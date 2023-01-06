Read full article on original website
News On 6
Emergency Crews Battle Fire At Duplex In NW Oklahoma City
Emergency crews were called to the scene of a fire that broke out at a duplex in Northwest Oklahoma City on Wednesday morning. Crews were called to the scene near Northwest 8th Street and North Klien Avenue. Officials say the fire was contained to one room and all 5 people...
News On 6
Oklahoma City Police Confirm 74 Homicides In 2022
Oklahoma City Police are updating their homicide numbers for last year. The department now says there were 74 homicides in 2022. This follows new charges filed against three people involved in a cold case and the disappearance of Joseph Lartey in 2017. His body has still not been found. Johnathan...
News On 6
Police Investigating 3rd Homicide In Oklahoma City This Year
Oklahoma City police are investigating the city's third homicide of the year. Police say the call came in late Monday night as a shooting on the far northwest side in a neighborhood near Hefner and Rockwell. Officers say they arrived to find a young man dead from a gunshot wound.
News On 6
Vehicle Crashes Into NW OKC Business; Police Searching For Driver
Oklahoma City Police said they are looking for the driver of a vehicle that crashed into a business Sunday morning in northwest Oklahoma City. The crash happened at around 6 a.m. at the No Boundaries International building near West Britton Road and Northwestern Avenue. Police said the driver hit a...
News On 6
Crews Battle Commercial Fire At Vacant Downtown Oklahoma City Building
Fire crews in Oklahoma City said no injuries were reported from a fire at a vacant downtown building Sunday afternoon. The OKC fire department was seen fighting the fire near NW 4th St. and Shartel Ave. around 4:30 p.m. Firefighters had to tear wood boards off the barricaded windows to...
News On 6
Fatal Shooting Victim Found Between 2 Cars At SW Oklahoma City Apartment Complex
Police are investigating a deadly shooting on the southwest side of the city. The victim's body was discovered Saturday night in the parking lot of an apartment complex near Southwest 89th and Drexel Ave. Police at the scene did not have any details about the victim and said no arrests...
News On 6
High-Speed Chase Ends In Norman With 2 Suspects & Duffel Bags Full Of Drugs
New details on a high-speed chase spanning from Oklahoma City to Norman on Tuesday. It came to a white-knuckle end with two suspects in a field being held at gunpoint, along with two duffle bags full of dope, according to police. Jim Gardner and Bob Mills SkyNews 9 were overhead...
News On 6
50 Grass Fires In 10 Days: Warm, Dry Conditions Increase Fire Risk In Oklahoma City
Just 10 days into the new year and the Oklahoma City Fire Department has already responded to nearly 50 grass fires. Much of Oklahoma is in severe or extreme drought conditions, according to U.S. Drought Monitor. Combined with warm temperatures, wind gusts and low humidity, there is an increased risk of fires. The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a fire weather watch for Wednesday afternoon for western Oklahoma from the Woodward area down to Altus.
News On 6
Man Arrested, Accused Of Biting Security So Hard Chunk Was Missing From His Hand
A fight outside a metro hotel left a security guard in the hospital and a suspect behind bars. Police say Angelo Gilliam started a fight with that security guard outside of the Hilton Garden Inn on NW Expressway after he was asked to leave the hotel for trespassing. News9 obtained...
News On 6
Authorities, Community Search For Missing 3-Year-Old Girl In Caddo County
The search continues in Caddo County on Wednesday morning for a 3-year-old girl who has been missing since Saturday, according to the Caddo County Sheriff’s Office. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, which is assisting Cyril police and other law enforcement agencies, says Athena Brownfield disappeared from her home on West Nebraska Road and has not been seen for days.
News On 6
OCPD Identify Victim In Weekend Shooting
Oklahoma City Police have identified a victim who died in a shooting that happened Saturday in southwest Oklahoma City shooting. Investigators said at around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, officers found Rocky Gonzalez, age unknown, lying in the parking lot of an apartment complex near Southwest 89th Street and Drexel Avenue.
News On 6
OHP: 62-Year-Old Hit, Killed By Vehicle In Pottawatomie County Crash
A 62-year-old man was hit and killed by a vehicle late Saturday night in Pottawatomie County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened at around 11:27 p.m. on the eastbound lanes of I-40 at mile marker 180, about two miles west of Shawnee, Okla. A vehicle...
News On 6
OKC Metro's First Drive-Thru Grocery Store Opens
The Oklahoma City metro's first curbside, drive-thru grocery store opened Tuesday morning. The store, JackBe, is located near Northwest 178th Street and North May Avenue in Edmond. The company said customers can place their orders anytime on the app, before pulling into one of the drive-thru bays to pick up...
News On 6
OUPD Officer Under Investigation For Use Of Force
A University of Oklahoma Police Officer is under investigation after a use of force arrest involving a fan during the game against Oklahoma State in Norman. OU Police said the man assaulted an officer while refusing to leave the aisle in the stands. A recently released video from the Gaylord...
News On 6
Investigation Into Suspected Money Laundering Operation In Edmond
A sophisticated suspected money laundering operation was brought down in one of the metro’s most affluent neighborhoods. In November, federal agents raided a home in Edmond’s Oak Tree neighborhood. According to documents, the house was under surveillance for more than a year. On November 8, more than a...
News On 6
Moore Police Dept. Accepting Applications For Citizens Academy
The Moore Police Department is giving citizens a chance to learn what it's like to be a police officer. David Dickinson is a Moore Police Department Community Service Officer, and he says this is a great way to learn. "It's a way for them to see their police officers and...
News On 6
Shawnee Woman Says Platt College Never Provided Her Diploma
A Shawnee woman said the college she graduated from never gave her the diploma she earned. Now she can’t advance in her career. "We didn’t really learn anything while we were there,” said Brandi McCaul who graduated from Platt College. Some people don’t feel the money we...
News On 6
Yukon Lawmaker Holds 'Arm The Teachers' Event
A Yukon lawmaker partnered with the Oklahoma Second Amendment Association to host an event assisting teachers with getting a license to carry a handgun. Representative Jay Steagall said he wants to use his store, Clover Precision, and his skills to make a difference in Oklahoma schools. “There's been a lot...
News On 6
Solar Panels Added To School Roof Thanks To Students
A local middle school in Norman is partnering with OG&E to promote alternative energy opportunities for students. OG&E and Irving Middle School are celebrating the school's newest project: an onsite solar panel installation. This whole project came about because students formed a Students for Solar club. Members of the club...
News On 6
Former Cowboy Commits To Kevin Wilson, Tulsa Football
Kevin Wilson has only been the head football coach for the University of Tulsa for about a month, but he already made some big-time moves in the transfer portal. On Sunday, defensive back Kanion Williams announced his decision to leave Oklahoma State and join the Golden Hurricane. Williams joins Braylin...
