Lincoln Parish to celebrate 150 years: ideas and volunteers welcome
LINCOLN PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An extended celebration is being planned for the Louisiana parish named after U.S. President Abraham Lincoln exactly 150 years ago. It all began in 1873, during the Reconstruction era, when the Louisiana State Legislature passed a bill creating Lincoln Parish from parts of Jackson, Bienville, Claiborne, and Union parishes. Vienna was established as the parish seat and Allen Greene, a state senator who pushed for the new parish, gained nearly complete control of local government by having the governor appoint friendly allies to all offices.
City of Monroe to host 44th annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Birthday Salute
MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) — On January 17, 2023, at 10:00 AM in the W. L. “Jack” Howard Theater at the Monroe Civic Center Complex, Mayor Friday Ellis and the City of Monroe will host the 44 Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Birthday Salute. In recognition of and...
City of Ruston officially announces Buc-ee’s new location in the city
RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, January 10, 2023, the City of Ruston officially announced that Buc-ee’s will be locating its newest travel center in Ruston, La. According to officials, the newest location will be the first-ever Buc-ee’s in the state of Louisiana. The travel center will...
MISSING PERSON: 14-year-old Ouachita Parish teen located safe
UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — On January 10, 2023, around 3:17 PM, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Marzavion Minnifield was located and he is safe. OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for 14-year-old Marzavion Minniefield. Minniefield is described as a Black male who stands at five feet and 10 inches and weighs 185 pounds.
West Monroe duo allegedly seen taking items from donation bin; arrested for drug offenses
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 10, 2023, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted a routine patrol operation in the vicinity of Well Road in West Monroe, La. when they suddenly observed a white Mitsubishi SUV parked alongside donation boxes at Frost Trailer Parts, Inc.
West Monroe Police searching for people of interest in Theft investigation
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The West Monroe Police Department is currently investigating a theft that took place on December 22, 2022. According to police, the individuals in the picture below are people of interest in the investigation. If you know the whereabouts of the individuals, contact […]
West Monroe family to be featured on Family Feud
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — During weekdays, Family Feud is watched by millions throughout the nation for the game show’s competitiveness and joyous atmosphere. On Wednesday, February 22, 2023, Ark-La-Miss viewers will be able to cheer on a family that is from the West Monroe area, the Soigner family. Be sure to tune in to […]
“Sheriff’s Office, stop!”: Deputies respond to burglary at storage facility; West Monroe man arrested for drug and gun offenses
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 9, 2023, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the Arrowhead Mini Storage in reference to a possible burglary in progress. Upon arrival, deputies observed 40-year-old Maurice Leshun Mitchell riding a bicycle away from the storage units. Deputies then […]
West Monroe Police to investigate Monroe police officer’s death; incident viewed as suspicious
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 29, 2022, the West Monroe Police Department responded to a death on the 200 block of Conella Street in West Monroe, La. The deceased was identified as Corporal Brian Stoddard of the Monroe Police Department. According to police, the death is being...
Intoxicated Monroe man yells at group of women outside of bar while carrying a handgun; arrested
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 7, 2023, an off duty officer was working at Sippers Bar at 100 Sterling Road between 11:00 PM and 2:30 AM on January 8, 2023. Around 2:00 AM, two officers attempted to break up a fight between a large group of females. Meanwhile,...
20-year-old Richland Parish man accused of assaulting mother during argument
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, January 6, 2023, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a residence due to a battery complaint. During the investigation, deputies discovered that the victim and her son, 20-year-old Iain M. Frasier, engaged in a verbal altercation that became physical.
Buc-ee's may finally be coming to Louisiana. Here's where it will be
Buc-ee's, the giant travel center with an obsessive following and toothy beaver mascot, may finally be coming to Louisiana with plans in the works to build one of its stores known for clean bathrooms, cheap gas and smoky brisket in Ruston on Interstate 20. Ruston's City Council will vote on...
Missing Bienville Parish Woman Believed to be in Danger
A missing Ringgold woman is believed to be in danger. 43 year old Kimberly Moore was last seen on 12-31-22 at around 11:30 PM. According to the family of the missing woman and the Bienville Parish Sheriff's Office Moore was wearing the same outfit as the picture above. After Moore...
West Monroe man accused of stealing several checks from business owner; arrested
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 3, 2023, at approximately 5:57 PM, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office observed 39-year-old Brandon Michael Collins traveling north on Rowan Street on his bicycle without lights or reflectors. Authorities then made contact with Collins and noticed he acted […]
6 men arrested in El Dorado drug bust; nearly 3 pounds of narcotics seized
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, January 3, 2023, El Dorado Police arrested six men after conducting a drug distribution investigation. According to officers, the arrestees included the following individuals: During the arrest, three homes were raided on West Block Street and on South West Avenue. During the raids, police seized approximately one pound […]
Monroe duo caught burglarizing gas station for liquor and cigarettes, police say
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 8, 2023, Monroe Police were dispatched to the Raceway gas station on South College Avenue in reference to a burglary taking place. Police were informed that multiple suspects were allegedly prying open the boards that were covering the gas station’s entrance. […]
Car burglary, armed robbery suspect wanted
A Houma man is wanted in three parishes in connection with a car theft, a string a vehicle burglaries and an armed robbery. Authorities say Malik Williams is considered to be armed and dangerous
Man found shot dead in back seat of his idling car; woman goes missing
BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A man is dead, a woman is missing and authorities say they have identified a person of interest in the homicide. The homicide investigation began when 59-year-old Vernon Parker was found shot dead about 8:15 a.m. Sunday, New Year’s Day in the back seat of his idling car on Pleasant Road south of the Bienville Parish town of Ringgold, Bienville Parish Sheriff John Ballance told KSLA News 12.
