Aaron Rodgers’ Arrogance Exposed
The Green Bay Packers are on an early summer vacation after losing a must win game to the Detroit Lions last night in their bid to make the NFL Playoffs. It’s clear to Doug Gottlieb, and should be to anyone who listened to Aaron Rodgers’ postgame news conference, that they were already looking past the Lions and did not show their opponents, or the NFL, the respect they deserved. It’s no wonder their season came to a premature end if that’s the attitude displayed by their esteemed leader in the huddle.
Titans fire 4 coaches following losing season
The Tennessee Titans on Monday cleaned house with some coaching firings. Tennessee fired four coaches total, three coming from the offensive side of the ball. The most notable firing was offensive coordinator Todd Downing, who also was arrested for DUI during the season. Offensive line coach Keith Carter, secondary coach Anthony Midget and offensive skills... The post Titans fire 4 coaches following losing season appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CBS Sports
2023 NFL playoffs: Patrick Mahomes is the oldest quarterback in the AFC, showcasing how young the field is
The youth movement has officially arrived in the AFC, with Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Joe Burrow leading the way. Mahomes already has an MVP and a Super Bowl, Burrow has a Super Bowl appearance, and Allen has been to conference title game. Those three -- plus Lamar Jackson --...
CBS Sports
Steelers end up with de facto first-round pick in 2023 NFL Draft from Chase Claypool trade with Bears
Despite completing their piece of the puzzle and beating the Browns in Week 18, the Steelers' season came to a close as they found themselves on the outside looking in on the postseason. Pittsburgh needed a win along with losses by both the Patriots and Dolphins to squeak in as the No. 7 seed in the AFC. They got a loss from New England, but Miami was able to secure a win over the Jets in the final seconds of the fourth quarter, which dashed the Steelers' hopes of a postseason berth.
CBS Sports
49ers' Javon Kinlaw: Still dealing with injury
Kinlaw (knee) was listed as a limited participant on the 49ers' injury report Tuesday. Kinlaw was activated from injured reserve Dec. 23 and played in each of the final three games of the regular season, though he's still routinely appeared on the injury report with this lingering knee injury. The 25-year-old did play 42 percent of San Francisco's defensive snaps Week 18, marking his most significant playing time since returning from IR. With fellow defensive tackle Arik Armstead (foot/ankle) also dealing with persistent injuries, it will be worth monitoring the status of these two heading into Saturday's wild-card matchup versus Seattle.
CBS Sports
Jets' Corey Davis: Totals 536 yards in 2022
Davis caught one of three targets for 17 yards in Sunday's 11-6 loss to the Dolphins. He finished the season with 32 catches on 64 targets for 536 yards and two touchdowns. Davis needed just nine games to rack up 34 catches for 492 yards and four touchdowns in 2021. He played four more games in the 2022 campaign but had two fewer catches and two fewer touchdowns while totaling only 44 more yards. Rookie first-round pick Garrett Wilson emerged as the go-to option in the Jets' passing game, and the team's poor quarterback play didn't leave room for another receiver to produce consistently. Davis -- who turns 28 on Jan. 11 -- has one more year left on his contract but no guaranteed money.
CBS Sports
Giants' Adoree' Jackson: Not playing Sunday
Jackson (knee) is inactive Sunday against the Eagles, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. Jackson's inability to suit up doesn't come as a surprise, considering he was doubtful coming into Sunday. Also, with the team locked into the No. 6 seed of the NFC playoffs, there is little reason for them to get him back onto the field for their regular-season finale. He'll work to be ready to play next weekend in the wild-card round.
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Robert Hainsey: Forced out with injury
Hainsey (hamstring) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Falcons, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports. Hainsey departed for the locker room after he apparently aggravated an existing hamstring injury, according to Jenna Laine of ESPN.com. In his stead, starting left guard Nick Leverett has slid over to center while John Molchon has stepped in at left guard. With the Buccaneers set to play next week during the wild-card round of the playoffs, it will be worth monitoring Hainsey's status given the injury-riddled state of Tampa Bay's starting offensive line.
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Paces pass catchers in loss
Godwin brought in six of seven targets for 55 yards in the Buccaneers' 30-17 loss to the Falcons on Sunday. He also lost a fumble. Godwin paced the Buccaneers in receptions and receiving yards while checking in second in targets on a day when the starters played for only a portion of the first half. That allotment of playing time was enough for Godwin to post another solid performance, with Mike Evans' early exit due to an illness also helping his case for more targets. Godwin will head into next weekend's wild-card home playoff matchup having posted at least six grabs in all but two of 14 regular-season contests.
CBS Sports
Patriots' Scotty Washington: Sticking with the Pats
The Patriots signed Washington to a reserve/future contract Tuesday. Washington spent the first two seasons of his career with the Bengals before signing with the Patriots' practice squad Sept. 20. The 25-year-old tight end then made his NFL debut after being elevated for the Week 16 loss to Cincinnati, though he did not log a target over his 20 offensive snaps. Washington landed on the practice-squad injured list with an undisclosed issue Dec. 27, and it appears he is now healthy again heading into the 2023 offseason.
