanor charge of making terroristic threats causing the evacuation of a building. Back in June of...
FBI notifies Trumbull County sheriff of online threat
BRISTOVLVILLE, (WKBN) – A Bristolville man was arrested after deputies say he made an online statement about shooting up a school. According to the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office, they were alerted by the FBI Monday that at about 2:30 a.m., the agency received a complaint about a threat that was posted by 19-year-old Ethan Marks saying, “I would shoot up a school if I could.”
Warren police investigating shooting of teenage girl
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating the shooting of an 18-year-old girl, which happened over the weekend in Warren. Police were sent to the 500 block of Fairfield St NE on Saturday afternoon. According to a police report, the shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. Once there, officers found...
Two suspected of locking child in room, nailing windows: report
SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN) – Two people were arrested on child endangering charges Friday after police were called to a home for an unruly child, according to the Sebring Police Department. Police went to the 400 block of W. Ohio Ave. on Wednesday and discovered a child was allegedly being...
