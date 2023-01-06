ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

yourbigsky.com

Ready to start your own business?

It’s a brand-new year and it can be the brand new start to own your own personal business. The Big Sky Economic Development is offering a “Startup Roadmap” coming up on Thursday, January 12th in Billings. “Designed for individuals who would like to start their own business....
yourbigsky.com

The Waltz, Baby! Get your Big Sky DanceSport on!

It’s a new year and time to allow yourself something new and different for some fun and good health. Why not try some different dancing on for a change?. Big Sky DanceSport in Billings is hosting dance classes of all different types and you can learn to Waltz coming up on Tuesday, January 10th, 17th, 24th and 31st.
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Billings, MT

Billings, the largest city in Montana, founded in 1877, welcomes over 2.6 million visitors yearly, with most of them enjoying the free things to do in Billings. One of the city's economic drivers is the tourism industry. The city is also one of the trade and distribution hubs of Montana,...
103.7 The Hawk

Did You Find a Zip Tie on Your Car Door? Be Vigilant, Billings

Something alarming caught my attention yesterday while scrolling social media. A Billings man named Michael T. shared an incident on the Billings Classifieds Facebook page. The situation involved his cousin's wife, who reportedly had a frightening experience while shopping. Thought to be a possible abduction attempt, Michael wrote,. His wife...
NBCMontana

Mexican national admits to role in transporting meth to Bozeman, Billings

MISSOULA, Mont. — A Mexican national admitted to playing a role in transporting 25 pounds of methamphetamine from Denver, Colo. to Bozeman. Risela Anahid Heredia Soberanes, 32, pleaded guilty to a superseding information charging her with possession with intent to distribute meth. The U.S. Department of Justice released the...
beckersasc.com

Montana anesthesiologists opposed to integrating CRNAs amid crushing shortages

Montana health systems and hospitals are being crushed by anesthesiologist shortages, but anesthesiologists are still opposed to integrating certified registered nurse anesthetists into health systems, Billings Gazette reported Jan. 6. CRNAs have advertised themselves as a solution to staffing shortages exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Hospitals have begun relying on...
NewsTalk 95.5

These Two Troubled Billings Businesses Have Closed Down Forever

Over the holiday break, I've been pretty darn bored. Not having responsibilities for nearly two weeks will do that to a guy. But one thing that caught my attention was a massive Facebook thread (FYI, you need to be a member of "Billings Customer Service Watchdog" in order to see it) about two Billings Businesses that have become well-known for their issues over the years, shutting down FOREVER.
KULR8

First responders rescue man stuck in tree in downtown Billings

UPDATE 11:45 PM: First responders have rescued a man who climbed into a tree from a nearby rooftop. The incident was initially reported in downtown Billings around 4 p.m. After nearly 8 hours, our reporter on the scene says first responders were able to get him down from the tree without injury or further incident.
