LINCOLN PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An extended celebration is being planned for the Louisiana parish named after U.S. President Abraham Lincoln exactly 150 years ago. It all began in 1873, during the Reconstruction era, when the Louisiana State Legislature passed a bill creating Lincoln Parish from parts of Jackson, Bienville, Claiborne, and Union parishes. Vienna was established as the parish seat and Allen Greene, a state senator who pushed for the new parish, gained nearly complete control of local government by having the governor appoint friendly allies to all offices.

LINCOLN PARISH, LA ・ 14 HOURS AGO