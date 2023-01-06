ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, MN

Republican Party chair to speak in Bloomington

By Mike Hanks Community Editor
 4 days ago

The chair of the Minnesota Republican Party will speak at next week’s Republican Seniors of Minnesota meeting in Bloomington.

David Hann will speak 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, at the Bloomington Event Center, 1114 American Blvd. W.

Hann will discuss the 2022 election results.

In addition, Kelby Woodard, the headmaster of St. Thomas Academy, will speak. The headmaster of the private preparatory school for boys in Mendota Heights will discuss the current condition of education.

The cost is $5 for members and $10 for non-members.

Info: republicanseniorsmn.com

Sun Current serves the Edina, Bloomington & Richfield communities. Published Thursdays by APG of East Central Minnesota since 1970. 24/7 local coverage found online at current.mnsun.com

