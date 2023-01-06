ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

whdh.com

Upton police looking to identify assault and battery suspect

UPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Upton Police Department is turning to the public for help as they investigate an assault and battery. Police released images on Tuesday of a man wanted in connection with an assault and battery investigation at Honey Farms on Friday. Anyone with information is asked to...
UPTON, MA
whdh.com

Boston police searching for suspects in connection with car break-in, credit card fraud

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are searching for three suspects wanted in connection with a car break-in and credit card fraud incidents. Police say the car break-in occurred on October 30 in the area of 12 Gaston Street. Following that incident, stolen credit cards obtained by the suspects were allegedly used in several successful and unsuccessful online purchases.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

DA: Suspect charged with murder and arson in fatal Attleboro house fire

ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A suspect is facing murder and arson charges in the case of an elderly woman found dead after a house fire. The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office announced that Adam Rollins, 42, is facing new charges a week after he was arraigned on Jan. 3, following his arrest in connection with the death of 80-year-old Judith Henriques.
ATTLEBORO, MA
whdh.com

Investigators find possible evidence tied to disappearance of Cohasset mother

COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Investigators have found possible evidence tied to the disappearance of a Cohasset mother of three, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s office. Ana Walshe, 39, was last seen early New Years Day. Her husband, 46-year-old Brian Walshe, was arraigned Monday on a charge of misleading...
COHASSET, MA
whdh.com

Police investigating Brockton shooting that left 2 men wounded

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a shooting in Brockton on Monday that left two Fall River men hospitalized, officials said. Police said the shooting took place around 1 p.m. at the intersection of Turner and Wyman streets and that the 26-year-old and 20-year-old victims drove to a gas station on North Main Street.
BROCKTON, MA
whdh.com

Police investigating possible shooting in Belmont

BELMONT, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a possible shooting in Belmont on Monday night after finding evidence of a shooting at the scene and learning that two possible gunshot victims were being treated at local hospitals. Officers responding to two 911 calls reporting shots fired in a parking lot...
BELMONT, MA
westernmassnews.com

West Springfield Police seeking suspects for illegal dumping

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The West Springfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two men accused of illegal dumping. The men dumped two mattresses and other items on Bear Hole Road Friday around 4:30 p.m. The car they used was not captured on video,...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts State Police: Two arrested after woman stabbed with scissors, kicked, in road rage incident

Two from Massachusetts have been arrested in a road rage incident where a driver was reportedly stabbed with scissors and kicked. According to Massachusetts State Police, at 4:45 p.m. on Saturday, Troopers from the State Police-South Boston Barracks responded to Quincy Shore Drive at Bay State Road for a report of an assault following a road rage incident. Responding Troopers, along with Quincy Police, Quincy Firefighters, and Brewster Ambulance personnel, located a Chevrolet Equinox and its driver, a 22-year-old woman who had suffered stab wounds to her head and arm. That victim was transported to Carney Hospital in Dorchester, where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and later released.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Police: Car found with bullet holes outside Brigham and Women’s Hospital

Boston police are investigating after a car was found with bullet holes outside Brigham and Women’s Hospital. The car was seen getting towed away early Wednesday morning. Around the same time, police responded to Valentine Street in Roxbury. Officers closed off the street and were seen searching the area with flashlights and placing evidence markers.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Woman stabbed in head, arm with scissors in road rage incident

QUINCY, Mass. — Two people are facing charges in connection with a road rage incident that Massachusetts State Police said resulted in a victim being stabbed in the head and arm. The incident on Quincy Shore Drive was initially reported at 4:45 p.m. on Saturday, state police said. Arriving...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Investigation underway after man, woman shot in car in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after a man and woman were shot while sitting in a car in Cambridge on Monday. Officers responding to a reported shooting at the intersection of Washington and Windsor streets around 8:15 p.m. found two victims who had been shot while sitting inside a car, according to police.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
whdh.com

Neighbors of missing Cohasset woman eager for answers as search continues

COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Neighbors of a missing Cohasset woman are eager for answers as the investigation into her disappearance continues. Ana Walshe, 39, was last seen early New Years Day. Her husband, 46-year-old Brian Walshe, was arraigned Monday on a charge of misleading a police investigation and ordered held on $500,000 bail after prosecutors described bloody evidence being found at the family’s home.
COHASSET, MA

