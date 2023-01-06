Read full article on original website
FOX 21 Online
Gitchee Gumee Tattoo Opens New Location on London Road
DULUTH, Minn. – Gitchee Gumee Tattoo has found a new home after its previous building experienced serious damage from a fire in October. Now located on London Road in Duluth, the shop officially opened its doors on January 5th. Compared to the old space, staff says the new space...
FOX 21 Online
Coffee Conversation: Rubber Chicken Theater Presents Comedy Show at the Aquarium
DULUTH, Minn. — The Rubber Chicken Theater kicks off 2023 with ‘Christmas Aquarium in January, or, Jokin’ in a Fishy Wonderland.’. Director Brian Matuszak joined FOX21 on the morning newscast to preview the comedy show. You can check out the show January 20-21 and 27-28 at 7:30pm...
FOX 21 Online
Glensheen Hosts Community Day Before Taking Down Xmas Decorations
DULUTH, Minn. — Glensheen Mansion held a last hurrah for its Christmas decorations by welcoming in the public for its community day. Staff there gave free tours of the mansion and self-guided tours were available as well. Those on the tours could play one last scavenger hunt of trying...
FOX 21 Online
AICHO Hosts Youth Art Exhibit
DULUTH, Minn.– A youth art exhibit is open at the Cultural Center Art Gallery in Duluth, showcasing art pieces on what bravery means to them. AICHO is an organization dedicated to supporting the Indigenous community in the Northland. They are hosting the gallery until the end of the month,...
FOX 21 Online
Locally Laid Egg Company Owner Talks About High Egg Prices
WRENSHALL, Minn. — Inflation has upped the prices on a lot of products at the grocery store, including eggs, but one farm in the Northland says it’s trying to keep prices down. The Locally Laid Egg Company has a farm in Wrenshall and also partners with Amish farms...
FOX 21 Online
What’s in Store for Cirrus Aircraft?
DULUTH, Minn. — Less than four months ago Cirrus Aircraft announced that it’s refurbishing a 189 thousand square foot building north of the airport to be its Innovation Center. Innovations to the company’s planes have been an integral part of the company’s growth and its future. At this afternoon’s Duluth Chamber of Commerce’s Let’s Do Lunch event, Cirrus Aircrafts president Patrick Widdick, told those in attendance, “Here in Duluth this coming spring we’re going to move into new innovation center that is just fantastic because we have a lot of airplanes to make, but we also have to design the airplanes of the future. The innovation piece is incredibly important to our growth.”
FOX 21 Online
Armed with Depth & Numbers, UMD Track & Field Preps for 1st Conference Meet of the Season
DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD men’s and women’s track and field teams are getting ready for their first conference meet this weekend in Mankato. The men’s squad enters the year picked to finish 7th after placing 8th at the NSIC indoor championships last February. The Bulldogs return a...
FOX 21 Online
148th Fighter Wing Held Awards and Retirement Ceremony
DULUTH, Minn. —“The great thing about speaking to you bulldogs is that I don’t ever have to worry about having enough material for my speech,” opened keynote speaker and Assistant Adjutant General of the Minnesota Air National Guard Daniel E. Gabrielli. The 148th Fighter Wing held...
FOX 21 Online
Salvation Army Rookie Basketball Association Partners with UMD Basketball for Youth Event
DULUTH, Minn.- In partnership with the Salvation Army Rookie Basketball Association, the UMD men’s and women’s teams hosted a ‘Practice with the Bulldogs’ event at Romano Gym, Monday evening. “Even though it’s just a short practice it’s an opportunity for the kids who are little to...
FOX 21 Online
UPDATE: Missing Superior Teen Found
UPDATE (Jan. 10, 12:15 p.m.) — The missing 15-year-old girl from Superior has been found safe in a different state, according to the Superior Police Department. Destiny Stubblefield supposedly left her house with a friend last week and did not return home when expected. Through investigation police found she was in another state and notified that state’s authorities who then found her.
FOX 21 Online
Prep Basketball: Duluth East Boys Hand Hermantown 1st Loss, Superior Girls Extend Win Streak to 10
DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth East boys basketball team would hand Hermantown their 1st loss on Tuesday, 65 to 58. The Greyhounds were led by Patrick Smith, who had 16 points in the victory. Duluth East (8-1) will next play at Grand Rapids on Thursday. In girls action, Superior extended their...
FOX 21 Online
Duluth Police: Man Stabbed Girlfriend, 20, In Lincoln Park
DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth police are investigating a stabbing of a 20-year-old woman who they say was caused by her boyfriend. FOX 21 got a tip about this crime and reached out to the police department around 4 p.m. Monday after not receiving a press release about any such crime. Details were eventually released after FOX 21 had to specifically tell the department’s public information officer that the crime was believed to have happened in the morning.
FOX 21 Online
Hibbing Man Sentenced For Murder In 2017
HIBBING, Minn. — Tuesday, a Hibbing man was sentenced to 28-years in prison for the murder of a woman in 2017. According to the St. Louis County Attorney’s Office, 53-year-old Blake Stangel was sentenced for Second-Degree Intentional Murder in the death of 71-year-old Courtney Fenske. Authorities say a...
FOX 21 Online
UMD’s Nina Jobst-Smith, Emma Soderberg Earn WCHA Weekly Honors
DULUTH, Minn.- Over the weekend the UMD women’s hockey team swept the No. 2 ranked Wisconsin Badgers. Those wins were in part thanks to the defensive efforts of Nina Jobst-Smith and Emma Soderberg. The defensive duo were named WCHA Defensive Player and Goaltender of the week. Jobst-Smith led defensively,...
