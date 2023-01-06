Republican Party chair to speak in Bloomington

The chair of the Minnesota Republican Party will speak at next week’s Republican Seniors of Minnesota meeting in Bloomington.

David Hann will speak 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, at the Bloomington Event Center, 1114 American Blvd. W.

Hann will discuss the 2022 election results.

In addition, Kelby Woodard, the headmaster of St. Thomas Academy, will speak. The headmaster of the private preparatory school for boys in Mendota Heights will discuss the current condition of education.

The cost is $5 for members and $10 for non-members.

Info: republicanseniorsmn.com