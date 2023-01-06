ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New York Post

Twitter users declare eggs a ‘luxury item’ as prices soar: ‘The new bitcoin’

Twitter users appeared disgusted at the rising price of eggs and called it “ridiculous” as some labeled them a “luxury item.”  Multiple users noted the high cost of a carton of eggs at Whole Foods and posted photos showing prices as high as $11.49.  “I never thought EGGS would become a luxury item,” conservative commentator Mike Cernovich wrote.  The price of eggs has tripled in certain places across the U.S. in the last year, according to CBS News. The price per carton surged as high as 49.1% in November, according to the Consumer Price Index.  “$11.49 for eggs at Whole Foods,” tweeted former UFS fighter Jake Shields. Other...
The Denver Gazette

Flight disruptions cascade across US after computer outage

NEW YORK (AP) — Thousands of flight delays and cancellations rippled across the U.S. early Wednesday after computer outage led to a grounding order for all departing aircraft by the Federal Aviation Administration. The FAA is working to restore what is known as the Notice to Air Missions System. Before commencing a flight, pilots are required to consult NOTAMs, or Notices to Air Missions, which list potential adverse impacts on...
