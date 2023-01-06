ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Beloved mascot Uga not making LA trip for national championship game

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d3rLh_0k63RfwS00

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — At least one bulldog won’t be in Los Angeles for the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

University of Georgia officials announced Friday that Uga X, the university’s mascot, will not be traveling to the west coast.

Spokespeople said there were several options for Uga to attend the game, but the cross-country distance and time it would take to travel made it difficult for the bulldog.

Instead, Uga will be cheering on his fellow Dawgs from his home in Savannah.

Channel 2 is the official TV station of the Georgia Bulldogs. Watch our special Road 2 Championship with exclusive interviews ahead of the big game, LIVE from Los Angeles on Sunday night at 7 p.m.

Uga X, also known as Que, was around for all of UGA’s games during the 2015 season, but was officially named mascot during the November 2015 against Georgia Southern University.

Over the last 100 years, all 10 official bulldogs who have served as Uga, have been part of a line of pure white English bulldogs owned by the Frank W. “Sonny” Seiler family in Savannah.

The National Championship Game kicks off on Monday night at 7:30 p.m. in SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

MORE GEORGIA BULLDOGS:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rRN5H_0k63RfwS00

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Georgia blowout of TCU allows Stetson Bennett to watch 4th quarter from the sideline

In a beatdown reminiscent of 1980s Super Bowls, Georgia outmuscled, outclassed and outplayed TCU en route to a 52-7 third-quarter lead in Monday's CFP national championship. TCU got on the board thanks to a busted coverage in the first quarter. But it was a blip on the screen as a Stetson Bennett-led Bulldogs offense steamrolled the Horned Frogs to in insurmountable lead. The margin was so wide, in fact, that Georgia didn't need its All-SEC quarterback in the fourth quarter.
ATHENS, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
221K+
Followers
152K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy