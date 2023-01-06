ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

News On 6

Emergency Crews Battle Fire At Duplex In NW Oklahoma City

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a fire that broke out at a duplex in Northwest Oklahoma City on Wednesday morning. Crews were called to the scene near Northwest 8th Street and North Klien Avenue. Officials say the fire was contained to one room and all 5 people...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Oklahoma City Police Confirm 74 Homicides In 2022

Oklahoma City Police are updating their homicide numbers for last year. The department now says there were 74 homicides in 2022. This follows new charges filed against three people involved in a cold case and the disappearance of Joseph Lartey in 2017. His body has still not been found. Johnathan...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Police Investigating 3rd Homicide In Oklahoma City This Year

Oklahoma City police are investigating the city's third homicide of the year. Police say the call came in late Monday night as a shooting on the far northwest side in a neighborhood near Hefner and Rockwell. Officers say they arrived to find a young man dead from a gunshot wound.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Vehicle Crashes Into NW OKC Business; Police Searching For Driver

Oklahoma City Police said they are looking for the driver of a vehicle that crashed into a business Sunday morning in northwest Oklahoma City. The crash happened at around 6 a.m. at the No Boundaries International building near West Britton Road and Northwestern Avenue. Police said the driver hit a...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

50 Grass Fires In 10 Days: Warm, Dry Conditions Increase Fire Risk In Oklahoma City

Just 10 days into the new year and the Oklahoma City Fire Department has already responded to nearly 50 grass fires. Much of Oklahoma is in severe or extreme drought conditions, according to U.S. Drought Monitor. Combined with warm temperatures, wind gusts and low humidity, there is an increased risk of fires. The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a fire weather watch for Wednesday afternoon for western Oklahoma from the Woodward area down to Altus.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Authorities, Community Search For Missing 3-Year-Old Girl In Caddo County

The search continues in Caddo County on Wednesday morning for a 3-year-old girl who has been missing since Saturday, according to the Caddo County Sheriff’s Office. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, which is assisting Cyril police and other law enforcement agencies, says Athena Brownfield disappeared from her home on West Nebraska Road and has not been seen for days.
CADDO COUNTY, OK
News On 6

OCPD Identify Victim In Weekend Shooting

Oklahoma City Police have identified a victim who died in a shooting that happened Saturday in southwest Oklahoma City shooting. Investigators said at around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, officers found Rocky Gonzalez, age unknown, lying in the parking lot of an apartment complex near Southwest 89th Street and Drexel Avenue.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

OKC Metro's First Drive-Thru Grocery Store Opens

The Oklahoma City metro's first curbside, drive-thru grocery store opened Tuesday morning. The store, JackBe, is located near Northwest 178th Street and North May Avenue in Edmond. The company said customers can place their orders anytime on the app, before pulling into one of the drive-thru bays to pick up...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

OUPD Officer Under Investigation For Use Of Force

A University of Oklahoma Police Officer is under investigation after a use of force arrest involving a fan during the game against Oklahoma State in Norman. OU Police said the man assaulted an officer while refusing to leave the aisle in the stands. A recently released video from the Gaylord...
NORMAN, OK
News On 6

Investigation Into Suspected Money Laundering Operation In Edmond

A sophisticated suspected money laundering operation was brought down in one of the metro’s most affluent neighborhoods. In November, federal agents raided a home in Edmond’s Oak Tree neighborhood. According to documents, the house was under surveillance for more than a year. On November 8, more than a...
EDMOND, OK
News On 6

Moore Police Dept. Accepting Applications For Citizens Academy

The Moore Police Department is giving citizens a chance to learn what it's like to be a police officer. David Dickinson is a Moore Police Department Community Service Officer, and he says this is a great way to learn. "It's a way for them to see their police officers and...
News On 6

Shawnee Woman Says Platt College Never Provided Her Diploma

A Shawnee woman said the college she graduated from never gave her the diploma she earned. Now she can’t advance in her career. "We didn’t really learn anything while we were there,” said Brandi McCaul who graduated from Platt College. Some people don’t feel the money we...
SHAWNEE, OK
News On 6

Yukon Lawmaker Holds 'Arm The Teachers' Event

A Yukon lawmaker partnered with the Oklahoma Second Amendment Association to host an event assisting teachers with getting a license to carry a handgun. Representative Jay Steagall said he wants to use his store, Clover Precision, and his skills to make a difference in Oklahoma schools. “There's been a lot...
YUKON, OK
News On 6

Solar Panels Added To School Roof Thanks To Students

A local middle school in Norman is partnering with OG&E to promote alternative energy opportunities for students. OG&E and Irving Middle School are celebrating the school's newest project: an onsite solar panel installation. This whole project came about because students formed a Students for Solar club. Members of the club...
NORMAN, OK
News On 6

Former Cowboy Commits To Kevin Wilson, Tulsa Football

Kevin Wilson has only been the head football coach for the University of Tulsa for about a month, but he already made some big-time moves in the transfer portal. On Sunday, defensive back Kanion Williams announced his decision to leave Oklahoma State and join the Golden Hurricane. Williams joins Braylin...
TULSA, OK

