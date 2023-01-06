ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

5 best schools for Overtime Elite’s Naasir Cunningham, ranked

Naasir Cunningham, a five-star basketball recruit for the class of 2024, underwent a significant change last year. The West Orange, New Jersey native made the transition from Gill St. Bernard’s School to the Overtime Elite Academy (OTE). Looking ahead, he is anticipated to be a top recruit for a lucky NCAA men’s basketball program. Here […] The post 5 best schools for Overtime Elite’s Naasir Cunningham, ranked appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
ClutchPoints

Ryan Reaves’ savage warning to Rangers ahead of return to MSG with Wild

The Minnesota Wild are in New York on Tuesday night, meaning enforcer Ryan Reaves will be back at his old stomping grounds following his early-season trade. Ahead of his return to Madison Square Garden, Reaves was asked if he expected any of his former teammates to challenge him to a fight. In response, Reaves’ savagely […] The post Ryan Reaves’ savage warning to Rangers ahead of return to MSG with Wild appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Sixers look to get massive Joel Embiid boost for Pistons game

Philadelphia 76ers fans have something to smile about after Sixers head coach Doc Rivers’ most recent injury update on superstar big man Joel Embiid. The five-time All-Star has been sidelined for Philly’s last three games due to a lingering foot injury, but it now appears that Embiid should be back in action on Tuesday night […] The post Sixers look to get massive Joel Embiid boost for Pistons game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Instant breakdown of Sixers win vs. Pistons (again)

The Philadelphia 76ers (25-15) played the Detroit Pistons (11-33) yet again. With Joel Embiid and P.J. Tucker back in the starting lineup for a home matchup following a blowout win on the road, it’s no wonder that this contest resulted in a blowout win for the Sixers. This one finished with a score of 147-116. […] The post Instant breakdown of Sixers win vs. Pistons (again) appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DETROIT, MI
ClutchPoints

1 key difference in Twins, Mets Carlos Correa deals

Carlos Correa agreed to terms on a 6-year, $200 million contract with the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday. The New York Mets were reportedly also willing to give Correa a 6-year deal after their initial 12-year contract fell apart. However, one key financial difference ultimately led Correa back to Minnesota. The Mets’ 6-year contract offer was […] The post 1 key difference in Twins, Mets Carlos Correa deals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

Nets star Kevin Durant gets optimistic injury update from Shams

The Brooklyn Nets were dealt a brutal blow after it was reported that Kevin Durant is expected to spend some time on the sidelines due to an MCL sprain in his knee. KD suffered the injury during the Nets’ win against the Miami Heat on Sunday night when Jimmy Butler fell on his knee. Right […] The post Nets star Kevin Durant gets optimistic injury update from Shams appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BROOKLYN, NY
ClutchPoints

Sixers’ Joel Embiid spills details on feeling ‘better than expected’ in return from injury vs. Pistons

PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid returned to the court after missing three games. The Philadelphia 76ers center didn’t miss a beat, though it wasn’t exactly a tough challenge facing the Detroit Pistons without their two best centers. The Sixers won 147-116 and it wasn’t even close thanks in large part to Embiid’s 36 points in roughly 24 minutes.
DETROIT, MI
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
215K+
Followers
130K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy