Beloved mascot Uga not making LA trip for national championship game

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — At least one bulldog won’t be in Los Angeles for the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

University of Georgia officials announced Friday that Uga X, the university’s mascot, will not be traveling to the west coast.

Spokespeople said there were several options for Uga to attend the game, but the cross-country distance and time it would take to travel made it difficult for the bulldog.

Instead, Uga will be cheering on his fellow Dawgs from his home in Savannah.

Uga X, also known as Que, was around for all of UGA’s games during the 2015 season, but was officially named mascot during the November 2015 against Georgia Southern University.

Over the last 100 years, all 10 official bulldogs who have served as Uga, have been part of a line of pure white English bulldogs owned by the Frank W. “Sonny” Seiler family in Savannah.

The National Championship Game kicks off on Monday night at 7:30 p.m. in SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

