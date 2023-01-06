Mississippi Headwaters Board makes decision to align with existing systems

In high school or college biology class, students learned about how one animals life cycle interacts with another animal’s life cycle at a critical point to help both animals simultaneously. For some, that brings back fond memories of school, but may not know that this happens at an organizational level as well.

At the November 2022 meeting of the Mississippi Headwaters Board (MHB), members discussed how their executive director could work with counties to learn how the programs of MHB can work with the One Watershed One Plan (1W1P) program.

MHB executive director Tim Terrill said that 1W1P is a statewide program that is geographically changing how local counties deal with water quality and habitat issues, and suggested that the MHB hold a meeting with partners to discuss how we can provide resources to the existing program. He said by having partners in a room they could discuss the 1W1P and learn what it is; what it’s goals are; and what geography MHB can help in with their programs. Instead of one organism helping another, its one organization helping another organization to accomplish mutual goals.

The Board saw the value in this discussion and by consensus approved of the meeting.