The Rarest Bike In GTA Online
In "Grand Theft Auto Online," the cars are obviously king. Outside of the ridiculously annoying Oppressor Mk 2 — which was finally nerfed recently — most players can be seen roaming around Los Santos in their favorite high-end whips attempting to virtually flex for all of the game's resident criminals. However, cars aren't the only way to cruise the streets in style. You can also do things old school and drive around your favorite bicycle. It's not always the most ideal way to travel in "GTA Online," but there's plenty of fun to be had.
The Fastest Motorcycle In GTA 5
When it comes to vehicles in "Grand Theft Auto Online," there's no shortage of options. There are over 700 vehicles in "GTA Online," and more get added all the time. Vehicles can range from cheap minivans to luxurious supercars, with the latter costing the player a pretty penny. But if a player puts in the work amassing money through a CEO position or other means, the benefits of these top-of-the-line vehicles can be worth the extra buck.
PlayStation Plus Now Cheaper for Some Subscribers
PlayStation Plus subscriptions are now cheaper, but only for some subscribers, or rather potential subscribers. Right now, two of the three versions of PS Plus -- PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium -- are 30 to 40 percent off via the official PlayStation website. There are some catches though. The first is that this is only available when you buy three or 12 months of the subscription service. There's no such offer for a single month of PS Plus. The other catch, which is going to disqualify a lot of people, is that it's for new subscribers only. Not only can existing subscribers not stack, but if you've been subscribed in the past the offer isn't available, even if your subscription has lapsed and isn't currently active.
Warzone 2.0: The Best Places To Find Hidden Caches
There is a ton of loot to be found in "Call of Duty Warzone 2.0." In both DMZ and Battle Royale mode, Al Mazrah is full of weapons, cash, armor, and other important items, such as the heavily sought-after Building 21 Keycards. However, players shouldn't expect to dive right into Building 21 after getting a keycard, as Activision closed it down barely a day after it launched.
PlayStation 5 users discover serious design flaw that can wreck consoles
There are two ways you can store your PlayStation 5, horizontally or vertically. Personally, I’m team vertical but I can report that we do have a 50/50 split here at GAMINGbible. That does mean though that 50% of us were horrified to discover yesterday that storing your console vertically could actually damage it.
How to Get Free V-Bucks in Fortnite January 2023
While V-Bucks aren't necessary to enjoy Fortnite, they allow players to deck out their characters to a near-infinite degree. Here's how to get your hands on free V-Bucks in January 2023.
Is Roblox Ever Coming To Nintendo Switch?
Despite releasing all the way back in 2006, "Roblox" has found its footing as one of the most popular titles on the modern market. Originally a PC exclusive, the game creation platform made its way to mobile devices and the Xbox One by 2015. However, it has yet to appear on the Nintendo Switch. The game's absence from the handheld hybrid has perplexed owners of the console who feel it would be a great fit for the format.
Xbox Series X Settings That Are Ruining Your Fun
An impressive piece of hardware, the Xbox Series X represents the full transformation of Microsoft's home system from a fledgling underdog in the industry to one of the gold standards in console power and performance. The platform comes with many bells and whistles, all designed to make your time spent playing on it as smooth, efficient, and pleasant as possible. However, not every setting comes in its most optimized form by default.
Nintendo Switch Makes Highly Rated Games Less Than $4
Two highly rated Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED games are currently less than $4 via a new Nintendo eShop sale. One of the games is, more specifically, $3.99 while the other is only $2.99. They are two separate, incredible deals both independently available at the same time, but only for a limited time. In other words, both deals below may no longer be available by the time you're reading this depending on when you're reading this.
PlayStation Plus Subscribers Shocked by Huge Savings
PlayStation Plus subscribers are surprised by the middle tier of the subscription service and how much value it offers. For those that don't know, PS Plus is divided into three tiers. The bottom tier is called PS Plus Essential, and it's what PS Plus has been for many years, which is to say it grants a few "free games" every month, alongside access to online play and special features like cloud saves. Then there is PS Plus Extra, the middle tier of the subscription service, which is all of this as well as "free" access to a vast library of PS4 and PS5 games. The most expensive tier is PS Plus Premium, which is PS Plus Extra, but the instant library is bolstered by PS3, PS2, PS1, and PSP games as well. Unfortunately, the legacy part of this library is currently pretty disappointing, raising questions about the value of the most expensive tier. That said, there's little room to argue with the value of the middle tier.
