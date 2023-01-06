ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont, NE

thebestmix1055.com

Fremont man faces charges from Monday incidents

A Fremont man faces charges from incidents Monday morning. Police officers were dispatched at about 9 a.m. to the 700 block of East 22nd Street where it was reported that a man entered a business and created a disturbance. Prior to the officers arriving, the individual had left the business....
FREMONT, NE
kfornow.com

Four People In Jail Related To West Lincoln Burglary

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 10)–Four people are in jail following a belated burglary report at a west Lincoln storage unit. Lincoln Police say officers were called just before 4pm Monday to Sasquatch Self Storage at 201 South Coddington about a burglary, where a 38-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man reported their storage unit has been entered sometime during the overnight hours. It’s believed that entry was made from a neighboring unit by removing a panel from a shared wall. Several items were stolen for a $1,500 loss.
LINCOLN, NE
thebestmix1055.com

Fremont man faces domestic assault charge

Fremont police investigated an assault that resulted in an injury at about 4 p.m. Friday. As a result of the investigation, Mark D. Carey, 60, of Fremont was arrested Sunday for domestic assault.
FREMONT, NE
thebestmix1055.com

Dispute leads to arrest for assault

A physical disturbance between family members in the 400 block of North Lincoln Avenue on Sunday resulted in an arrest. The investigation by Fremont police resulted in the arrest of Galat B. Dieu, 22, for third-degree assault.
FREMONT, NE
KETV.com

Omaha police identify man seriously injured by gunfire Tuesday morning

OMAHA, Neb. — One man was seriously injured by gunfire in North Omaha early Tuesday morning. Omaha police found the victim around 12:20 a.m. near 43rd and Grant streets. Paramedics rushed the man, identified as 41-year-old Ontonio Payne, to Nebraska Medicine, where police said Payne was expected to survive.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

18-year-old accused of murder appears in Douglas County Court

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man arrested for an Omaha murder appears in court. Kevin Thornton, 18, was in Douglas County Court Tuesday after his case was ordered to trial. Thornton is accused of killing 19-year-old Sincere Brooks. According to Omaha Police, Thornton shot Brooks on Nov. 16 shortly after...
OMAHA, NE
thebestmix1055.com

Fremont man dies in Council Bluffs shooting

A 19-year-old Fremont man was fatally shot in an incident Sunday in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Police identified the victim as Tucker Dobberstein. Authorities said they were called to an apartment complex near Fourth Street and Willow Avenue at about 5:15 p.m. after residents reported hearing gunshots inside the building. Police said Dobberstein was struck by at least one of the gunshots.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Oakland man sentenced on theft charges

OAKLAND, Neb. -- Theft charges send an Oakland man to prison for four years. According to the Stanton County Sheriff's Office, 29-year-old Seth Gatewood, of Oakland, was sentenced on Monday. He will serve four years in prison for two counts of felony theft. Gatewood pleaded guilty in October 2022. Officials...
OAKLAND, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln laundromat reportedly had money stolen

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A laundromat in Lincoln reported that money had been missing from the business. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to Laundry Land, 4831 Normal Blvd., on Sunday at 7:05 a.m. for a reported burglary. Officers said the employee told them that they had arrived to...
LINCOLN, NE
thebestmix1055.com

Saunders County deputy injured following vehicle pursuit

At about 10 p.m. Friday, a deputy with the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office attempted to initiate a traffic stop of a vehicle that was speeding on Highway 79 near County Road N. The suspect vehicle immediately turned onto County Road N and proceeded eastbound at a high rate of speed and a pursuit was initiated.
SAUNDERS COUNTY, NE
thebestmix1055.com

Fremont man arrested for violating protection order

Fremont police responded at 7:07 Friday night to the 400 block of North M. Street for a possible protection order violation. The complaint was determined to be valid and resulted in the arrest of Sergio F. Ramos, 38, for violation of a protection order.
FREMONT, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Talmage man accused of burglary in Otoe

NEBRASKA CITY – A Talmage man is charged with burglary and possession of methamphetamine in Otoe. An arrest affidavit says the Nebraska State Patrol investigated suspicious activity near the county road shop in Otoe on Dec. 28 and made contact with Christopher Chilton, 38, outside of his car. An...
OTOE, NE
thebestmix1055.com

Saunders County deputy on the road to recovery

The Saunders County deputy injured during a traffic incident Friday night is on the road to recovery. Deputy Dominic Leuck was released from the hospital on Saturday. He sustained various injuries, including a fractured rib, torn ligament in his ankle, a fractured cheek bone, bruising to his lungs, a concussion, bruises and lacerations.
SAUNDERS COUNTY, NE

