ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 13

myopinion.stfu.
4d ago

Scary...he better watch it...rapoers justice ⚖️ is different.

Reply(1)
9
Elizabeth
4d ago

What if 🤔I mean I’m just saying…what if they bailed him out for him to turn up dead 🥴😬

Reply(2)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox26houston.com

Some defendants who committed murder while free on multiple bonds have gone from accused to convicted killers

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - In 2020, Vernon Menifee was free from jail on three felony bonds when he murdered 29-year-old Guy Anthony Owen Allen. "We're still trying to get through this as a family," his brother Jason Allen told us in a 2020 interview. "It's the toughest thing I've ever experienced in my life, and I've been through some tough things. Losing my brother trumps everything I've ever experienced in life."
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Wanted man arrested, charged for threatening officers in northwest Harris County

HOUSTON - Authorities have a wanted man behind bars for allegedly making threats to law enforcement officials in northwest Harris County. According to the Harris County Constable Pct. 4's Office, it all started Monday after officers received a call about a disturbance in the 10800 block of FM 1960 Rd. W. That's where responding constable deputies were approached by Paul Chaney, 34, who began to threaten them.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
People

Texas 'Teacher of the Year' Is Found Slain in Backyard, Police Suspect Domestic Violence

Wendy Duan was a third grade reading and language arts teacher at Boone Elementary School in Houston A 28-year-old Texas woman who named the 2021 "Teacher of the Year" at her elementary school was found dead behind her house on Saturday — and police suspect she was the victim of domestic violence. At about 9:50 p.m. on Saturday, while responding to calls about a shooting, police found Wendy Duan dead in her Sugar Land backyard with multiple gunshot wounds, multiple outlets report. Duan's neighbor Tony Thomas told ABC13 he...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Man arrested for shooting another at Greenspoint bus stop following argument

HOUSTON - Authorities have a man behind bars after allegedly turning a heated argument at a bus stop in Greenspoint into a deadly shooting. It happened last Friday a little before 4 p.m. when police said Deshaun Desmond Green, 21, got into an altercation with an unidentified man at a bus stop in the 12200 block of Greenspoint Dr. in north Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Man accused of intentionally setting 2 fires to homes last week due in court

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Pablo Patino, the man accused of setting multiple homes on fire last week, is expected to appear before a judge for the first time on Monday. Patino is facing several charges, including arson, making a terroristic threat, assault of a family member and violating a protective order. He's currently being held on bonds totaling $4.5 million.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy