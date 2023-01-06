Read full article on original website
The Georgia Bulldogs Are Back-to-Back ChampionsJameson StewardAthens, GA
Whether UGA or TCU, West Forsyth H.S. will have at least one alum becoming a champion tonightMichelle HallAthens, GA
NFL Draft Prospects to Watch in College Football National ChampionshipFlurrySportsAthens, GA
TCU Horned Frogs Ready to Take on Defending National Champs in Epic ShowdownLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Football: No. 4 Buckeyes embracing underdog label against No. 1 Georgia in Peach BowlThe LanternColumbus, OH
A Jersey Guy: Five Reasons TCU will beat Georgia
The pundits say it is not time for Cinderella in the college football season. And indeed it seems unlikely that TCU will spoil the dreams of Dawg Nation in Monday night's CFP national championship game. But....never say never and we give you five reasons why TCU will knock off Georgia...
WXIA 11 Alive
Here's how much Kirby Smart's bonus will be with Georgia winning the National Championship
ATLANTA — Georgia coach Kirby Smart has once again led the Bulldogs to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game - and, already handsomely rewarded for his success helming the Dawgs, he stands to earn a bit more cash after they beat TCU on Monday night. Now that Kirby...
Sporting News
What channel is TCU vs. Georgia on tonight? Time, TV schedule to watch 2023 college football championship
Only one game separates Georgia from rarified air in college football: A win over No. 3 TCU would make the top-ranked Bulldogs the first repeat national champions since Alabama in 2011-12. But then, the Horned Frogs — largely considered an afterthought ahead of this College Football Playoff — won't simply...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Stetson Bennett fires back at doubters: 'People are gonna be like, 'No we didn't,' well, yeah you did'
Stetson Bennett is well-versed in responding to critics, and the Georgia quarterback is at it again. Leading up to the national championship on Monday against TCU, Bennett put it this way:. “There was a lot of people who doubted us, and I know people are gonna be like, ‘No we...
WSB Radio
Gov. Kemp proclaims Jan. 9 as ‘Hunker Down Day’ in support of Georgia Bulldogs
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp is making sure all University of Georgia fans are bleeding red and white in a newly announced proclamation day. In a tweet, the governor announced that Monday, January 9, 2023 will officially be ‘Hunker Down Day’ in honor of the College Football National Championship.
UGA fans can get free coffee at Dunkin’ Monday
As the Georgia Dawgs make their run for the title, Dunkin’, a proud partner of UGA Athletics, is keeping fans running. Guests throughout Georgia can score a free medium hot or iced coffee at participating Dunkin’ restaurants on Monday, Jan. 9, the day of the National Championship game.
Ars Technica
Black man wrongfully jailed for a week after face recognition error, report says
Police in Louisiana reportedly relied on an incorrect facial recognition match to secure warrants to arrest a Black man for thefts he did not commit. Randal Reid, 28, was in jail for almost a week after the false match led to his arrest, according to a report published Monday on NOLA.com, the website of the Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate newspaper. Reid told the newspaper that he had never even been to Louisiana:
wrwh.com
Missing Cleveland Woman Located
(Cleveland)- The search is over for a Cleveland woman who went missing two days before Christmas. The White County Sheriff’s Office has updated its lookout for Malinda Simons saying “she has been located.”. Authorities issued a lookout for the 42-year-old Simons five days after she was last seen...
wrwh.com
Third Suspect Arrested In December 4th Kidnapping In Cleveland
(Cleveland)- Cleveland Police has announced the arrest of a third suspect in connection with a kidnapping incident that occurred in the city on December 4th. Cleveland Police Chief Jeff Shoemaker in a news release Thursday afternoon said the latest suspect was identified as 38-year-old Julie Marie Adams of Cleveland. Arrest...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Major Retailer Appears Headed For Bankruptcy
The party may be over at Party City. Several animals in Newton County are looking for their forever homes. The animals in this gallery are housed at Newton County Animal Control. Each animal is listed by their intake number/name. Click for more.Newton County Adoptable Pets - Week of January 6.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia doctor reaches $1.8M settlement over medically unnecessary eye surgeries
CONYERS, Ga. - A Conyers doctor will pay the government over $1.8 million to resolve allegations that they billed the government for cataract surgeries and tests that were not necessary or incomplete. The United States Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia says that Aarti D. Pandya, M.D. submitted false...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Death investigation underway outside DeKalb County hotel
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A death investigation is underway outside of a DeKalb County hotel. It’s happening outside the Haven Hotel on Memorial Drive in Stone Mountain. Atlanta News First is working to get more information from investigators and will provide updates as we learn more.
