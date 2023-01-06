ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond County, NC

Multiple Richmond County railroad crossings slated for maintenance

By Staff Report
The Richmond Observer
The Richmond Observer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hby8s_0k63LLqG00
RO file photo

ROCKINGHAM — Several railroad crossings across Richmond County will be temporarily closed in the coming weeks.

Angela Nellis, COO of Southern Commercial Development, said in an email that CSX will be performing maintenance along the railroad from Hamlet through the county and into Anson County.

The following crossings will be closed on or around the following dates:

  • Jan. 18 – Hamlet Avenue, Hamlet
  • Jan. 23 – Raleigh Street, Hamlet
  • Jan. 24 – private crossing
  • Jan. 25 – Broad Avenue (private), Bass Drive, Beaunit Avenue, East Rockingham
  • Jan. 26 – Biltmore Drive, Asheworth Drive (private), Long Drive, East Rockingham
  • Jan. 30 – Caroline Street, Rockingham
  • Jan. 31 – Midway Road, Rockingham
  • Feb. 1 – Zion Church Road (west of Cordova)
  • (See map below.)

Comments / 0

Related
sandhillssentinel.com

Crews respond to two-vehicle crash on Morganton Road

Two people were sent to the hospital, and several lanes of Morganton Road were shut down after a two-vehicle crash on Monday in Southern Pines. According to first responders, the incident happened shortly after noon near the entrance to Pinecrest Plaza. Investigators say a Mercedes C230 failed to yield and turned into the path of a Chevrolet Monte Carlo.
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Man crashes car with missing Moore County juvenile inside

A man with a missing Moore County juvenile inside his car crashed after a police chase, according to a press release from Locust Police Department. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, shortly before 5:30 a.m., Locust Police officers became involved in a pursuit with a vehicle inside Locust city limits that resulted in the crash of the suspect’s vehicle inside Charlotte.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Weekend police chase results in arrest

A high-speed police chase that started in Foxfire Village and ended at the Randolph and Chatham County border resulted in the arrest of a Winston-Salem man over the weekend. Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields said in a statement Degwanus Brown was apprehended without injury on Saturday. “During the morning of...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Busy Concord road opens after closing due to crash

CONCORD, N.C. — Part of a Concord road closed Sunday morning after a vehicle crash damaged a power pole, according to the Concord Police Department. Police said the crash happened before 8 a.m. on Cabarrus Avenue between Valley and Kerr. That portion of the road was closed for over five hours.
CONCORD, NC
Richmond County Daily Journal

Sheriff’s Office Crime Report: Jan. 10

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:15 p.m., deputies responded to Luther Street following a report of a suspect possessing felony amounts of marijuana. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged Mario Leprentiss Harrell. ROCKINGHAM — At 3:19 p.m., deputies responded to Shiv’s Corner on County Home Road following a report of...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Mobile home destroyed in afternoon fire

A mobile home in eastern Moore County was destroyed in a fire Monday. Emergency units were dispatched to the blaze on Kelly Drive in Cameron just before 2 p.m. The first arriving units advised heavy fire was showing from the structure as well as a pump house on fire. Both...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
Queen City News

Off-duty Chesterfield officer fired for driving under influence of alcohol: Sheriff

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An off-duty officer who was arrested for driving under the influence has been fired, the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the Jefferson area on Saturday. Once the deputy realized the traffic stop was on another deputy who was off-duty, South Carolina Highway […]
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, SC
Richmond County Daily Journal

Scotland County honors Lt. McPhatter

LAURINBURG —The Late Lt. James Reginald McPhatter was honored Monday night during the Scotland County Board of Commissioners meeting. The commissioners shared a proclamation about Lt. McPhatter, who passed away on Dec. 1, 2022, after a battle with cancer. At the time of his death, he had worked for the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office.
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
Richmond County Daily Journal

County Crime Report: Jan. 6

ROCKINGHAM — At 4:06 p.m., police responded to a residence on Robinson Street following a report of a stolen Amazon bookbag, valued at $25, a duffle bag, valued at $40, and miscellaneous clothes, valued at $500. The case is inactive. Dec. 30. ROCKINGHAM — At 4:59 a.m., police responded...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
WBTW News13

Man arrested after shooting at Scotland County deputies, three-hour standoff, sheriff’s office says

GIBSON, N.C. (WBTW) — A man was arrested early Monday morning after firing shots at deputies who had gone to his apartment to conduct a welfare check, the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies returned fire before Ralph Edmund Goins, 56, barricaded himself inside a residence at the Gibson Manor apartment complex, the sheriff’s office said. […]
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Southern Pines suspects used 4 vehicles to rob Lowe’s, police say

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — The Southern Pines Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find two larceny suspects. Police said Joseph Wright and Zachary Hunt have outstanding arrest warrants for a series of felonious larceny incidents at Lowe’s Home Improvement in Southern Pines and surrounding counties.
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
wpde.com

Deputies investigating shooting incident near St. Pauls in Robeson Co.

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Sheriff Burnis Wilkins confirms the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide/Crime Scene unit is on the scene of a shooting incident in the area of Ballance Farm Road and Maple Leaf Drive outside of St. Pauls. More information will be provided as the investigation...
The Richmond Observer

The Richmond Observer

Rockingham, NC
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Richmond Observer is a digital news agency providing news to Richmond County NC and the surrounding Sandhills region.

 https://richmondobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy