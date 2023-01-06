GLENVIEW, Ill. – Envoy Solutions announced that it has acquired Flowood, Mississippi-based Delta Packaging & Supply. The industry-leading packaging distributor offers a wide range of flexible packaging materials, automated packaging equipment, and efficient packaging solutions to a broad range of industries. Delta Packaging & Supply partners with manufacturers to provide its clients with direct pricing on a long list of industrial packaging products, custom poly bags and film, tapes, strapping, machines, and more.

FLOWOOD, MS ・ 20 HOURS AGO