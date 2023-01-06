Read full article on original website
Sony's Playstation 1 Accomplished Something No Other Console Could Up Until Then
It's no secret that the 90's were a tumultuous time for video games — as the industry started to recover from the Video Game Crash of 1983, the home console market became oversaturated with contenders from now unlikely-sounding companies like Philips, Commodore, Panasonic, Fujitsu, and more, all scrambling to make the most of ongoing developments in computer technology (per the Video Game Console Library).
The Super Mario Bros. 3 Detail That Will Change How You See The Game
The "Super Mario Bros." franchise has grown exponentially since the early days of the NES. And with that growth has come a number of fan theories and myths. Some of these are totally untrue, like the theory that Luigi is dead the whole time in "Luigi's Mansion." But believe it or not, some of these theories hit the nail right on the head.
What Was The Last Official Nintendo Game Boy Game To Hit Shelves?
Back in 1989, Nintendo released the enormously successful Game Boy. The now iconic little handheld would go on to sell more than 118 million units and mark the beginning of Nintendo's command of portable console gaming. Nintendo's plucky little handheld had a lengthy nine year run before the arrival of...
Ocarina Of Time's Development Featured A Motion Capture Studio To Get Link's Animation True To Life
"Ocarina of Time" is still considered one of the best titles in the "Legend of Zelda" series and is often ranked as one of the best games of all time. The first "Legend of Zelda" game to release on the N64, it brought the series into 3D and took the franchise's first steps toward open-world gameplay. It broke new ground and set new standards for what a "Zelda" game could and should be. Looking back from the 21st century, it may not look that impressive visually, but when it was released in 1998, it was truly remarkable.
The PS2 Co-Op Puzzle Game You Likely Never Played
There have been a lot of unusual games on PlayStation consoles over the years. Sony has been at the forefront of gaming innovation since it first entered the scene in 1994, pushing the bounds of technology in ways that are very attractive to third-party developers looking for consoles to run their games. The PlayStation brand has seen some stunning transformations, with each generation growing progressively more advanced, but the PS2 was an extraordinary console. For one thing, it had an absolutely massive library of games. Sony claimed that over 10,000 games have been released for the console and that 1.52 billion titles have been sold (per GameSpot via WayBackMachine). So it shouldn't come as a surprise that a console with a catalog as absurdly gigantic as the PS2's would have a few odd little games that would fly under the radar for most people.
Xbox Game Pass Games That Will Blow You Away In 2023
Xbox Game Pass remains one of the best deals in gaming, giving players access to an ever-growing library of great games for a low monthly price. Third party titles and indie gems are more than enough, but the fact that newly released Xbox exclusives hit the service on launch day feels like a dream come true.
Why Players Could Be Forking Over More Cash For Their Favorite Games In 2023
It's been quite a long time since the $60 standard was informally established around the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 era. It took some adjusting to, but gamers eventually got used to this new cost for triple-A games. That standard has been in place ever since, but in the last couple of years there have been murmurs of another industry-wide price hike, this time up to $70. There are a lot of arguments for and against this from all sides, but as time goes on, games that cost $70 have slowly, but surely, become more normal.
Xbox Series X Settings That Are Ruining Your Fun
An impressive piece of hardware, the Xbox Series X represents the full transformation of Microsoft's home system from a fledgling underdog in the industry to one of the gold standards in console power and performance. The platform comes with many bells and whistles, all designed to make your time spent playing on it as smooth, efficient, and pleasant as possible. However, not every setting comes in its most optimized form by default.
The Big Differences Between Super Mario Bros. Deluxe And The Original Super Mario Bros.
Even 35-plus years since the original "Super Mario Bros." appeared on the NES, accessing the landmark title is still a walk in the park. Whether it's simply playing it through a Nintendo Switch Online subscription, purchasing the "Arcade Archives VS. Super Mario Bros." version on the eShop, or even just going through user-recreated levels from the game in "Super Mario Maker," there's no shortage of convenient methods to experience the game on modern devices. However, some might argue that the best version of "Super Mario Bros." actually debuted over 20 years ago — on a handheld without a backlight, no less.
Is Pokemon Actually Coming To Fortnite?
On the surface, a "Pokémon" and "Fortnite" crossover seems like the most fitting, likeliest collaboration ever. Those colorful and energetic critters would fit right into that bombastic and over-saturated world that's already full of franchise references no one ever thought they'd see together in one game. From indie hits like "Goat Simulator" all the way to media titans like "Marvel's Avengers," and even long-running classic anime series like "Dragon Ball Z," "Fortnite" has nearly collected every notable item in today's pop media zeitgeist during its evolution from a much darker game to the unreal spectacle we know today — why not add the world's highest-grossing franchise (per Statista) to the list?
