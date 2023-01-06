Multiple Richmond County railroad crossings slated for maintenance
ROCKINGHAM — Several railroad crossings across Richmond County will be temporarily closed in the coming weeks.
Angela Nellis, COO of Southern Commercial Development, said in an email that CSX will be performing maintenance along the railroad from Hamlet through the county and into Anson County.
The following crossings will be closed on or around the following dates:
- Jan. 18 – Hamlet Avenue, Hamlet
- Jan. 23 – Raleigh Street, Hamlet
- Jan. 24 – private crossing
- Jan. 25 – Broad Avenue (private), Bass Drive, Beaunit Avenue, East Rockingham
- Jan. 26 – Biltmore Drive, Asheworth Drive (private), Long Drive, East Rockingham
- Jan. 30 – Caroline Street, Rockingham
- Jan. 31 – Midway Road, Rockingham
- Feb. 1 – Zion Church Road (west of Cordova)
- (See map below.)