CBS Sports
Three reasons to root for the Ravens in postseason: It's time that Lamar Jackson gets his due
We know this is a tough sell. To ask a casual NFL fan to root for the Ravens is like asking someone in the 1970s to get behind the renegade Raiders, the league's self-proclaimed bad boys who frolicked their way to a title under Hall of Fame coach John Madden.
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Kyle Rudolph: Forced out versus Atlanta
Rudolph has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Falcons with a knee injury. Rudolph logged his first receiving touchdown of the season with an eight-yard score in the first half. However, his day will come to an early end after he was ruled out midway through the third quarter, leaving Ko Kieft, Cameron Brate and Cade Otton as the Buccaneers' three available tight ends for the remainder of this contest. With Tampa Bay scheduled to play during the first round of the playoffs starting next week, it will be worth monitoring Rudolph's practice activity for more clarity on this knee issue.
CBS Sports
49ers' Jordan Mason: Sticks in RB rotation
Mason rushed eight times for 28 yards and was not targeted as a receiver in Sunday's 38-13 win over Arizona. The 49ers welcomed back Elijah Mitchell (knee) from injured reserve, but Mason still received 14 snaps on offense (23 percent). The Georgia Tech product did an admirable job backing up Christian McCaffrey in Mitchell's absence this season, racking up 258 yards on 6.0 yards per carry in limited action over his rookie campaign. Mason will likely see his role limited to special teams in the wild-card round with San Francisco's backfield -- including Deebo Samuel -- back at full strength ahead of Saturday's playoff matchup against Seattle.
CBS Sports
Lions' Maurice Alexander: Inks futures deal with Detroit
The Lions signed Alexander (ankle) to a reserve/future contract Monday, Tim Twentyman of the team's official site reports. Alexander moved back and forth between Detroit's active roster and practice squad over the first half of the season. The 25-year-old then picked up an ankle injury while making his third and final practice-squad elevation against Miami in Week 8. Alexander thus finished the 2022 campaign with one reception for seven yards over four appearances, and he'll now look to carve out a permanent spot on the active roster heading into the 2023 campaign.
CBS Sports
Texans' Jalen Camp: Earns new deal
Camp (oblique) signed a reserve/future contract with the Texans on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports. Camp closed the season on the team's practice squad injured list. The 2021 sixth-round selection of the Jaguars played two games for Houston this season, catching his only target for seven yards. He'll work to earn a larger role with the team next year.
CBS Sports
49ers' Ross Dwelley: Remains out
Dwelley (coach's decision) is inactive Sunday against the Cardinals, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Dwelley has only suited up once in the team's last six games, including Week 18. He'll work to earn a chance to play once the playoffs begin for the 49ers.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Jamal Agnew: Dealing with injury
Agnew (shoulder) was a limited participant during the Jaguars' practice Tuesday. Agnew logged exactly one reception for the third game in a row while playing his typical share of snaps during Saturday's win over Tennessee. However, it appears he came away from this contest with a shoulder injury, keeping him limited during Jacksonville's first practice ahead of this Saturday's wild-card matchup versus the Chargers. Agnew has served as the Jaguars' primary returner on special teams this season, and he recorded a season-long 54-yard kick return during the second quarter Week 18. The 27-year-old will have two more opportunities to increase his practice activity heading to the playoffs.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Javon Wims: Inks new deal with Arizona
The Cardinals signed Wims to a reserve/future contract Monday, Howard Balzer of GoPHNX.com reports. Wims signed with the Cardinals' practice squad during Week 2 and was elevated for one game over the course of the season. However, he did not record a statistic during this Week 5 contest, and the 28-year-old now has not logged a target since the 2020 season. Wims will look to secure an active roster spot heading into the 2023 season.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Laquon Treadwell: Role evaporates in Week 18
Wasn't targeted and played just five offensive snaps in the 19-16 overtime win versus the Rams on Sunday. Treadwell combined for 101 offensive snaps and nine targets through the previous two weeks, but he spent most of his time on the bench in the must-win divisional matchup while Cade Johnson and rookie Dareke Young split the No. 3 duties. It's unclear how the snaps will be split in the wild-card game versus the 49ers on Saturday. Treadwell could be back in the mix, but it looks like head coach Pete Carroll favors Johnson and Young for now.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Auden Tate: Gets another deal with Cardinals
Tate signed a reserve/future contract with Arizona on Monday, Howard Balzer of GoPHNX.com reports. Tate spent the majority of the 2022 campaign on and off the Eagles' practice squad before joining up with Arizona on Jan. 4. This marked the first time in the 25-year-old's career that he did not appear in a regular-season game, and he has now accumulated 17 receptions since the 2019 season. Tate figures to compete for a depth role in this heavily stocked receiving corps.