The Sequel To Mario Paint That Was Exclusive To The Nintendo 64DD
The "Mario" games started as pure platformers, but Nintendo has featured the Italian plumber in a growing number of spin-offs over the decades. He appears in racing titles like "Mario Kart," sports entries such as "Mario Golf," brawlers like "Super Smash Bros." and even tactical, cover-based strategy shooters such as "Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle." Far from new, this genre-bending trend started soon after the first "Mario" installments released in the '80s.
Zelda: Breath Of The Wild's Guardian Stalkers Were Actually Inspired By Octoroks
Anyone who's played "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" knows the frenzied feelings of panic and fear when encountering a Guardian Stalker somewhere across the plains of Hyrule. Once these hulking robotic behemoths have their eye set on the player, they'll pursue them relentlessly, firing highly-damaging laser beams that can set everything in their path ablaze. If that wasn't terrifying enough, they have one of the most anxiety-inducing piano riffs across gaming as the intro to their theme music.
Zelda: Majora's Mask Originally Featured A Mask That Made Link An Adult
Video game development is no small task, and sometimes creators have to get, well, creative. As evidenced by the interesting 8-bit prototype for "Breath of the Wild," the "Legend of Zelda" franchise is no stranger to taking inventive steps when it comes to creating a new video game. Sometimes, creative solutions to game development bumps in the road come in the form of rehashing and repurposing ideas that never make it into the final product.
High On Life: How To Fix The Krubis Stuck Glitch
"High on Life" — a comedy-centric first-person shooter from Squanch Games — has certainly become a talking point in the gaming community. Overall, despite critics being completely divided on the game, gamers seem to have received the game much more warmly with it currently boasting an impressive 8.1 user rating on Metacritic. However, that's not to say Squanch Games' comedy shooter isn't without its issues, technical shortcomings, or game-breaking glitches.
Shigeru Miyamoto's Favorite Enemy In The Legend Of Zelda: Ocarina Of Time
Even 25 years later, "The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time" remains in the conversation about the most important games in the series. While the secret-filled world of "The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past" may have laid the groundwork for how each entry in the franchise would be designed after it, it was "Ocarina of Time" that not only brought the series into the third dimension, but also had an indelible mark on the medium as a whole.
High On Life: How To Easily Beat The Skate Park Challenge
"High On Life" is full of creator Justin Roiland's distinct comedic style. This sense of humor has divided critics and led to lots of Easter eggs and things only adults will notice. Much of the comedy is geared toward poking fun at video games, gaming tropes, and the industry in general. From crossing the invisible line that other games avoid, to taking a shot at gaming critics, there's lots of meta-humor and gaming references. Among these moments is an homage to skating games its own skate park challenge.
PS5 Boss Shares Promising Update About Console Shortages
Although the PlayStation 5 is a little over two years old, gamers can still run into trouble when attempting to get their hands on one. Covid-19 and the subsequent chip shortage left Sony struggling to produce enough consoles to fill shelves (per Skynews). And many of the ones that did hit shelves were nabbed by scalpers to sell online at higher prices (via gameindustry.biz).
How To Get The Life Orb In Pokémon Scarlet And Violet
Offering 20-30 hours of gameplay, and about double that for a full completion, "Pokémon Scarlet and Violet" have no shortage of small details to take in and mysteries to explore. One such mystery involves finding the Life Orb, an item that serves as a double-edged sword of sorts. As spelled out in the item's in-game description, "It boosts the power of the holder's moves, but the holder also loses a small amount of HP with each attack it lands." In other words, the item raises offensive prowess for the price of health.
Why Snaking In Call Of Duty Is So Controversial
Frequent players of one of the many multiplayer modes in "Call of Duty" or its battle royale component "Warzone 2.0" have likely encountered "snaking." Snaking involves swiftly moving between a prone and crouching position when behind cover to peek over the barrier and survey the area (via Dexerto). On the surface, this might seem like a smart and effective tactic for "Call of Duty," especially in a competitive environment. However, it's become a controversial move at the center of several heated discussions.
One Of Nintendo 64's Prototype Controllers Was A Motion-Sensor Wrist Watch
The Nintendo 64 served up a harsh taste of reality for The Big N. Fresh off of trouncing the Sega Genesis with its Super Nintendo Entertainment System, it wasn't long until the Sony PlayStation was giving the Japanese giant a taste of its own medicine (via Nintendo Life). If Nintendo learned one thing from the experience, it was that gamers were done with paying higher prices for cartridges.
