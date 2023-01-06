ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Shore News Network

49-Year-Old Shot Critically Injured in Baltimore Shooting

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A 49-year-old man was shot multiple times on Saturday afternoon in Northwest Baltimore. The Baltimore Police Department arrived at the 4000 Block of Bancroft Road at 4:50 pm to investigate the report of a shooting. When police arrived, they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his torso. The victim was brought to a nearby hospital. He is currently in serious condition. Police said the victim was “standing in the block when an unknown vehicle pulled up and one of the occupants inside the vehicle opened fire, without warning.” If you have any information about The post 49-Year-Old Shot Critically Injured in Baltimore Shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore Police Department search for suspects in murder

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department is seeking the publics help identifying homicide suspects. Homicide detectives need your help in locating those responsible for the death of Darius Brockington. Brockington was located murdered on December 26, 2022, in the 2000 block of Falls Road. Anyone with information is...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Body Found In Storage Container On Porch Of Baltimore Home

The body of a murder victim was found in a storage container after neighbors reported a "suspicious package" on the porch of a vacant home in Baltimore, authorities say.A "foul smell" had began emanating from the storage container, which was placed on the porch of the home in the 3500 block of Holm…
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Canton crab shop owner and auto theft victim team up to catch would-be ATM thieves

BALTIMORE -- Another Baltimore business has been damaged by would-be ATM thieves.On Tuesday morning, before the sun had rolled into the sky, two people broke into a Canton crab shop and tried to steal its ATM.In the end, they only managed to run off with the eatery's cash register.But that is only because the money machine had been emptied, Stacey Guzman, the owner of Chris's Seafood, said."Here's the ATM. The key is in it. It's unlocked and it's emptied," Guzman said.Guzman has owned Chris' Seafood for nearly 35 years alongside her father who recently passed away.Surveillance video captures the moment...
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Stabbing reported at Baltimore County high school

—— HALETHORPE, MD—Police are responding to a stabbing at a Baltimore County high school. The incident was reported at around 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday at Lansdowne High School, located in the 3800-block of Hollins Ferry Road. Unconfirmed reports indicate that there is one stabbing victim at the scene...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Shore News Network

Howard County Police investigating home invasion, robbery in Elkridge

Elkridge, MD – Two men entered a home and robbed two Elkridge victims of their possessions and car, but not before firing at the victims. According to police, on Sunday, at around 8:45 am, police responded to a home in the 6000 block of Toomey Lane. “Two victims reported that two male suspects with their faces partially covered forced entry into their residence, threatened them, stole cash, and fired a gunshot,” the Howard County Police Department reported. No one was injured. in the incident. The suspects then stole the victims’ vehicle, a 2015 white Acura MDX with tags MD/8FE3025. Police The post Howard County Police investigating home invasion, robbery in Elkridge appeared first on Shore News Network.
ELKRIDGE, MD
Shore News Network

Suitland man arrested for murdering his girlfriend, shooting her multiple times

SUITLAND, MD – Police have arrested a 44-year-old Suitland man in connection with a December 2021 fatal shooting in Camp Springs. Kevin Lorenzo Jackson, 44, is accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend, 51-year-old Kimberly Page of Capitol Heights. According to police reports, officers responded to the 5000 block of Leah Court at approximately 10:45 p.m. on December 17, 2021. They discovered the victim lying unresponsive in the roadway suffering from gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Based on the preliminary investigation, it appears the suspect shot the victim during a dispute. Jackson remains in custody in Orange The post Suitland man arrested for murdering his girlfriend, shooting her multiple times appeared first on Shore News Network.
SUITLAND, MD
Bay Net

Waldorf Felon Charged After Pointing Handgun At Woman And Child

WALDORF, Md. – On January 8 at 8 p.m., officers responded to the 1700 block of Brightwell Court in Waldorf for the report of a domestic-related assault in progress in which the suspect was armed with a handgun. When officers arrived, they located the suspect outside of the residence;...
WALDORF, MD
fox5dc.com

DC police identify homicide victim found with stab wounds; $25K reward offered

WASHINGTON - Authorities are offering a $25,000 reward in connection with a homicide in the District. Police say they were flagged down in the 2000 block of Gallaudet Street in the Northeast around 3 a.m. Saturday for a report of a person lying in the roadway. Investigators say the victim was found unconscious and with an apparent stab wound to the right leg.
WASHINGTON, DC
Nottingham MD

Vehicle stolen in Parkville, woman assaulted in Nottingham

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating several local crimes that were reported over the past week. At just before 11 p.m. on Thursday, January 5, a red Kia Soul was stolen from the 8200-block of Bon Air Road in Parkville (21234). At just after 2:30 p.m. on Friday, January 6, known...
NOTTINGHAM, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy