Steelers Vote Minkah Fitzpatrick as Team’s 2022 MVP

By Brendan Howe, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh
 4 days ago
PITTSBURGH — Minkah Fitzpatrick was voted the Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 team MVP by his teammates, it was announced Friday afternoon.

Minkah Fitzpatrick has been a force on the Steelers’ defense this go-round, even after undergoing an appendectomy early on. He’s notched double the interceptions of any other player on the squad and more tackles than anyone but linebacker Myles Jack.

“Yeah, that guy really deserves it,” fellow defensive stalwart T.J. Watt said of Fitzpatrick. “He comes in here everyday and works his ass off. Honestly, he’s been awesome this year and it’s great to see all his work pay off.”

Fitzpatrick has picked off the quarterback in both of the Steelers’ last two contests, the latter of which coming against Baltimore and sealing a crucial victory.

