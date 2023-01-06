Read full article on original website
Listen to Peter Gabriel’s New Song ‘Panopticom’
Peter Gabriel has released “Panopticom,” the first song from his upcoming album, i/o. Gabriel wrote and produced the song himself, with various session musicians providing guitar, bass, drums and backing vocals. Notably, the track includes electronic elements contributed by Brian Eno. Structurally, “Panopticom" builds slowly, with ominous synth...
25 Years Ago: Why Tom Petty Was Grateful for Role in ‘The Postman’
Tom Petty appeared on-screen for only a few moments in 1997's The Postman, but it may have been just the experience he needed at the time. Generally speaking, the '90s found Petty navigating uncharted waters. His second solo album, 1994's Wildflowers, was an instant classic yet life was not all it appeared to be. Heartbreakers drummer Stan Lynch, who'd been with the band for close to 20 years, quit the same year. Meanwhile, Petty's marriage to his first wife ended in divorce in 1996, and he struggled with a heroin addiction.
33 Years Ago: Willie Nelson’s ‘Stardust’ Is Certified Quadruple Platinum
Thirty-three years ago today, on Jan. 9, 1990, Willie Nelson's Stardust album was certified quadruple platinum, for sales in excess of 4 million units. Stardust, released in 1978, includes two No. 1 hits, "Georgia on My Mind" and "Blue Skies." The 10-track record features classics from all genres, including "Unchained Melody," "Don't Get Around Much Anymore" and "Someone to Watch Over Me."
Duran Duran Rock Hall Induction Brought ‘Pride’ and ‘Sadness’
Simon Le Bon said Duran Duran's induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame brought them mixed emotions, because former guitarist Andy Taylor’s cancer meant he couldn't join them for the ceremony. In a recent interview with BBC Radio 2, the singer described 2022 as their best year...
Dave Grohl and Jack Black Cover Rush’s ‘The Spirit of Radio’
Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin paid homage to Rush during the third edition of their "Hanukkah Sessions," covering "The Spirit of Radio" with more than a little help from Jack Black. You can watch video of the performance below. After a quick holiday-themed vocal warmup, Tenacious D frontman Black went...
Why John Lennon Envied Paul McCartney’s Songwriting
A former John Lennon aide recalled times when the former Beatle envied the sort of songs Paul McCartney was writing. While Dan Richter was instrumental in helping the former bandmates reconnect after their acrimonious split in 1970 he told The Telegraph that Lennon knew McCartney had talents he didn’t share. (Richter was around during the Beatles' last few months.)
In Memoriam: 2022 Deaths
In 2022, the world has said goodbye to many luminaries from music and entertainment, including Fleetwood Mac superstar Christine McVie and Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins. Peter Bogdanovich, the Oscar-winning director who helmed classic films like The Last Picture Show, as well as the Tom Petty documentary Runnin’ Down a Dream, died in early January. So too did former Parliament-Funkadelic vocalist Calvin Simon and Woodstock promoter Michael Lang.
Don’t Worry, Willie Nelson Had a Great Christmas, Too [Picture]
Willie Nelson looks happy and healthy in a Christmas photo shared by one of his sons. The family photo finds the legend with two of his sons, plus his wife Annie and two dogs. The fifth person in the photo is Micah Nelson's wife, whom he married in 2019. Annie...
2023 Grammy Lifetime Achievement Awards to Go to Nirvana, Heart’s Wilson Sisters + More
Two of rock's biggest acts will be saluted by the Recording Academy this year, receiving lifetime achievement awards. Nirvana and Heart's Ann and Nancy Wilson will join The Supremes, Nile Rodgers, Slick Rick, Bobby McFerrin and Ma Rainey as the 2023 recipients of the Grammy lifetime achievement award. For the...
Barbara Walters Dies At The Age of 93
Legendary journalist and television personality, Barbara Walters, has died at the age of 93. Her spokesperson Cindi Berger confirmed the news on Friday. She died in New York City, after years of declining health, according to TMZ. “Barbara Walters passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones. She...
The Tubes’ Co-founding Bassist Rick Anderson Dead at 75
The Tubes confirm that bassist Rick Anderson has died at age 75. No cause was revealed. He co-founded the group in 1972, after work in a precursor band called the Beans with Tubes bandmates Bill Spooner, Vince Welnick and Bob McIntosh. Anderson played on all eight Tubes albums between 1975-96, as the band built a reputation for larger-than-life concerts. Welnick later went on to work with the Grateful Dead.
Iggy Pop, ‘Every Loser': Album Review
Iggy Pop's comebacks over the past half-century number in the double digits by now. Starting with the Stooges' 1973 album, Raw Power, and running through his late-'70s Bowie period, radio hits in the late '80s and early '90s, and a successful '00s Stooges reunion, Pop has bounced back a surprising amount of times for an artist who wasn't expected to make it out of his 20s.
Modest Mouse Drummer Jeremiah Green Diagnosed With Stage Four Cancer
Sad news to report, as founding Modest Mouse drummer Jeremiah Green has been diagnosed with stage four cancer. The news was made public by Green’s mother, who shared the news via Facebook on Christmas Day. Along with frontman Isaac Brock, Green formed Modest Mouse in 1993. He left the...
Michael Stipe Plans to Release First Solo Album in 2023
Former R.E.M. singer Michael Stipe said he was working on his first solo album and expected to release it in 2023. He put out his debut single, “Your Capricious Soul,” in 2019 and followed it with “Future if Future” earlier this year. In a recent interview...
Willie Nelson’s Best Live Shots [PICTURES]
Willie Nelson is 89 years old, and it seems he's accomplished everything anyone could dream of: He's acted in more than 30 films, received a fifth-degree black belt in the martial art GongKwon Yusul, co-authored several books and been heavily involved in pushing for the legalization of marijuana. And that...
Watch Billy Idol Unveil His Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Billy Idol unveiled his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame yesterday with help from fellow rocker Henry Rollins and graphic designer Shepard Fairey. The ceremony, which can be seen below, included a speech from Idol before the star – the 2,573rd to be placed, and located at 6201 Hollywood Boulevard – was revealed.
When John Bonham Lost His Hat in Led Zeppelin’s Plane Toilet
Robert Plant recalled the moment when John Bonham lost his hat in the toilet of Led Zeppelin’s private plane. Known as the Starship, the long-scrapped Boeing 720 has been the subject of speculation for decades, with rumors of excessive behavior always circulating. But in a new interview with Vulture, Plant decided to focus on a “nice and PG” story involving the band’s drummer.
