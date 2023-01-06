ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 21 Online

Gitchee Gumee Tattoo Opens New Location on London Road

DULUTH, Minn. – Gitchee Gumee Tattoo has found a new home after its previous building experienced serious damage from a fire in October. Now located on London Road in Duluth, the shop officially opened its doors on January 5th. Compared to the old space, staff says the new space...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Glensheen Hosts Community Day Before Taking Down Xmas Decorations

DULUTH, Minn. — Glensheen Mansion held a last hurrah for its Christmas decorations by welcoming in the public for its community day. Staff there gave free tours of the mansion and self-guided tours were available as well. Those on the tours could play one last scavenger hunt of trying...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

AICHO Hosts Youth Art Exhibit

DULUTH, Minn.– A youth art exhibit is open at the Cultural Center Art Gallery in Duluth, showcasing art pieces on what bravery means to them. AICHO is an organization dedicated to supporting the Indigenous community in the Northland. They are hosting the gallery until the end of the month,...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Locally Laid Egg Company Owner Talks About High Egg Prices

WRENSHALL, Minn. — Inflation has upped the prices on a lot of products at the grocery store, including eggs, but one farm in the Northland says it’s trying to keep prices down. The Locally Laid Egg Company has a farm in Wrenshall and also partners with Amish farms...
WRENSHALL, MN
FOX 21 Online

What’s in Store for Cirrus Aircraft?

DULUTH, Minn. — Less than four months ago Cirrus Aircraft announced that it’s refurbishing a 189 thousand square foot building north of the airport to be its Innovation Center. Innovations to the company’s planes have been an integral part of the company’s growth and its future. At this afternoon’s Duluth Chamber of Commerce’s Let’s Do Lunch event, Cirrus Aircrafts president Patrick Widdick, told those in attendance, “Here in Duluth this coming spring we’re going to move into new innovation center that is just fantastic because we have a lot of airplanes to make, but we also have to design the airplanes of the future. The innovation piece is incredibly important to our growth.”
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

148th Fighter Wing Held Awards and Retirement Ceremony

DULUTH, Minn. —“The great thing about speaking to you bulldogs is that I don’t ever have to worry about having enough material for my speech,” opened keynote speaker and Assistant Adjutant General of the Minnesota Air National Guard Daniel E. Gabrielli. The 148th Fighter Wing held...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

UPDATE: Missing Superior Teen Found

UPDATE (Jan. 10, 12:15 p.m.) — The missing 15-year-old girl from Superior has been found safe in a different state, according to the Superior Police Department. Destiny Stubblefield supposedly left her house with a friend last week and did not return home when expected. Through investigation police found she was in another state and notified that state’s authorities who then found her.
SUPERIOR, WI
FOX 21 Online

Duluth Police: Man Stabbed Girlfriend, 20, In Lincoln Park

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth police are investigating a stabbing of a 20-year-old woman who they say was caused by her boyfriend. FOX 21 got a tip about this crime and reached out to the police department around 4 p.m. Monday after not receiving a press release about any such crime. Details were eventually released after FOX 21 had to specifically tell the department’s public information officer that the crime was believed to have happened in the morning.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Hibbing Man Sentenced For Murder In 2017

HIBBING, Minn. — Tuesday, a Hibbing man was sentenced to 28-years in prison for the murder of a woman in 2017. According to the St. Louis County Attorney’s Office, 53-year-old Blake Stangel was sentenced for Second-Degree Intentional Murder in the death of 71-year-old Courtney Fenske. Authorities say a...
HIBBING, MN
FOX 21 Online

UMD’s Nina Jobst-Smith, Emma Soderberg Earn WCHA Weekly Honors

DULUTH, Minn.- Over the weekend the UMD women’s hockey team swept the No. 2 ranked Wisconsin Badgers. Those wins were in part thanks to the defensive efforts of Nina Jobst-Smith and Emma Soderberg. The defensive duo were named WCHA Defensive Player and Goaltender of the week. Jobst-Smith led defensively,...
DULUTH, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy