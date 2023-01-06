There were some positive improvements in Lompoc during 2022. Some streets were resurfaced; CALTRANS started work on improving Ocean Avenue; the Beatty Park play area was improved dramatically; county tax Measure A road funding was allocated after years of “talking” to improve the bridge across the Santa Ynez River on Highway 246; and plans are in the works to improve bicycle access along H Street.

