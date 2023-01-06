Read full article on original website
FOX Carolina
Missing dog found 45 miles away, months later in child’s bedroom
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Nearly five months after she went missing, an Upstate man is reunited with his beloved dog Lola - who was found more than 45 miles from home. Kim Voiers said Lola actually found her. When she sent her children to bed on Sunday night, she...
thejournalonline.com
One person injured – Augusta Road
One person was injured in a single vehicle wreck Monday night on Augusta Road. It happened near Lickville Road. The driver was transported to the hospital after his car ran off the roadway and struck a driveway culvert. South Greenville firefighters along with Greenville County EMS responded. (Photo by David Rogers)
FOX Carolina
Coroner identifies victim of crash on Highway 72 in Greenwood Co.
GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood County Coroner identified the name of the driver that passed away from a crash that happened on Tuesday. The coroner said the crash happened at around 12:29 p.m. on Highway 72. According to the coroner, 26-year-old David Ray Weichmann was traveling west...
Driver dies in crash on Hwy. 72 in Greenwood Co.
One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in Greenwood County.
WYFF4.com
A 'damming' situation: 130-year-old dam leaking; holding back tons of toxic waste from Reedy River
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Lake Greenwood provides clean drinking water to tens of thousands of people in Greenwood and Laurens counties. But just over an hour upstream in Greenville County, the 130-year-old Conestee Dam is crumbling and cracking day by day, according to experts, holding back millions of tons of chemicals and raw sewage.
FOX Carolina
West Greenville residents look ahead after “Woven” project approval
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Monday night, Greenville City Council approved a controversial mixed-use apartment project on Pendleton Street. For almost a year—West Greenville residents were against it. Tuesday night, many of those same residents came together for a community meeting and a big topic on the agenda was development.
FOX Carolina
Officers searching for suspect accused of breaking into home in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers are searching for a man who reportedly broke into a home in Asheville last week. Officers identified the suspect as Thomas Orr, a 43-year-old who is around 5 feet 6 inches tall and 198 pounds. They added that he has blue eyes and a barbed wire tattoo on his left shoulder.
Motorcyclist killed in Upstate crash
1 dead, 1 charged following crash in Cherokee Co.
Upstate woman sentenced to 20 years for killing husband
A Spartanburg County woman was sentenced to 20 years in prison for fatally shooting her husband.
FOX Carolina
Coroner identifies victim from motorcycle crash in Honea Path
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office announced that one person died Monday evening following a motorcycle crash in Honea Path. The Coroner’s Office said the crash happened around 6:00 p.m. on East Greer Street near Black Street. According to the Coroner’s Office, it...
FOX Carolina
South Carolina's new Speaker of the House
In Greenville an elderly woman was shot and killed just moments before arriving at her birthday party. Heather Stevanus was injured in a road rage shooting on I-85. Deputies say shots were fired from one vehicle into another. Suspect's car is a dark-colored BMW. Madison County Quadruple Stabbing Investigation in...
Mother of 2 shot in the head by possible road rage driver on I-85, deputies say
A woman is recovering after being shot in the head during a possible road rage incident on Interstate 85. According to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office in South Carolina, a woman was shot at around 5:30 p.m. Sunday as she, her husband, and two children were traveling on I-85 southbound near the Georgia state line.
WYFF4.com
FOX Carolina
Easley police searching for runaway teen
EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Easley police are searching for a teen who ran away from her home on Stonehaven Lane. According to police, 16-year-old Cadince Bennefield ran away from her home between 10 p.m. on Jan. 5 and 7 a.m. on Jan. 6. Police said Bennefield is five-feet-three inches...
deltanews.tv
Three People Shot in Greenville
Three victims are recovering after being shot over the weekend. The shootings were not tied to each other. More details are in the story.
FOX Carolina
Greenville, Spartanburg in top 5 counties for reported human trafficking
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - SC Attorney General Alan Wilson released the 2022 Human Trafficking Task Force annual report that details the magnitude of human trafficking in South Carolina. According to the report. the top five counties for reported human trafficking include Greenville, Charleston, Richland, Horry and Spartanburg. The data...
FOX Carolina
Deputies find missing 14-year-old safe
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were searching a missing 14-year-old from Laurens County. Deputies said the teenager was last seen around 4:30 p.m. when he walked out of his house.
