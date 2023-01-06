Read full article on original website
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Kevin Houston Gray
Kevin Houston Gray, age 60 of Pulaski passed away Sunday, January 8, 2023 at the Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Born July 17, 1962 in Hopewell, Virginia he was the son of the late Houston & Arbutus Gray. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Mark Gray, mother-in-law, Bonnelene Weddle and brother-in-law, Jack Horton.
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Bonna Sikes Beamer
Bonna Sikes Beamer, 81, of Dublin, Virginia passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at her home surrounded by family. She was born in Grayson County, Virginia to Robert and Ruth Sikes. She was a former English Professor at New River Community College and an active member of the Dublin United Methodist Church.
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Bobby Lee McDaniel, Jr.
Bobby Lee McDaniel, Jr., 64, of Dublin, passed away Sunday, January 8, 2023. He was retired from Radford Army Ammunitions Plant and a U. S. Army Veteran. He was preceded in death by his father, Bobby Lee McDaniel, Sr.; and maternal grandparents, Joe and Mary Morgan. Survivors include his mother,...
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for A.J. Bryson
Our dearly loved A.J. left this earthly home on Sunday, January 8, 2023. We feel such profound loss because we had such a profound blessing with our sweet boy. A.J. was a kind, sweet soul and was a friend to everyone he met. He is survived by his parents, Jeremiah...
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Carolyn Marie Coffey Crowder
Carolyn Marie Coffey Crowder, age 60 of Pulaski passed away Thursday, December 29, 2022 at her home. Born November 13, 1962 in Pulaski she was the daughter of the late Clyde Everett Coffey & Shirley Ann Eads Coffey. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Timothy Everett Coffey, Joseph Brian Coffey and sister, Elizabeth Coffey.
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Tinsley Coleman Hall
Tinsley Coleman Hall, age 87 of Dublin passed away Friday, January 6, 2023 at his home. Born August 25, 1935 in Nelson County, he was the son of the late Mannie Mcgill Hall & Alma Cornelius Coleman Hall. He was also preceded in death by his son, Tinsley Coleman Hall, Jr., three sisters and one brother.
WDBJ7.com
Old Pulaski County church turning into homeless shelter
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - When the old site of Jordan’s Chapel United Methodist Church went up for sale, Merissa Sachs and Jack Hauschulz knew what they had to do. “You’ve got to do something to fix it if you’re seeing a need, and a solution comes in front of you and that’s what we did,” Sachs said.
pcpatriot.com
Pulaski County man killed in motor vehicle crash
At approximately 7:40 AM on January 8th, 2023, the NRV 911 Center received a call in reference to a motor vehicle crash in the 3100 block of Little River Rd. in Montgomery County. The accident was reported to have involved an overturned vehicle in the Little River. Sheriff’s Deputies as...
NRVNews
Hurt, Brett Justin
Brett Justin Hurt, 38 of Roanoke, VA departed this life suddenly on January 5, 2023 in Roanoke County, VA. Born on December 24, 1984 in Roanoke, Virginia he was a son of Elizabeth Wilhelm Overstreet and the late Byron Bentley Hurt. Brett faithfully served his country as a soldier in...
WSLS
Tractor-trailer crash cleared on US-460 W in Giles County
GILES COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. A tractor-trailer crash has closed several lanes on US-460 West in Giles County, according to VDOT. Authorities said the accident happened near Hilton Street in Pembroke. As of 5:46 p.m., all westbound lanes are alternating closures...
wfxrtv.com
Pulaski residents experiencing trash service issues; Town manager responds
PULASKI, Va. (WFXR)– Some people living in the Town of Pulaski are complaining about their new trash collection service. Last year, the town made it known that effective Jan. 1st, they were parting ways with Pulaski County Public Service Authority and switching to GFL (Green for Life) to provide collection services for town residents.
WDBJ7.com
Woman sentenced for abducting child in 2021
GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - An Alleghany County woman who abducted a child from a church in Giles County has been sentenced to prison time. Nancy Fridley pleaded guilty to charges of abduction of a child and child neglect in July of 2022. Fridley was sentenced to 25 years in...
One dead after car overturns and ends up in Little River in Montgomery Co.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — One man passed away after a car overturned and ended up in the Little River in Montgomery County. Deputies say a 911 call was received at approximately 7:40 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8 about a crash in the 3100 block of Little River Road. When deputies and fire rescue crews […]
wataugaonline.com
Winter Weather Advisory for Watauga County, Ashe County, Wilkes County – Sunday January 8, 2023
URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. NCZ001>003-018-019-VAZ007-009>017-022-032-033-WVZ042-081645- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Surry-Watauga-Wilkes-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles- Wythe-Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Roanoke-Patrick- Franklin-Mercer- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Dobson, Boone,. Wilkesboro, Tazewell, Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville,. Radford, Pulaski, Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale,. Volney, Galax, Floyd, Roanoke, Salem, Stuart, Rocky Mount,. and Bluefield. 340 AM EST Sun Jan 8 2023. …WINTER...
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Harry Linwood Surface
Harry Linwood Surface, 97, of Pulaski Virginia, passed away peacefully in his sleep at home with his wife Doris by his side on January 7th, 2023. He was born April 23rd,1925 in Pulaski, Virginia. preceding are parents Irene Dixson Surface. James Ezra Surface, sisters – Beatrice, Mary brothers – Hensel, Bill, Bryce and brother-in-law and life long friend – Lonnie Mel Cash.
NRVNews
Quesenberry, Gary Douglas
Gary Douglas Quesenberry, 68, of Radford, left his earthly body and went home to live with his eternal father on Friday, January 6, 2023 at the Carilion New River Valley Medical Center. He was retired from New River Industries. Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Friel and Ibra...
wfxrtv.com
Owner burned in metal shop fire in Rural Retreat
RURAL RETREAT, Va. (WFXR) — The Rural Retreat Volunteer Fire Department says it responded to a metal shop fire that left one person burned on Porter Road on Jan. 9. Firefighters say they arrived at the shop around 3 p.m. and found smoke and flames throughout the building. Rural Retreat EMS reports they treated the owner of the shop for smoke inhalation and burns.
Sheriff: Man confesses to break-in at Marion Middle School
MARION, Va. (WJHL) – A Marion, Virginia man has been arrested after he allegedly broke into Marion Middle School on Jan. 5, according to the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office. According to a release from the office, Micheal Paul Dalton, 45, was arrested and charged after the incident. After reviving security footage, School Resource Officers were […]
WSET
Former Carilion board member and wife donate $1 million to fund cancer services expansion
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Cancer service expansion at Carilion will be given a boost after 1$ million was donated to boost the funds by former board member and Roanoke businessman George Logan and his wife Helen. George was on the board between 2003 and 2007 after already serving ten...
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Gary Jack Buckner
Gary Jack Buckner, 69, of Radford, passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023. He was preceded in death by his father, Cleven Jack Buckner; and a special brother-in-law, Gary “Billy” Roop. Survivors include his mother, Edna Buckner; brothers and sister-in-law, Audie and Sandy Buckner, and Larry Buckner and...
