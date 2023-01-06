Wilmington police ask for public’s help in pedestrian hit and run

Wilmington police are investigating a hit and run that left one pedestrian with life-threatening injuries.

Units responded to reports of a man lying in the roadway near the 3400 block of Wrightsville Ave around 7:30 p.m. Thursday, according to a Wilmington police news release. They found the man and transported him to Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

He is listed in critical condition, according to the release. The victim’s name has not been released.

Police have no vehicle description or suspect information and are asking for the public’s assistance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wilmington Police Department at 910-343-3609 or use the WPD Tip411 app.

