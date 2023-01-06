Read full article on original website
Kenneth Summers
4d ago
I was yesterday.And at the Doller tree.A group of 6 to 8 12 to maybe 14 years old Looking for trouble. I am 61 and they stop and looked at me and the whole store was scared to.They probably stole a bunch.But they Had Weapons. A girl at that.They acting like They did not Care what they Did.I don't think it was them.But who knows.Kids acting Out.Just plain Wild.
5
Guest
4d ago
I wonder if those teens are her kids? Were they helping their mom fight off an attacker? Did that guy hurt one of those kids?
3
Zoe Rivers
4d ago
😢 if this man passes away they will go to jail for murder. 😢 😭 prayers for his recovery.
4
Syracuse man charged with murder in Northside shooting, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. - The 24-year-old man shot in the leg on the Northside of Syracuse Saturday was arrested and charged for the death of Tyus Ogletree, who was shot in the chest the same night, police said. Vladimir Fernandez, 24, of Syracuse was arrested Monday at the Public Safety Building...
17-year-old shot in throat on Syracuse’s West Side, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A teen was shot Tuesday afternoon on Syracuse’s West Side, police said. The 17-year-old boy was taken to Upstate University Hospital, where police responded around 2:27 p.m., Syracuse police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said. The teen was shot in the throat and is expected to...
YAHOO!
26-year-old woman who was stabbed in Mohawk incident has died
A 26-year-old woman has died after a stabbing last week in Mohawk. On Wednesday, Jan. 4, law enforcement responded to calls of a stabbing incident at 30 East Main St. a little after 2:30 p.m. Tkeyah LaPlante had sustained multiple stab wounds to the chest area and was immediately transported to St. Elizabeth's Medical Center in Utica.
WKTV
State police searching for runaway teen from Remsen
REMSEN, N.Y. – New York State Police are searching for a runaway teen from Remsen who hasn't returned home since Jan. 8. Police say 15-year-old Taylor Diehl left her house on Sunday and has not been back since. She is suspected to be staying with friends in Utica. Anyone...
Police release name of 27-year-old man killed in North Side shooting
Syracuse, N.Y. — Police have released the name of a 27-year-old man who died after being shot on the North Side of Syracuse Saturday night. Tyus Ogletree was shot in the chest in the 200 block of Sunset Avenue, police said. He was taken to Upstate University Hospital where he later died.
iheart.com
Syracuse Police Make An Arrest In City's First Homicide
Syracuse, N.Y. - Syracuse Police have made an arrest in the cities first homicide of the year. Saturday night on Sunset Ave officers found Tyus Ogletree inside a house shot in the chest and Vladimir Fernandez laying in the street shot in the leg. Ogletree died at the hospital, Fernandez...
27-year-old man dead after North Side shooting, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 27-year-old man died after being shot on the North Side of Syracuse Saturday night, police said. At 11:43 p.m., police were called to the 200 block of Sunset Avenue where they found two men shot, said Lt. Matthew Malinowski, a spokesperson for Syracuse Police. The...
iheart.com
Police Identify Syracuse's First Homicide Victim Of 2023
Syracuse, N.Y. - We now know the name of Syracuse's first homicide victim of 2023. Syracuse Police say they were called to Sunset Avenue Saturday night. There they found 27-year-old Tyrus Ogletree shot in the chest. He later died at the hospital. They also found a 24-year-old at the scene...
BC Sheriff: Man held woman against her will with gun
The incident was said to have involved a man holding a female against her will, armed with a revolver.
Central NY church where 2 brothers brutally abused by pastor, family set on fire, man charged
New Hartford, N.Y. — The Word of Life Church in Oneida County where two brothers were brutally beaten by family members and a pastor was set on fire this weekend, police said. Mark E. Palmano, 43, of New Hartford, was arrested Monday in connection with the fire in the...
localsyr.com
On the Lookout: Howard Dowling
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for 43-year-old, Howard Dowling. Dowling, whose last known address is on 1074 South Clinton Street in Syracuse, has an active arrest warrant for Sex Offender Failed to Report Change of Address and Sex Offender 90-day verification, according to Syracuse Police.
Police chase leads to Cicero man’s arrest and recovery of illegal handgun
CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a man after he led police on a chase into Cicero and was found with an illegal handgun. Onondaga County Sheriff Deputy Webb arrested 31-year-old Marshall Wright of Cicero while he was on patrol just after 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, January 8 after he witnessed […]
WKTV
Utica man charged with menacing police
Utica police say a man pointed what appeared to be a BB gun at officers during a call on Dudley Avenue over the weekend. Man accused of menacing Utica police officers with replica BB gun. A man was arrested on Jan. 6 after Utica police say he pointed a replica...
wxhc.com
Drunk Man Found Asleep in Vehicle on Route 281
In the early morning hours of Sunday, January 8th. The Cortland County Sheriff’s Department received a report of a running vehicle that was stopped in traffic with the driver unconscious in the area of Route 281 and Fisher Ave. Through an investigation conducted by officer’s, it was determined that...
flackbroadcasting.com
Sheriff's Office, DEC Officers investigating case where man suffered an accidental self-inflicted gun-shot wound in Remsen
REMSEN- Police say a man was taken to a Utica area hospital after suffering from an accidental, self-inflicted gun-shot wound over the weekend in Oneida County. It happened Saturday afternoon at around 1:00 p.m. on Old Stage Road, town of Remsen. 9-1-1 dispatchers received calls over a male subject, who...
Police pursue vehicle on Interstate 81, 690 and through Eastwood, find it abandoned
Syracuse, N.Y. — Police pursued a car through sections of Syracuse, including on interstates 81 and 690 and through the Eastwood neighborhood Sunday night, police said. A 911 caller reported a suspicious vehicle with two people possibly armed with guns inside, said Lt. Matthew Malinowski, a spokesperson for Syracuse Police Department.
Woman allegedly stole from Walmart, caught with drugs
After allegedly stealing from the Cortlandville Walmart, an Ithaca woman was also caught with a controlled substance, according to police.
iheart.com
Seneca County Inmates Accused of Assaulting Corrections Officers Last Year
3 inmates at a Seneca County prison are accused of assaulting corrections officers there in January of last year. Troopers say 41-year-old Jayvon Mulzac, 22-year-old Ernastiaze Moore, and 24-year-old Darrin Jones attacked the officers in the mess hall at Five Points Correctional Facility. All three have been indicted on felony...
cortlandvoice.com
Man acquitted of kidnapping charges sentenced to a year in prison
A man acquitted of kidnapping charges was sentenced to a year in state prison this past Thursday in Cortland County Court, following his conviction of petit larceny and third-degree assault (criminal negligence by causing injury with a weapon). The conviction and sentencing for Jeremy L. Flowers, 35, comes after the...
whcuradio.com
Three charged for shoplifting at Ithaca Mall
LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) – Three Syracuse women will face felony charges in Lansing Town Court. Tompkins County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a shoplifting complaint at Dick’s Sporting Goods at the Shops at Ithaca Mall on Wednesday, January 4th. Authorities were able to intercept the suspects without incident as they attempted to leave the parking lot. Stolen merchandise valued at over $3,000 was recovered. 19-year-old Oriana Fulton, 19-year-old Zareaha Felder, and 21-year-old Shariel Montes-Rivera are each charged with felony grand larceny and misdemeanor conspiracy.
