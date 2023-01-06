ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, NY

World class ice for FISU World University Games

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Teams from around the world have arrived in Potsdam to compete in the FISU World University Games. The games begin Wednesday so Great Britain’s hockey team hit the ice Tuesday at Cheel Arena to do stretches and shooting drills. Cheel is one of four arenas in Potsdam, Canton, and Lake Placid to host hockey games.
POTSDAM, NY
Perry J. Point “Kakwirake:ron”, 41, of Akwesasne

AKWESASNE (WWNY) - Perry J. Point “Kakwirake:ron”, Wolf Clan, 41, of Akwesasne joined back to the Spirit world on January 7, 2023 at Albany Medical Center. Perry was born August 4, 1981 in Cornwall, Ontario, the son of the late Percy and Karen (Johnson) Point. He attended General Vanier Secondary School (G.V.S.S.). On August 3, 2013 he married Hattie Pyke. Perry was a long time Carpenter most recently working with Heritage Homes in Massena.
AKWESASNE, NY
Academic All-Star: Adelyne Jareo

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week’s Academic All-Star is Adelyne Jareo, a senior at Sackets Harbor Central School. She appeared on 7 News at Noon on Tuesday. Watch her interview above. Adelyne is at the top of her class, a member of the art, library, and Spanish clubs,...
WATERTOWN, NY
Roger A. Monroe, 67, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Roger A. Monroe Age 67, passed away peacefully on Friday January 6, 2023. Born in Massena, he was the son of the late Carl & Joy (Gardner) Monroe. After graduation he enlisted in the US Marine Corps and spent 18 years serving his country. He retired as an E7 Gunnery Sargent.
MASSENA, NY
Martin R. Eagles, 87, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Martin R. Eagles, 87, of State Highway 131, passed away on January 2, 2023 at Massena Hospital. Martin was born November 26, 1935 in Potsdam, NY, the son of the late Ross and Elsie (Martin) Eagles. He attended Massena High School and later joined the United States Army where he served for two years. Upon returning, Marty worked at Reynolds Metals for 32 years and married Judith Fregoe on January 7, 1961 at Massena First United Methodist Church.
MASSENA, NY
Jeffrey M. Houghton, 81, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jeffrey M. Houghton, 81, of Watertown, NY, passed away at home on January 8th, 2023, following a long illness. Jeff graduated from Carthage High School and enlisted at age 17 in the U.S. Navy as a hospital Corpsman. Jeff was employed by SMC Hospital as...
WATERTOWN, NY
Thomas B. Pound, 68, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Thomas B. Pound, 68, of 940 Washington St., Watertown, passed away at his home on Saturday, Jan. 7. Born Jan. 22, 1954, in Carthage, NY, the son of Francis and Louise Parrillo Pound, he graduated from Carthage Central High School in 1972. He served in the U.S. Army from February 1973 until he was honorably discharged in February 1976. He was employed by.
WATERTOWN, NY
Elmer F. Rakoce, 91, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Elmer F. Rakoce, 91, of Massena, passed away peacefully at his home on January 8, 2023, while in the loving care of his family. Elmer was born on January 19, 1931, in Massena, NY, son of the late George and Elizabeth (Deak) Rakoce. He graduated from Massena Central Schools in 1949 and drafted into the U.S. Army in 1952 where he served in Germany until he was honorably discharged in 1954.
MASSENA, NY
Patricia J. Kelly, 71, formerly of Carthage

UTICA, New York (WWNY) - Patricia J. Kelly, 71, formerly of Carthage, NY, passed January 8, 2023 at the Oneida Center in Utica, NY where she had been a resident. Calling hours will be held 2 to 4 p.m. on Thursday, January 12th at the Bruce Funeral Home 131 Maple St., Black River.
CARTHAGE, NY
Augustinian Academy to host Boot Scootin’ Barn Boogie

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Augustinian Academy in Carthage has an opportunity for folks to kick up their heels. Director of advancement Tom Wojcikowski talked about the Boot-Scootin’ Barn Boogie coming up next month. Watch the video for his interview on 7 News This Morning. The fundraiser is from...
CARTHAGE, NY
Thelma R. Dufresne, 90, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Thelma R. Dufresne, 90, a longtime resident of Liberty Ave, passed away early Tuesday morning, January 10, 2023 at the North Country Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Thelma was born on December 23, 1932 in Norfolk, the daughter of the Frank H. and Rose (LaLonde) Rusaw...
MASSENA, NY
Cooperative Extension offers home heating help

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County can help people keep their homes warm. Community energy program manager Kathryn Ripstein says programs are available to help people lower their energy bills and keep their homes more comfortable during winter. Watch the video for her interview on...
WATERTOWN, NY
David L. Goolden, 81, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - David L. Goolden, 81, of 51 Urban Drive, passed away on January 7, 2023 at his home surrounded by his loving family while under the care of Hospice. David was born September 24, 1941 in Ogdensburg, NY, the son of the late Merrill and Clara (Backus) Goolden. He attended Norwood-Norfolk Central School and later joined the Marines from 1959-1981, retiring after 22 years. David worked at the Seaway starting as a Lineman and later Millwright for 25 years. He married Andra O’Hara on July 31, 2022.
MASSENA, NY
Peggy “Peg” Anne Fikes, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Peggy “Peg” Anne Fikes, born 8/9/1953, entered peacefully into eternal rest with her Lord and Savior on January 2, 2023. She was predeceased by her parents, Robert and Maureen Fikes, brothers Paul and James, beloved aunt and uncle Thelma and Carl Webert, aunts Wilma Harvey, Madeline Flanagan, Edna Vuillemot, uncle Mark Fikes, and several cousins. Surviving are several cousins and many friends.
WATERTOWN, NY
Aretta R. Waite, 92, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Aretta R. Waite, 92, of Leray Street, formerly of Hancock St., passed away on Sunday, January 8, 2023 at home. A graveside service will be in the spring in North Watertown Cemetery. Aretta was born on July 26, 1930 in Gouverneur, daughter of the late...
WATERTOWN, NY

