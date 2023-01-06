Just 10 days into the new year and the Oklahoma City Fire Department has already responded to nearly 50 grass fires. Much of Oklahoma is in severe or extreme drought conditions, according to U.S. Drought Monitor. Combined with warm temperatures, wind gusts and low humidity, there is an increased risk of fires. The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a fire weather watch for Wednesday afternoon for western Oklahoma from the Woodward area down to Altus.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 15 HOURS AGO