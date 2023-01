RICHMOND, Ky. – EKU offensive lineman Payton Collins has been named to the Football Championship Subdivision Athletic Directors Association Academic All-Star Team, which was announced on Monday. Collins earned a 3.86 GPA during the fall semester and was named to the ASUN All-Academic team, as well as the All-ASUN team. The Columbus, Ohio, native was also tabbed as a Fourth-Team Phil Steele/DraftScout All-American.

RICHMOND, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO