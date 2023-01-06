Read full article on original website
Wife arraigned on homicide charge after fatal Kingston fire
KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A man is dead and his wife now faces several charges, namely homicide, after a January 4 fire in Luzerne County. On January 4 around 1:00 a.m., first responders were called to the 30 block of Holiday Drive in the Green Acres Apartments, to extinguish a fire. A man died and nine […]
Man charged with throwing woman down stairs
PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they tased a man multiple times as they arrested him for reportedly shoving a woman down a flight of stairs. According to the Plymouth Borough Police Department, on Sunday John G. Mulroy, 39, of Plymouth was arrested at home in the 500 block of West Main Street around […]
Man allegedly fired shotgun during domestic dispute
On the morning of January 6th, Broome County Sheriff's deputies responded to a domestic dispute involving a firearm in Glen Aubrey.
Man with warrants provides false name to PSP, is arrested on southside
SHENANDOAH – A Mahanoy Plane man with several warrants was arrested Saturday at West and Oak Streets after a traffic stop. State Police at Frackville stopped a 2008 Jeep for traffic violations at that intersection. The passenger, Daniel D. Quinn, 43, of Mahanoy Plane, provided a false name to...
Trooper: A vial with a cloudy liquid found in Knorr’s pocket
WILKES-BARRE — A nearly four-inch long glass vial almost completely filled with a cloudy liquid was removed from the front pant’s pocket of Clayton Knorr after he was arrested in a Park & Ride lot in Hanover Township, an undercover state police trooper testified Tuesday. Knorr, 42, of...
Suspect pleads in kidnapping outside Bethlehem warehouse that led to Holland Tunnel arrest
The suspect in a 2021 kidnapping outside a Bethlehem warehouse pleaded guilty Tuesday in that case and two others, all involving his ex-girlfriend, the Northampton County District Attorney’s Office said. Ruben Carrion Melendez, 29, faces sentencing scheduled for March 29 in Northampton County Court, District Attorney Terry Houck said...
Secret video of ‘murder plot’ played to jury
WILKES-BARRE — A Pittston woman who said she was a longtime confidential drug informant for state police testified Monday she believed h
Man sentenced for stabbing, throwing fireworks at group
TEXAS TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announce that a man has been sentenced after an investigation discovered he stabbed a man multiple times after throwing fireworks toward a group at a bar. According to Wayne County District Attorney A.G. Howell, in July 2020 around 3:30 a.m., officers were told about an assault that occurred […]
Police: Plymouth man shoved woman down stairs
PLYMOUTH — A trial for a Plymouth man on allegations he threatened police officers with a shotgun nearly a year ago was continued Monday
Watch: Dunmore police look to ID theft suspects
DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they are searching for two suspects caught on camera breaking into cars in Dunmore early Monday. According to the Dunmore Police Department, two people were seen on camera breaking into a car in the 1200 block of Monroe Avenue between 2-4 a.m. Police say they also attempted to […]
Two sentenced for selling drugs resulting in death
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials have sentenced two men for trafficking heroin/fentanyl resulting in the death of a 32-year-old woman. According to US Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Demetrius Taylor, 30, of New Jersey, and Joseph Decker, 28, of Monroe County, previously pleaded guilty to distribution and possession with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl, […]
Woman charged with setting tree on fire
Bloomsburg, Pa. — A woman who's had repeated trouble with the law was caught setting fire outside a children's museum last month. Jayda Rene Klinger, 18, was seen on video with two other people on Dec. 4 near the Bloomsburg Children's Museum, 2 W. Seventh Street, according to Bloomsburg Officer Kenneth Auchter. Klinger reportedly can be seen torching a pine tree on the property around 8 p.m. Related reading: Alleged...
Two charged with stealing car, leading Tioga Co. pursuit
Two are charged with stealing a vehicle and leading police on a pursuit in Tioga County.
Three under investigation for serial purse snatching
CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating three men following a purse snatching incident in Monroe County. According to a press release, state police responded to the ShopRite at Kinsley Drive on Friday for reports that a woman in her 90s was the victim of a theft. The release states three men […]
Man blames co-defendant in 2021 Cass Twp. homicide
Jan. 10—POTTSVILLE — After more than a year in Schuylkill County Prison, one of two men charged with killing another man in Cass Twp. gave his account of what happened. And he blamed his co-defendant. Michael Robert Angelo, 51, of 556 Maple St., Norwegian Twp., testified Monday during...
BC Sheriff: Man held woman against her will with gun
The incident was said to have involved a man holding a female against her will, armed with a revolver.
Man in Bradford County jail after assaulting woman with gun, police
TUSCARORA TOWNSHIP, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say a Tuscarora Township man is being held in the Bradford County Correctional Facility after assaulting a woman with a gun. According to police, the assault happened around 3:30 a.m. on December 19th near Papoose Acres Lane. 53-year-old Charles Fletcher was in a verbal argument with […]
Man who posed as teen’s ‘stepfather’ and took her to Mexico is back in state prison
A Lehigh County man on parole for posing as a 16-year-old girl’s stepfather and running away to Mexico is back in state prison. Kevin Michael Esterly pleaded guilty to corruption of a minor in the 2018 case in Lehigh County Court and was sentenced in 2019 to two and a half to five years in state prison.
BLOTTER: Police reports for Jan. 10
—THEFT: A patron at Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino reported to Falls police that about 8 p.m. Saturday he was on the gaming floor playing slot machines and had his wallet between his legs. At some point he got up and walked away, dropping the wallet. About 8:50 p.m., the man said he was alerted by his credit card of a $41 purchase at a nearby convenience store. In addition to the credit card, the wallet contained $187 and his driver's license. Casino security provided surveillance footage of the incident, which showed a woman with long braided hair taking the wallet.
Suspects sought in Monroe County robbery
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — State police are still looking for two of the three men who robbed an elderly woman outside of Kinsley's ShopRite in Brodheadsville. According to police, on Friday, three men approached a woman in her early 90s just after lunchtime. The men were reported to have stolen her wallet and several credit cards.
