HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - In 2020, Vernon Menifee was free from jail on three felony bonds when he murdered 29-year-old Guy Anthony Owen Allen. "We're still trying to get through this as a family," his brother Jason Allen told us in a 2020 interview. "It's the toughest thing I've ever experienced in my life, and I've been through some tough things. Losing my brother trumps everything I've ever experienced in life."

HARRIS COUNTY, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO