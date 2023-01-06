Read full article on original website
Suspect on the loose after mass stabbing inside Maryland McDonald’s: reports
Police in Maryland are searching for a stabbing suspect who attacked three victims inside a McDonald's restaurant in downtown Silver Spring on Tuesday morning.
49-Year-Old Shot Critically Injured in Baltimore Shooting
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A 49-year-old man was shot multiple times on Saturday afternoon in Northwest Baltimore. The Baltimore Police Department arrived at the 4000 Block of Bancroft Road at 4:50 pm to investigate the report of a shooting. When police arrived, they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his torso. The victim was brought to a nearby hospital. He is currently in serious condition. Police said the victim was “standing in the block when an unknown vehicle pulled up and one of the occupants inside the vehicle opened fire, without warning.” If you have any information about The post 49-Year-Old Shot Critically Injured in Baltimore Shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police hope tattoos can ID body of man found stuffed inside storage container
Baltimore Police homicide detectives need help identifying a man whose body was found Monday stuffed inside a storage container that was left on the porch of a vacant home.
Man Wanted In Attempted Murder Could Be In Baltimore Area: Police
Police are on the lookout for a suspect they believe is involved in an attempted murder that occurred last fall. Kevin Mack, 49, is accused of shooting a 43-year-old victim in the 1800 block of Brunt Street on October 29, 2022, according to Baltimore police. Anyone knowing the whereabouts of...
Wbaltv.com
Student seriously injured in assault at Lansdowne High School, another in custody
LANSDOWNE, Md. — A student was seriously injured in an assault Tuesday afternoon at Lansdowne High School and another student is in custody. County police spokeswoman Joy Stewart said a student notified the school resource officer around 1 p.m. of a first-degree assault. The SRO and a supervisor rendered...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore Police Department search for suspects in murder
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department is seeking the publics help identifying homicide suspects. Homicide detectives need your help in locating those responsible for the death of Darius Brockington. Brockington was located murdered on December 26, 2022, in the 2000 block of Falls Road. Anyone with information is...
foxbaltimore.com
2 shootings become homicides as victims die days, months after attacks, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have added two homicides to their investigations after victims of previous shootings had died, according to police. First, police say that 32-year-old Kevin Evans, Jr. died on January 6. He was shot in the 300 block of Loneys Lane on January 4, 2023.
Mass McDonald's Stabbing In Silver Spring Sends Several To Hospital
At least three people were injured in a mass stabbing at a Silver Spring McDonald's, authorities say. The victims were stabbed by an unknown suspect in the McDonald's located at 8407 Colesville Road the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 10, according to Montgomery County police. The victims all sustained non life-threatening...
Man Fights For Life After Sudden Drive-By Baltimore Shooting
A man is fighting for his life after being shot by an unknown group of people while standing on a Baltimore block, authorities say.The 49year-old man was reportedly standing in the 4000 block of Bancroft Road when he shot around 5 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 7, according to Baltimore police.The victim was…
Body Found In Storage Container On Porch Of Baltimore Home
The body of a murder victim was found in a storage container after neighbors reported a "suspicious package" on the porch of a vacant home in Baltimore, authorities say.A "foul smell" had began emanating from the storage container, which was placed on the porch of the home in the 3500 block of Holm…
Canton crab shop owner and auto theft victim team up to catch would-be ATM thieves
BALTIMORE -- Another Baltimore business has been damaged by would-be ATM thieves.On Tuesday morning, before the sun had rolled into the sky, two people broke into a Canton crab shop and tried to steal its ATM.In the end, they only managed to run off with the eatery's cash register.But that is only because the money machine had been emptied, Stacey Guzman, the owner of Chris's Seafood, said."Here's the ATM. The key is in it. It's unlocked and it's emptied," Guzman said.Guzman has owned Chris' Seafood for nearly 35 years alongside her father who recently passed away.Surveillance video captures the moment...
Nottingham MD
Stabbing reported at Baltimore County high school
—— HALETHORPE, MD—Police are responding to a stabbing at a Baltimore County high school. The incident was reported at around 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday at Lansdowne High School, located in the 3800-block of Hollins Ferry Road. Unconfirmed reports indicate that there is one stabbing victim at the scene...
Howard County Police investigating home invasion, robbery in Elkridge
Elkridge, MD – Two men entered a home and robbed two Elkridge victims of their possessions and car, but not before firing at the victims. According to police, on Sunday, at around 8:45 am, police responded to a home in the 6000 block of Toomey Lane. “Two victims reported that two male suspects with their faces partially covered forced entry into their residence, threatened them, stole cash, and fired a gunshot,” the Howard County Police Department reported. No one was injured. in the incident. The suspects then stole the victims’ vehicle, a 2015 white Acura MDX with tags MD/8FE3025. Police The post Howard County Police investigating home invasion, robbery in Elkridge appeared first on Shore News Network.
Suitland man arrested for murdering his girlfriend, shooting her multiple times
SUITLAND, MD – Police have arrested a 44-year-old Suitland man in connection with a December 2021 fatal shooting in Camp Springs. Kevin Lorenzo Jackson, 44, is accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend, 51-year-old Kimberly Page of Capitol Heights. According to police reports, officers responded to the 5000 block of Leah Court at approximately 10:45 p.m. on December 17, 2021. They discovered the victim lying unresponsive in the roadway suffering from gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Based on the preliminary investigation, it appears the suspect shot the victim during a dispute. Jackson remains in custody in Orange The post Suitland man arrested for murdering his girlfriend, shooting her multiple times appeared first on Shore News Network.
Bay Net
Waldorf Felon Charged After Pointing Handgun At Woman And Child
WALDORF, Md. – On January 8 at 8 p.m., officers responded to the 1700 block of Brightwell Court in Waldorf for the report of a domestic-related assault in progress in which the suspect was armed with a handgun. When officers arrived, they located the suspect outside of the residence;...
Armored Truck Driver Robbed By BMW-Riding Armed Suspects Outside Hyattsville Bank, Police Say
Two gun-wielding men are at large after using their weapons to rob an ATM and Brinks truck driver on Monday, Jan. 9 in Hyattsville. Members of the Hyattsville Police Department were called to investigate a reported armed robbery of a Brinks armored truck at Truist Bank in the 3400 block of East-West Highway, according to officials.
foxbaltimore.com
Teenager arrested after stolen gun found in book bag during traffic stop, say police
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WBFF) — Anne Arundel County Police say they arrested a teenager after officers say they found a stolen gun in a bookbag during a traffic stop. Police say a 17-year-old male has been charged. Officers stopped a vehicle near the intersection of Post 40 Road and...
fox5dc.com
DC police identify homicide victim found with stab wounds; $25K reward offered
WASHINGTON - Authorities are offering a $25,000 reward in connection with a homicide in the District. Police say they were flagged down in the 2000 block of Gallaudet Street in the Northeast around 3 a.m. Saturday for a report of a person lying in the roadway. Investigators say the victim was found unconscious and with an apparent stab wound to the right leg.
Nottingham MD
Vehicle stolen in Parkville, woman assaulted in Nottingham
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating several local crimes that were reported over the past week. At just before 11 p.m. on Thursday, January 5, a red Kia Soul was stolen from the 8200-block of Bon Air Road in Parkville (21234). At just after 2:30 p.m. on Friday, January 6, known...
WJLA
Suspect arrested following barricade near DC middle school, police say
WASHINGTON (7News) — A man with an outstanding warrant was arrested near a D.C. middle school on Monday after a barricade situation, according to authorities. Shortly after 7:30 a.m., officers arrived at 17th Place and Q Street Southeast. The area is in the vicinity of Kramer Middle School. The...
