myopinion.stfu.
4d ago
Scary...he better watch it...rapoers justice ⚖️ is different.
Elizabeth
4d ago
What if 🤔I mean I’m just saying…what if they bailed him out for him to turn up dead 🥴😬
NFL Star Demands TradeOnlyHomersHouston, TX
Texas Supreme Court ruling gives life to proposed $30 billion dollar Dallas-to-Houston bullet trainJalyn SmootDallas, TX
10 Houston Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyHouston, TX
The Largest Flea Market in Texas is a Must VisitTravel MavenTexas State
The shuttered Little Pappas Seafood House will reopen as an oyster bar this spring.Raj guleriaHouston, TX
Some defendants who committed murder while free on multiple bonds have gone from accused to convicted killers
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - In 2020, Vernon Menifee was free from jail on three felony bonds when he murdered 29-year-old Guy Anthony Owen Allen. "We're still trying to get through this as a family," his brother Jason Allen told us in a 2020 interview. "It's the toughest thing I've ever experienced in my life, and I've been through some tough things. Losing my brother trumps everything I've ever experienced in life."
Houston taqueria shooting: Mother of taqueria suspect killed by customer in self-defense speaks out
HOUSTON - In an ominous phone call Thursday morning, hours before the robbery at El Ranchito on South Gessner in southwest Houston that would end his life, 30-year-old Eric Eugene Washington promised his mother, Corine Goodman, he would do better. "Thursday morning was the last time he called me. He...
(FULL INTERVIEW) Houston Taqueria shooting: Mother of robber killed by patron speaks out
FOX 26's Natalie Hee spoke exclusively with Corine Goodman, the mother of Eric Eugene Washington, the robber who was killed by a patron at a Houston taqueria. She tells us that hours before the robbery, he promised his mother he would do better.
Wanted man arrested, charged for threatening officers in northwest Harris County
HOUSTON - Authorities have a wanted man behind bars for allegedly making threats to law enforcement officials in northwest Harris County. According to the Harris County Constable Pct. 4's Office, it all started Monday after officers received a call about a disturbance in the 10800 block of FM 1960 Rd. W. That's where responding constable deputies were approached by Paul Chaney, 34, who began to threaten them.
Man wanted for stealing liquor bottles and pointing gun at employee in Northshore area, HPD says
Police said the man first acted like a customer and walked around the store looking at different liquor bottles before grabbing two of them and running out of the store without paying.
13-year-old girl kidnapped, threatened at gunpoint; suspect arrested by Harris Co. Constables
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A 13-year-old girl is safe after authorities arrested a man accused of aggravated kidnapping. Officials with Harris County Constable Precinct 4 Office said they responded to the 16900 block of Northchase Drive in reference to a tip that a 13-year-old girl was possibly at the location with an older male.
Customer who shot robber at Texas taco shop could face charges through grand jury
The customer captured on surveillance video shooting and killing a robber at a southwest Houston taco shop is reportedly ready to talk to police.
Confusion among hospital staff over child's death led to parents being detained, deputies say
The 2-month-old is now believed to have died of sudden infant death syndrome, or SIDS, according to investigators.
Woman charged with shooting death of Houston-area bull rider arrested again by U.S. Marshals
HOUSTON — The woman charged with murder in the shooting death of a pro bull rider from Fresno, Texas has been arrested by U.S. marshals in Houston, according to Salt Lake City police. Investigators said LaShawn Denise Bagley, now 22, killed her on-again-off-again boyfriend Ouncie Mitchell, whose real name...
Texas 'Teacher of the Year' Is Found Slain in Backyard, Police Suspect Domestic Violence
Wendy Duan was a third grade reading and language arts teacher at Boone Elementary School in Houston A 28-year-old Texas woman who named the 2021 "Teacher of the Year" at her elementary school was found dead behind her house on Saturday — and police suspect she was the victim of domestic violence. At about 9:50 p.m. on Saturday, while responding to calls about a shooting, police found Wendy Duan dead in her Sugar Land backyard with multiple gunshot wounds, multiple outlets report. Duan's neighbor Tony Thomas told ABC13 he...
Man killed, bystander shot after fight leads to gunfire outside Third Ward store, HPD says
Police said two men got into a fight in the parking lot and started pushing and shoving each other. That's when the suspect reportedly pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots.
Man arrested for shooting another at Greenspoint bus stop following argument
HOUSTON - Authorities have a man behind bars after allegedly turning a heated argument at a bus stop in Greenspoint into a deadly shooting. It happened last Friday a little before 4 p.m. when police said Deshaun Desmond Green, 21, got into an altercation with an unidentified man at a bus stop in the 12200 block of Greenspoint Dr. in north Houston.
Before troopers opened fire, man toting $2.5m in cocaine begged for death, video shows
In a chaotic scene, a man accused of toting $2.5 million in cocaine while leading police on a high-speed chase last month begged to be shot after crashing his car and engaging troopers in a standoff beside Interstate 10, new video shows. "Please kill me," the man said as he...
Popular teacher killed in suspected domestic violence incident remembered by staff, students
SUGAR LAND, Texas — We're learning more about an Alief ISD teacher who was killed outside of her home over the weekend in Sugar Land. Wendy Duan, 28, was shot following what police believe was a domestic violence incident. While the manhunt for the shooter continues, students and staff are grieving the tragic loss of Ms. Duan.
Houston taqueria shooting: Arrangements being made to speak with customer, police say
HOUSTON - Houston police say an attorney is making arrangements for the customer who shot a robbery suspect at a restaurant to speak with investigators. The man has not been charged. Police say the customer left after the Thursday night shooting in southwest Houston, and they want to speak with him.
Texan Charged After Bumble Date Is Allegedly Kidnapped, Assaulted Over 5 Days
The woman had “severe bruising to both eyes, bite marks to her throat and nose, severe bruising to the majority of her body,” the criminal complaint stated.
'Deeply saddened' | Alief ISD confirms assistant teacher killed in Sugar Land shooting
SUGAR LAND, Texas — A young Alief ISD teacher was killed Saturday in a suspected case of domestic violence, according to police. The district has identified her as Wendy Duan, 28. She joined Alief ISD in 2017 and had been teaching 3rd-grade reading and writing at Boone Elementary. Just...
Man accused of intentionally setting 2 fires to homes last week due in court
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Pablo Patino, the man accused of setting multiple homes on fire last week, is expected to appear before a judge for the first time on Monday. Patino is facing several charges, including arson, making a terroristic threat, assault of a family member and violating a protective order. He's currently being held on bonds totaling $4.5 million.
Man shot leaving concert with girlfriend in downtown Houston to live: Report
HOUSTON — A man is expected to survive after being shot multiple times during an attempted robbery this Sunday in downtown Houston. As first published by ABC 13, around 12 a.m., the victim and his girlfriend were walking from a concert when they were approached by a vehicle. According...
