There have been a lot of unusual games on PlayStation consoles over the years. Sony has been at the forefront of gaming innovation since it first entered the scene in 1994, pushing the bounds of technology in ways that are very attractive to third-party developers looking for consoles to run their games. The PlayStation brand has seen some stunning transformations, with each generation growing progressively more advanced, but the PS2 was an extraordinary console. For one thing, it had an absolutely massive library of games. Sony claimed that over 10,000 games have been released for the console and that 1.52 billion titles have been sold (per GameSpot via WayBackMachine). So it shouldn't come as a surprise that a console with a catalog as absurdly gigantic as the PS2's would have a few odd little games that would fly under the radar for most people.

6 DAYS AGO