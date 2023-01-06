BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A 49-year-old man was shot multiple times on Saturday afternoon in Northwest Baltimore. The Baltimore Police Department arrived at the 4000 Block of Bancroft Road at 4:50 pm to investigate the report of a shooting. When police arrived, they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his torso. The victim was brought to a nearby hospital. He is currently in serious condition. Police said the victim was “standing in the block when an unknown vehicle pulled up and one of the occupants inside the vehicle opened fire, without warning.” If you have any information about The post 49-Year-Old Shot Critically Injured in Baltimore Shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 19 HOURS AGO