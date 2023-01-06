Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thebestmix1055.com
Fremont man faces charges from Monday incidents
A Fremont man faces charges from incidents Monday morning. Police officers were dispatched at about 9 a.m. to the 700 block of East 22nd Street where it was reported that a man entered a business and created a disturbance. Prior to the officers arriving, the individual had left the business....
kfornow.com
Four People In Jail Related To West Lincoln Burglary
LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 10)–Four people are in jail following a belated burglary report at a west Lincoln storage unit. Lincoln Police say officers were called just before 4pm Monday to Sasquatch Self Storage at 201 South Coddington about a burglary, where a 38-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man reported their storage unit has been entered sometime during the overnight hours. It’s believed that entry was made from a neighboring unit by removing a panel from a shared wall. Several items were stolen for a $1,500 loss.
klkntv.com
Woman hid from officers in sofa after theft at Lincoln storage unit, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Officers have arrested four after a theft at a Lincoln storage unit, including one woman who hid in a sofa, police say. Just before 4 p.m. on Monday, officers were sent to Sasquatch Self Storage near Southwest 20th and West O Streets after a report of a burglary.
thebestmix1055.com
Fremont man faces domestic assault charge
Fremont police investigated an assault that resulted in an injury at about 4 p.m. Friday. As a result of the investigation, Mark D. Carey, 60, of Fremont was arrested Sunday for domestic assault.
thebestmix1055.com
Dispute leads to arrest for assault
A physical disturbance between family members in the 400 block of North Lincoln Avenue on Sunday resulted in an arrest. The investigation by Fremont police resulted in the arrest of Galat B. Dieu, 22, for third-degree assault.
KETV.com
Omaha police identify man seriously injured by gunfire Tuesday morning
OMAHA, Neb. — One man was seriously injured by gunfire in North Omaha early Tuesday morning. Omaha police found the victim around 12:20 a.m. near 43rd and Grant streets. Paramedics rushed the man, identified as 41-year-old Ontonio Payne, to Nebraska Medicine, where police said Payne was expected to survive.
WOWT
18-year-old accused of murder appears in Douglas County Court
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man arrested for an Omaha murder appears in court. Kevin Thornton, 18, was in Douglas County Court Tuesday after his case was ordered to trial. Thornton is accused of killing 19-year-old Sincere Brooks. According to Omaha Police, Thornton shot Brooks on Nov. 16 shortly after...
thebestmix1055.com
Fremont man dies in Council Bluffs shooting
A 19-year-old Fremont man was fatally shot in an incident Sunday in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Police identified the victim as Tucker Dobberstein. Authorities said they were called to an apartment complex near Fourth Street and Willow Avenue at about 5:15 p.m. after residents reported hearing gunshots inside the building. Police said Dobberstein was struck by at least one of the gunshots.
klkntv.com
Fremont teen found dead in Council Bluffs apartment with gunshot wound
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Fremont teen was killed in a Council Bluffs shooting on Sunday, authorities say. The Council Bluffs Police Department says officers were called to an apartment near Fourth Street and Willow Avenue just after 5 p.m. on a report of gunshots. Tucker Dobberstein, 19, was...
klkntv.com
Car slams into Lincoln post office, causing ‘significant’ damage
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A car caused “significant” damage to a Lincoln post office building on Tuesday, authorities say. The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. at the post office near 56th Street and Pine Lake Road. Lincoln Fire & Rescue said no one was injured in the...
News Channel Nebraska
Oakland man sentenced on theft charges
OAKLAND, Neb. -- Theft charges send an Oakland man to prison for four years. According to the Stanton County Sheriff's Office, 29-year-old Seth Gatewood, of Oakland, was sentenced on Monday. He will serve four years in prison for two counts of felony theft. Gatewood pleaded guilty in October 2022. Officials...
klkntv.com
Burglar used slab of concrete to break into Lincoln laundromat, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A burglar broke into a Lincoln laundromat Sunday by smashing a bathroom window, police say. Around 7 a.m., officers were sent to Laundry Land near 48th Street and Normal Boulevard after an employee reported a burglary. The employee told police that they found the back...
Mills County Sheriff’s Office Reports Eight Arrests
(Glenwood) The Mills County Sheriff’s Report shows a busy week of activity. A Council Bluffs man was arrested at Pottawattamie County Corrections with a bond set at $10,000. 30-year-old Keith Patrick Schreck faces a Failure To Appear Charge on an original charge of Burglary 3rd. 21-year-old Bryan Keith Jones,...
WOWT
Bellevue homeowners frustrated after drunk driver crashes into house
A Nebraska woman almost paid a much larger tip than she expected for what was originally a $14 meal. Omaha sports figure and jeweler team to benefit women. An Omaha athlete is using her jewelry line to support women in the metro. Plans to revitalize North Omaha Airport taking off.
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln laundromat reportedly had money stolen
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A laundromat in Lincoln reported that money had been missing from the business. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to Laundry Land, 4831 Normal Blvd., on Sunday at 7:05 a.m. for a reported burglary. Officers said the employee told them that they had arrived to...
thebestmix1055.com
Saunders County deputy injured following vehicle pursuit
At about 10 p.m. Friday, a deputy with the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office attempted to initiate a traffic stop of a vehicle that was speeding on Highway 79 near County Road N. The suspect vehicle immediately turned onto County Road N and proceeded eastbound at a high rate of speed and a pursuit was initiated.
thebestmix1055.com
Fremont man arrested for violating protection order
Fremont police responded at 7:07 Friday night to the 400 block of North M. Street for a possible protection order violation. The complaint was determined to be valid and resulted in the arrest of Sergio F. Ramos, 38, for violation of a protection order.
News Channel Nebraska
Talmage man accused of burglary in Otoe
NEBRASKA CITY – A Talmage man is charged with burglary and possession of methamphetamine in Otoe. An arrest affidavit says the Nebraska State Patrol investigated suspicious activity near the county road shop in Otoe on Dec. 28 and made contact with Christopher Chilton, 38, outside of his car. An...
KETV.com
Omaha police searching for suspect who robbed gas station at gunpoint on Sunday
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are searching for a robber that held up a gas station at gunpoint on Sunday morning. Around 4:40 a.m., a Black male armed with a firearm demanded money at the Casey's near N 132nd Street and West Maple Road, according to authorities. No injuries...
thebestmix1055.com
Saunders County deputy on the road to recovery
The Saunders County deputy injured during a traffic incident Friday night is on the road to recovery. Deputy Dominic Leuck was released from the hospital on Saturday. He sustained various injuries, including a fractured rib, torn ligament in his ankle, a fractured cheek bone, bruising to his lungs, a concussion, bruises and lacerations.
Comments / 0