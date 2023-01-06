ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Blood Watch: Upcoming blood drive locations in Erie Co.

By Brett Balicki
YourErie
YourErie
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oRY1f_0k63LGQd00

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — January is National Blood Donor Month – opening up the chance to recognize current donors for their selflessness and to spread awareness of the need for new and returning donors.

To help combat blood shortages and promote donations, the Community Blood Bank of NWPA & WNY is holding two upcoming blood donation drives.

Community Blood Bank kicks off ‘Gift of Life’ campaign this weekend

According to the blood bank, every two seconds, someone needs blood for surgeries, cancer treatments, childbirth, anemia, serious injuries, blood disorders, and more.

Upcoming blood donation drives include:

  • Millcreek Township Municipal Building – 3608 W. 26th St. Erie, PA — Jan. 9 — 9 a.m. to noon
  • Manufacturer & Business Association – 2171 W. 38th St. Erie, PA — Jan. 13 — 8 a.m. to noon
Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

The Community Blood Bank reports that all blood types are needed, especially type O blood. All donors in the month of January will receive a special “I Give So People Live” T-Shirt.

CALL (814) 456-4206 to schedule your appointment to donate. Appointments are encouraged, but not required. Walk-ins will be taken as space allows.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourErie

Parents hunting for baby formula, child medicine; experts offer alternatives

A lingering effect of the pandemic continues to haunt some local parents on the hunt for baby formula and children’s medicine as a local pharmacist said cases of the flu and RSV continue. Health experts said there are alternatives parents can safely give children for both medicine and baby formula. The nutrition education coordinator of […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

AHN St. Vincent urgent care temporarily closes in Harborcreek

An Allegheny Health Network (AHN) urgent care in Harborcreek Township has temporarily closed its doors, leaving members of the east side community looking for a new site for walk-in services. A representative from AHN St. Vincent said that the east side urgent care is temporarily closing due to a nursing shortage. The AHN Express Care […]
HARBORCREEK TOWNSHIP, PA
YourErie

Erie County Department of Health issues 2022 COVID-19 roundup

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — More than 180 people died in 2022 in Erie County due to COVID-19 infection, that’s according to data from a newly released COVID-19 roundup released by the Erie County Department of Health (DOH) on Tuesday, Jan. 10. The total number of people who died is 189. The DOH also included vaccination […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Body of Ripley, NY man found in truck in North East woods

Police continue to investigate after a body was found in North East Sunday morning. Police were called to the 12,000 block of E. Main St. in North East on Sunday, Jan. 8 after the body of a man was discovered inside a truck deep in the woods. It was determined that the victim was 54 […]
RIPLEY, NY
wesb.com

Structure Fire on Loomis St in Ripley

A structure fire was reported on 12 Loomis Street in Ripley this morning. Ripley fire department would later request assistance from the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office Fire Investigation Team to conduct an origin and cause investigation. It was determined the fire was caused by the unsafe use of a...
RIPLEY, NY
YourErie

Nintendo Switch stolen by thief with empty baby stroller at Millcreek Mall

The Millcreek Township Police Department is investigating the theft of a Nintendo Switch from the Millcreek Mall in Erie. According to police, video surveillance allegedly recorded a man in a camo jacket, camo pants, with a ponytail and a goatee pushing an empty baby stroller and grabbing a Nintendo Switch. Police are asking anyone with […]
ERIE, PA
explore venango

Tree Falls on Vehicle Traveling Along Route 322

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man escaped injury after a tree fell on his vehicle in Cranberry Township. According to a release issued by PSP Franklin on Saturday, January 7, the incident occurred at 6:34 a.m. on Friday, December 23, on U.S. Route 322, in Cranberry Township, Venango County.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMJ.com

Fire consumes truckload of food along I-80 in Mercer County

A truckload of groceries went up in flames along Interstate 80 in Mercer County early Monday. Dispatchers sent firefighters from Mercer East End and Shenango Township to the eastbound lanes of the interstate in East Lackawannock Township shortly before 5 a.m. where a refrigerated trailer was burning. When fire crews...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Staff member shake-up at Erie Playhouse leads to new leadership

A shake-up of staff members at the Erie Playhouse leads to new leadership. According to a news release, Kate Neubert-Lechner, executive of the playhouse, announced her resignation to the board of directors last week. Additionally, the youth theater and education director, Domenic Del Greco, has also announced his resignation. While their replacements are being sought […]
ERIE, PA
explore venango

Tionesta Man Allegedly Caught With Two Active Explosive Devices After EMS Transport Him to UPMC Northwest

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Tionesta man was reportedly caught with two active explosive devices after EMS transported him from Oil City to UPMC Northwest on Sunday evening. Court documents indicate the Oil City Police Department filed criminal charges against 29-year-old Nicholas Gabriel Geffel, of Tionesta, on Monday, January 9, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office.
OIL CITY, PA
venangoextra.com

Pet of the Day 1/9/23

Meka came to us because she was having difficulty getting along with some other cats. She is a big beautiful girl that enjoys attention and keeps her space neat and tidy. She is on a special food to watch her weight, she is doing very well here but she would love to have a home of her own very soon! If this special girl seems like the one for you, apply today! Visit Meka at the Venango County Humane Society from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Erie consignment store getting second life with new owner

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — For six years, they were business neighbors. Sherry Dellecurti’s shop, “Lake Life,” featured art and beach-themed products, a motif that tapped into the near lakefront and tourist-prone thoroughfare that is West Eighth Street. Claudine Thiem sold furniture and decor on consignment, a theme that tapped into dreams and ideals. After nearly 12 years […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Police identify body found in Edinboro Lake

Authorities continue to investigate after finding the body of a woman in Edinboro Lake. According to the Erie County Coroner, the body of a woman in her 40s was found in the water in Edinboro Lake off of Route 99 in Edinboro, Erie County around 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7. Pennsylvania State Police have identified […]
EDINBORO, PA
explore venango

Area Woman Accused of DUI Following Rollover Crash on Horsecreek Road

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area woman was arrested following a suspected DUI-related crash on Horsecreek Road on Saturday evening. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash happened at 7:08 p.m. on Saturday, January 7, on Horsecreek Road, in Cranberry Township, Venango County. Police say a Lickingville woman...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
YourErie

Potential Amtrak rail expansion could benefit Erie residents

The future of travel is being discussed and it could involve Erie being a part of an Amtrak expansion. There are hopes that Erie could become a destination city if involved with the expansion but travel experts say local leaders must first get involved. According to Brian Pitzer, a member of All Aboard Erie, Amtrak […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

YourErie

20K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy