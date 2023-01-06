Read full article on original website
Manufacturing Technology Orders Down Nearly One-Third in November
McLEAN, Va. – New orders of manufacturing technology totaled $436.5 million in November 2022, according to the latest U.S. Manufacturing Technology Orders Report published by AMT-The Association For Manufacturing Technology. November 2022 orders were down 4.5% from October 2022 and down nearly 32% from November 2021. Year-to-date orders dropped...
Triad Technologies Acquires Industrial Service Products
Triad Technologies LLC, a leading distributor of fluid power, industrial automation and fluid conveyance products, announced that it completed the acquisition of Industrial Service Products LLC on Dec. 30. ISP is a value-added distributor of custom fabricated hose, valves, fittings and other related products for the safe, efficient transfer of...
Envoy Solutions Acquires Delta Packaging & Supply
GLENVIEW, Ill. – Envoy Solutions announced that it has acquired Flowood, Mississippi-based Delta Packaging & Supply. The industry-leading packaging distributor offers a wide range of flexible packaging materials, automated packaging equipment, and efficient packaging solutions to a broad range of industries. Delta Packaging & Supply partners with manufacturers to provide its clients with direct pricing on a long list of industrial packaging products, custom poly bags and film, tapes, strapping, machines, and more.
