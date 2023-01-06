ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scranton, PA

WBRE

Wife arraigned on homicide charge after fatal Kingston fire

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A man is dead and his wife now faces several charges, namely homicide, after a January 4 fire in Luzerne County. On January 4 around 1:00 a.m., first responders were called to the 30 block of Holiday Drive in the Green Acres Apartments, to extinguish a fire. A man died and nine […]
KINGSTON, PA
WBRE

Man charged with throwing woman down stairs

PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they tased a man multiple times as they arrested him for reportedly shoving a woman down a flight of stairs. According to the Plymouth Borough Police Department, on Sunday John G. Mulroy, 39, of Plymouth was arrested at home in the 500 block of West Main Street around […]
PLYMOUTH, PA
The Shenandoah Sentinel

Man with warrants provides false name to PSP, is arrested on southside

SHENANDOAH – A Mahanoy Plane man with several warrants was arrested Saturday at West and Oak Streets after a traffic stop. State Police at Frackville stopped a 2008 Jeep for traffic violations at that intersection. The passenger, Daniel D. Quinn, 43, of Mahanoy Plane, provided a false name to...
SHENANDOAH, PA
WBRE

Man sentenced for stabbing, throwing fireworks at group

TEXAS TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announce that a man has been sentenced after an investigation discovered he stabbed a man multiple times after throwing fireworks toward a group at a bar. According to Wayne County District Attorney A.G. Howell, in July 2020 around 3:30 a.m., officers were told about an assault that occurred […]
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Watch: Dunmore police look to ID theft suspects

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they are searching for two suspects caught on camera breaking into cars in Dunmore early Monday. According to the Dunmore Police Department, two people were seen on camera breaking into a car in the 1200 block of Monroe Avenue between 2-4 a.m. Police say they also attempted to […]
DUNMORE, PA
WBRE

Two sentenced for selling drugs resulting in death

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials have sentenced two men for trafficking heroin/fentanyl resulting in the death of a 32-year-old woman. According to US Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Demetrius Taylor, 30, of New Jersey, and Joseph Decker, 28, of Monroe County, previously pleaded guilty to distribution and possession with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl, […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Woman charged with setting tree on fire

Bloomsburg, Pa. — A woman who's had repeated trouble with the law was caught setting fire outside a children's museum last month. Jayda Rene Klinger, 18, was seen on video with two other people on Dec. 4 near the Bloomsburg Children's Museum, 2 W. Seventh Street, according to Bloomsburg Officer Kenneth Auchter. Klinger reportedly can be seen torching a pine tree on the property around 8 p.m. Related reading: Alleged...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
WBRE

Three under investigation for serial purse snatching

CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating three men following a purse snatching incident in Monroe County. According to a press release, state police responded to the ShopRite at Kinsley Drive on Friday for reports that a woman in her 90s was the victim of a theft. The release states three men […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
YAHOO!

Man blames co-defendant in 2021 Cass Twp. homicide

Jan. 10—POTTSVILLE — After more than a year in Schuylkill County Prison, one of two men charged with killing another man in Cass Twp. gave his account of what happened. And he blamed his co-defendant. Michael Robert Angelo, 51, of 556 Maple St., Norwegian Twp., testified Monday during...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man in Bradford County jail after assaulting woman with gun, police

TUSCARORA TOWNSHIP, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say a Tuscarora Township man is being held in the Bradford County Correctional Facility after assaulting a woman with a gun. According to police, the assault happened around 3:30 a.m. on December 19th near Papoose Acres Lane. 53-year-old Charles Fletcher was in a verbal argument with […]
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
YAHOO!

BLOTTER: Police reports for Jan. 10

—THEFT: A patron at Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino reported to Falls police that about 8 p.m. Saturday he was on the gaming floor playing slot machines and had his wallet between his legs. At some point he got up and walked away, dropping the wallet. About 8:50 p.m., the man said he was alerted by his credit card of a $41 purchase at a nearby convenience store. In addition to the credit card, the wallet contained $187 and his driver's license. Casino security provided surveillance footage of the incident, which showed a woman with long braided hair taking the wallet.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
Newswatch 16

Suspects sought in Monroe County robbery

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — State police are still looking for two of the three men who robbed an elderly woman outside of Kinsley's ShopRite in Brodheadsville. According to police, on Friday, three men approached a woman in her early 90s just after lunchtime. The men were reported to have stolen her wallet and several credit cards.
MONROE COUNTY, PA

