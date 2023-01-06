MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Elmer F. Rakoce, 91, of Massena, passed away peacefully at his home on January 8, 2023, while in the loving care of his family. Elmer was born on January 19, 1931, in Massena, NY, son of the late George and Elizabeth (Deak) Rakoce. He graduated from Massena Central Schools in 1949 and drafted into the U.S. Army in 1952 where he served in Germany until he was honorably discharged in 1954.

