Read full article on original website
Related
Twitter users declare eggs a ‘luxury item’ as prices soar: ‘The new bitcoin’
Twitter users appeared disgusted at the rising price of eggs and called it “ridiculous” as some labeled them a “luxury item.” Multiple users noted the high cost of a carton of eggs at Whole Foods and posted photos showing prices as high as $11.49. “I never thought EGGS would become a luxury item,” conservative commentator Mike Cernovich wrote. The price of eggs has tripled in certain places across the U.S. in the last year, according to CBS News. The price per carton surged as high as 49.1% in November, according to the Consumer Price Index. “$11.49 for eggs at Whole Foods,” tweeted former UFS fighter Jake Shields. Other...
Most US car owners would benefit from EV switch, but lowest-income Americans could be left behind: study
More than 90 percent of car-owning households in the U.S. could reduce both the amount they pay to power their vehicles and their greenhouse gas emissions if they decided to go electric, a new study has found. At the same time, however, more than half of the lowest-income U.S. households — about 8.3 million — […]
San Diego Union-Tribune
Spanish farmers protest ecological threshold for Tagus river
Farmers from southeastern Spain have protested against a government order to provide ecological protection for a river
Flight disruptions cascade across US after computer outage
NEW YORK (AP) — Thousands of flight delays and cancellations rippled across the U.S. early Wednesday after computer outage led to a grounding order for all departing aircraft by the Federal Aviation Administration. The FAA is working to restore what is known as the Notice to Air Missions System. Before commencing a flight, pilots are required to consult NOTAMs, or Notices to Air Missions, which list potential adverse impacts on...
Comments / 0