Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular regional grocery store chain opening new location in Massachusetts this weekKristen WaltersShrewsbury, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From WorcesterTed RiversWorcester, MA
Former Ollie's Employees Warn Customers for "Disorganized Stores" and "Issues With Barcodes"Bryan Dijkhuizen
This Middle-of-Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Sandwiches in all of MassachusettsTravel MavenPetersham, MA
Taco John’s Set to Open In Boston February 2023MadocBoston, MA
Related
whdh.com
Upton police looking to identify assault and battery suspect
UPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Upton Police Department is turning to the public for help as they investigate an assault and battery. Police released images on Tuesday of a man wanted in connection with an assault and battery investigation at Honey Farms on Friday. Anyone with information is asked to...
whdh.com
Boston police searching for suspects in connection with car break-in, credit card fraud
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are searching for three suspects wanted in connection with a car break-in and credit card fraud incidents. Police say the car break-in occurred on October 30 in the area of 12 Gaston Street. Following that incident, stolen credit cards obtained by the suspects were allegedly used in several successful and unsuccessful online purchases.
Mass State Police SWAT & Framingham Police Arrest Framingham Man on Attempted Murder Charge
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police and the Massachusetts State Police SWAT team early Monday morning arrested a Framingham man, 35, on attempted murder and other charges, after gunshots were fired on Sunday night. Police arrested Mario Brown, 35, at a Main Street apartment in Framingham at 3 a.m. on Monday,...
whdh.com
DA: Suspect charged with murder and arson in fatal Attleboro house fire
ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A suspect is facing murder and arson charges in the case of an elderly woman found dead after a house fire. The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office announced that Adam Rollins, 42, is facing new charges a week after he was arraigned on Jan. 3, following his arrest in connection with the death of 80-year-old Judith Henriques.
2 People Apparently Shot On McLean Hospital's Campus In Belmont: Police
Two people are believed to be injured from an evening shooting near a hospital in Belmont, authorities said.Police responded to reports of shots first in a parking lot off Olmsted Drive, on the campus of McLean Hospital, around 5:20 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 10, Chief James MacIsaac reports. Mc…
whdh.com
Investigators find possible evidence tied to disappearance of Cohasset mother
COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Investigators have found possible evidence tied to the disappearance of a Cohasset mother of three, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s office. Ana Walshe, 39, was last seen early New Years Day. Her husband, 46-year-old Brian Walshe, was arraigned Monday on a charge of misleading...
whdh.com
Police investigating Brockton shooting that left 2 men wounded
BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a shooting in Brockton on Monday that left two Fall River men hospitalized, officials said. Police said the shooting took place around 1 p.m. at the intersection of Turner and Wyman streets and that the 26-year-old and 20-year-old victims drove to a gas station on North Main Street.
whdh.com
Police investigating possible shooting in Belmont
BELMONT, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a possible shooting in Belmont on Monday night after finding evidence of a shooting at the scene and learning that two possible gunshot victims were being treated at local hospitals. Officers responding to two 911 calls reporting shots fired in a parking lot...
westernmassnews.com
West Springfield Police seeking suspects for illegal dumping
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The West Springfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two men accused of illegal dumping. The men dumped two mattresses and other items on Bear Hole Road Friday around 4:30 p.m. The car they used was not captured on video,...
whdh.com
Surveillance video shows husband of missing Cohasset woman at Norwell smoothie shop a day after wife was last seen
NORWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A search for evidence spanning multiple towns continues this week as authorities collect clues in the search for a missing Cohasset woman, including every trip and stop made by the woman’s husband. A day after Ana Walshe was last seen and two days before she...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts State Police: Two arrested after woman stabbed with scissors, kicked, in road rage incident
Two from Massachusetts have been arrested in a road rage incident where a driver was reportedly stabbed with scissors and kicked. According to Massachusetts State Police, at 4:45 p.m. on Saturday, Troopers from the State Police-South Boston Barracks responded to Quincy Shore Drive at Bay State Road for a report of an assault following a road rage incident. Responding Troopers, along with Quincy Police, Quincy Firefighters, and Brewster Ambulance personnel, located a Chevrolet Equinox and its driver, a 22-year-old woman who had suffered stab wounds to her head and arm. That victim was transported to Carney Hospital in Dorchester, where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and later released.
whdh.com
Investigators continue searching for clues into the disappearance of Cohasset woman
COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Police continue to search for clues into the disappearance of a Cohasset mother of three who was last seen shortly after midnight on New Years Day. Investigators could be seen sorting through trash at a transfer station in Peabody Monday night to find any sign of 39-year-old Ana Walshe.
whdh.com
Police: Car found with bullet holes outside Brigham and Women’s Hospital
Boston police are investigating after a car was found with bullet holes outside Brigham and Women’s Hospital. The car was seen getting towed away early Wednesday morning. Around the same time, police responded to Valentine Street in Roxbury. Officers closed off the street and were seen searching the area with flashlights and placing evidence markers.
whdh.com
Warrant issued for man wanted in connection with baby born in NH woods
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Manchester, New Hampshire police are turning to the public for help as they search for a man wanted in connection with the birth of a baby in a tent in the woods during a freezing night last month. George Theberge, 45, is wanted in connection with...
whdh.com
Motorcyclist killed in Hudson, NH crash identified as active duty firefighter
HUDSON, N.H. (WHDH) - A motorcyclist who was killed in a violent crash in Hudson, New Hampshire Monday night has been identified as active duty firefighter and paramedic Todd “Woody” J. Berube. According to Nashua Firefighters, Berube has been a member of the Hudson Fire Department since 2002...
Police: Alcohol, drugs found after deadly DUI crash
Christopher Vincent, 25, faces felony charges in the crash that killed 22-year-old William Molloy.
WCVB
Woman stabbed in head, arm with scissors in road rage incident
QUINCY, Mass. — Two people are facing charges in connection with a road rage incident that Massachusetts State Police said resulted in a victim being stabbed in the head and arm. The incident on Quincy Shore Drive was initially reported at 4:45 p.m. on Saturday, state police said. Arriving...
whdh.com
Investigation underway after man, woman shot in car in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after a man and woman were shot while sitting in a car in Cambridge on Monday. Officers responding to a reported shooting at the intersection of Washington and Windsor streets around 8:15 p.m. found two victims who had been shot while sitting inside a car, according to police.
whdh.com
Husband of missing Cohasset woman arrives at court for arraignment on misleading police investigation charge
COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - The husband of a missing Cohasset woman arrived at Quincy District Court Monday morning for his arraignment on a charge of misleading a police investigation. Brian Walshe, 46, of Cohasset, was arrested on the charge Sunday as police continue to investigate the disappearance of his wife,...
whdh.com
Neighbors of missing Cohasset woman eager for answers as search continues
COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Neighbors of a missing Cohasset woman are eager for answers as the investigation into her disappearance continues. Ana Walshe, 39, was last seen early New Years Day. Her husband, 46-year-old Brian Walshe, was arraigned Monday on a charge of misleading a police investigation and ordered held on $500,000 bail after prosecutors described bloody evidence being found at the family’s home.
Comments / 0