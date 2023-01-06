ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenneth Summers
4d ago

I was yesterday.And at the Doller tree.A group of 6 to 8 12 to maybe 14 years old Looking for trouble. I am 61 and they stop and looked at me and the whole store was scared to.They probably stole a bunch.But they Had Weapons. A girl at that.They acting like They did not Care what they Did.I don't think it was them.But who knows.Kids acting Out.Just plain Wild.

Guest
4d ago

I wonder if those teens are her kids? Were they helping their mom fight off an attacker? Did that guy hurt one of those kids?

Zoe Rivers
4d ago

😢 if this man passes away they will go to jail for murder. 😢 😭 prayers for his recovery.

YAHOO!

26-year-old woman who was stabbed in Mohawk incident has died

A 26-year-old woman has died after a stabbing last week in Mohawk. On Wednesday, Jan. 4, law enforcement responded to calls of a stabbing incident at 30 East Main St. a little after 2:30 p.m. Tkeyah LaPlante had sustained multiple stab wounds to the chest area and was immediately transported to St. Elizabeth's Medical Center in Utica.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

State police searching for runaway teen from Remsen

REMSEN, N.Y. – New York State Police are searching for a runaway teen from Remsen who hasn't returned home since Jan. 8. Police say 15-year-old Taylor Diehl left her house on Sunday and has not been back since. She is suspected to be staying with friends in Utica. Anyone...
REMSEN, NY
iheart.com

Syracuse Police Make An Arrest In City's First Homicide

Syracuse, N.Y. - Syracuse Police have made an arrest in the cities first homicide of the year. Saturday night on Sunset Ave officers found Tyus Ogletree inside a house shot in the chest and Vladimir Fernandez laying in the street shot in the leg. Ogletree died at the hospital, Fernandez...
SYRACUSE, NY
iheart.com

Police Identify Syracuse's First Homicide Victim Of 2023

Syracuse, N.Y. - We now know the name of Syracuse's first homicide victim of 2023. Syracuse Police say they were called to Sunset Avenue Saturday night. There they found 27-year-old Tyrus Ogletree shot in the chest. He later died at the hospital. They also found a 24-year-old at the scene...
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

On the Lookout: Howard Dowling

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for 43-year-old, Howard Dowling. Dowling, whose last known address is on 1074 South Clinton Street in Syracuse, has an active arrest warrant for Sex Offender Failed to Report Change of Address and Sex Offender 90-day verification, according to Syracuse Police.
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Utica man charged with menacing police

Utica police say a man pointed what appeared to be a BB gun at officers during a call on Dudley Avenue over the weekend. Man accused of menacing Utica police officers with replica BB gun. A man was arrested on Jan. 6 after Utica police say he pointed a replica...
UTICA, NY
wxhc.com

Drunk Man Found Asleep in Vehicle on Route 281

In the early morning hours of Sunday, January 8th. The Cortland County Sheriff’s Department received a report of a running vehicle that was stopped in traffic with the driver unconscious in the area of Route 281 and Fisher Ave. Through an investigation conducted by officer’s, it was determined that...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
iheart.com

Seneca County Inmates Accused of Assaulting Corrections Officers Last Year

3 inmates at a Seneca County prison are accused of assaulting corrections officers there in January of last year. Troopers say 41-year-old Jayvon Mulzac, 22-year-old Ernastiaze Moore, and 24-year-old Darrin Jones attacked the officers in the mess hall at Five Points Correctional Facility. All three have been indicted on felony...
cortlandvoice.com

Man acquitted of kidnapping charges sentenced to a year in prison

A man acquitted of kidnapping charges was sentenced to a year in state prison this past Thursday in Cortland County Court, following his conviction of petit larceny and third-degree assault (criminal negligence by causing injury with a weapon). The conviction and sentencing for Jeremy L. Flowers, 35, comes after the...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Three charged for shoplifting at Ithaca Mall

LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) – Three Syracuse women will face felony charges in Lansing Town Court. Tompkins County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a shoplifting complaint at Dick’s Sporting Goods at the Shops at Ithaca Mall on Wednesday, January 4th. Authorities were able to intercept the suspects without incident as they attempted to leave the parking lot. Stolen merchandise valued at over $3,000 was recovered. 19-year-old Oriana Fulton, 19-year-old Zareaha Felder, and 21-year-old Shariel Montes-Rivera are each charged with felony grand larceny and misdemeanor conspiracy.
ITHACA, NY
