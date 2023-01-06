Read full article on original website
Billings, Do You Know Owners of These Dogs Spotted Around Town?
I used to have my own dog walking business. It was quite successful and I did it for 5 years until the pandemic started. I walked all different types of dogs like a Pomeranian, a Shiatsu, a Coon and Basset hound, and of course all the different mutts we love.
City of Billings considering tree diversity amidst climate change
Trees are critical infrastructure that can help cities withstand the effects of climate change by providing shade, absorbing stormwater and filtering air pollution.
These Two Montana Cities Make The Top 15 In The U.S. For Snowiest
As most of us know, Montana gets a lot of snow. But is it as much as we think when compared to the rest of the United States? For these two towns, yes!. What two Montana towns make the top 15 in the U.S. for Snowiest cities?. According to The...
Ready to start your own business?
It’s a brand-new year and it can be the brand new start to own your own personal business. The Big Sky Economic Development is offering a “Startup Roadmap” coming up on Thursday, January 12th in Billings. “Designed for individuals who would like to start their own business....
Dirty Money And Lies. That’s How This Montana Mansion Was Built
Montana is known for some of the most beautiful homes. Some are bigger than one could ever imagine. Numerous bathrooms, movie theaters, multiple kitchens, and at least one game room are just a few of the "extras" in some of these homes. Where do people get the money to build such extravagant homes?
The Waltz, Baby! Get your Big Sky DanceSport on!
It’s a new year and time to allow yourself something new and different for some fun and good health. Why not try some different dancing on for a change?. Big Sky DanceSport in Billings is hosting dance classes of all different types and you can learn to Waltz coming up on Tuesday, January 10th, 17th, 24th and 31st.
15 Free Things to Do in Billings, MT
Billings, the largest city in Montana, founded in 1877, welcomes over 2.6 million visitors yearly, with most of them enjoying the free things to do in Billings. One of the city's economic drivers is the tourism industry. The city is also one of the trade and distribution hubs of Montana,...
Billings antique mall sees record number of sales during the pandemic
“We’ve thrived through the pandemic. I mean we had the five weeks we were down, and other than that we’ve had record sales for the past three years,” said Danny Kramer.
Montana’s Top 7 Restaurants With Oysters On The Menu
Montana has certainly upped it's seafood game in recent years. Now, it's not hard to find good fish, sushi, oysters, and other options from the sea. Where is the best place to get oysters?. The "best" place all depends on what you're looking for - a high end, freshly-flown-in dozen...
Did You Find a Zip Tie on Your Car Door? Be Vigilant, Billings
Something alarming caught my attention yesterday while scrolling social media. A Billings man named Michael T. shared an incident on the Billings Classifieds Facebook page. The situation involved his cousin's wife, who reportedly had a frightening experience while shopping. Thought to be a possible abduction attempt, Michael wrote,. His wife...
Montana is Bud 4 Business: Which County is Buying the Most Weed?
Going into Montana's first year of legal recreational marijuana sales, most residents would have probably assumed Missoula, with its left-leaning political climate and general love of things liberal would easily buy the most pot in 2022. At year's end that's not only NOT the case, but not by a long...
Mexican national admits to role in transporting meth to Bozeman, Billings
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Mexican national admitted to playing a role in transporting 25 pounds of methamphetamine from Denver, Colo. to Bozeman. Risela Anahid Heredia Soberanes, 32, pleaded guilty to a superseding information charging her with possession with intent to distribute meth. The U.S. Department of Justice released the...
Montana anesthesiologists opposed to integrating CRNAs amid crushing shortages
Montana health systems and hospitals are being crushed by anesthesiologist shortages, but anesthesiologists are still opposed to integrating certified registered nurse anesthetists into health systems, Billings Gazette reported Jan. 6. CRNAs have advertised themselves as a solution to staffing shortages exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Hospitals have begun relying on...
Major discount retail chain expected to open new location in Montana
A popular discount retail store chain is expected to open another new location in Montana soon. Read on to learn more. According to information on the website of the major discount retail chain HomeGoods, the company is planning to open another new Montana store location in Billings very soon.
'Living in fear' finally pushed Billings' Brooke Berry to leave New Mexico for Montana State
BILLINGS — The first gunshots Brooke Berry says she ever heard in her life sent her and her roommates scurrying back to their apartment, where they fell to the floor hoping to get out of harm’s way. Berry’s life was disrupted — changed, even, she says — just...
These Two Troubled Billings Businesses Have Closed Down Forever
Over the holiday break, I've been pretty darn bored. Not having responsibilities for nearly two weeks will do that to a guy. But one thing that caught my attention was a massive Facebook thread (FYI, you need to be a member of "Billings Customer Service Watchdog" in order to see it) about two Billings Businesses that have become well-known for their issues over the years, shutting down FOREVER.
By air and land: Missing Billings woman found
She is reportedly safe and in contact with family and is no longer considered a missing person by the Yellowstone County sheriff.
Search for missing Billings area woman enters second day
Search crews were out near I-90 between Billings and Laurel with a tracking dog until 9 p.m. Monday combing the area where Sherri Richterich's jacket was found in tall brush.
Police trying to coax man off downtown Billings roof
Police are urging drivers to avoid the intersection of Division Street and Sixth Avenue North, and traffic was shut down for a two-block radius around 3:40 p.m.
First responders rescue man stuck in tree in downtown Billings
UPDATE 11:45 PM: First responders have rescued a man who climbed into a tree from a nearby rooftop. The incident was initially reported in downtown Billings around 4 p.m. After nearly 8 hours, our reporter on the scene says first responders were able to get him down from the tree without injury or further incident.
