Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Authorities order everyone to leave town that's also home to Harry & Meghan due to bad weather and warnings of mudslidesVictorMontecito, CA
Ellen DeGeneres shares Montecito evacuation footage of rising flood watersMalek SherifMontecito, CA
Legendary Actor Concedes Defeat In Tight Election RunoffNews Breaking LIVEOjai, CA
Related
Noozhawk
MTD Restarts Bus Service on Modified Schedule
After suspending all bus service in the evening of Monday, Jan. 9, MTD service is expected to resume around noon on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Service will be operating on a modified Sunday schedule. Line 20 (Carpinteria) and Line 28 (UCSB Shuttle) and will be suspended for the entire day, otherwise the system will operate on a Sunday schedule.
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Talks: Austin Herlihy Says State Street Will Not Improve Until Paseo Nuevo Has New Owner
Commercial real estate broker Austin Herlihy breaks down the future of State Street, downtown housing, and offers his take on the La Cumbre Plaza mall controversy, as well as the rising status of the Camino Real Marketplace, in the latest episode of Santa Barbara Talks with Josh Molina. Herlihy, the...
Noozhawk
‘Bicycle Bob’ Shifting Gears After Nearly 40 Years in Bike Business
Bicycle Bob walked into his namesake Old Town Goleta store on Sunday for the final time as owner. Come Monday, Bob “Bicycle Bob” Zaratzian will slow his roll, put his kickstand down and hop off the figurative bike he’s been pedaling for nearly 40 years. He’s going...
Noozhawk
Ron Fink: Lingering Challenges for 2023 City Council in Lompoc
There were some positive improvements in Lompoc during 2022. Some streets were resurfaced; CALTRANS started work on improving Ocean Avenue; the Beatty Park play area was improved dramatically; county tax Measure A road funding was allocated after years of “talking” to improve the bridge across the Santa Ynez River on Highway 246; and plans are in the works to improve bicycle access along H Street.
Noozhawk
Sinkhole in Orcutt, Levee Breach in Guadalupe Cause Major Damage
Truck after truck removed sandy soil several inches thick from Orcutt streets Tuesday after a huge sinkhole developed nearby, one of the storm-related incidents that damaged dozens of North Santa Barbara County homes. In Guadalupe, a breach of the Santa Maria River levee led to flooding that forced some residents...
UPDATE: One emergency shelter open in Santa Maria, Atkinson shelter closed
Flooding is being reported throughout Santa Maria city streets. People are advised to stay off the road unless absolutely necessary.
Sinkhole reported at 4200 block of Hibiscus Court in Santa Maria
Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to a sinkhole around 5 p.m. at the 4200 block of Hibiscus Court in Santa Maria. The post Sinkhole reported at 4200 block of Hibiscus Court in Santa Maria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Airport Begins Phased Resumption of Operations
Santa Barbara Airport officials resumed flight operations Tuesday afternoon, including commercial air travel, after crews spent the day on recovery efforts from Monday’s major storm. The airport was shut down at about 11 a.m. Monday due to flooding caused by the record-breaking storm, which hammered Santa Barbara County. “All...
Noozhawk
Santa Maria Elks Delay Eviction for 2 Organizations at Event Center
Amid a new strategy for managing the Santa Maria Elks/Unocal Event Center, two organizations received 90-day extensions to remain at the facility, but a college rodeo team will return to train there at some point. Eviction notices, issued last year, meant Tri-Valley RC Modelers, Santa Maria BMX and The Shack...
Noozhawk
Shelters Open Overnight Jan. 8 and Jan. 9
The Freedom Warming Centers will be open during the overnight hours 6 p.m.-6 a.m. Monday and Tuesday, Jan. 8 and 9 at the following sites. Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 1026 Sierra Madre, Santa Maria. First Presbyterian Church, 21 E. Constance Ave., Santa Barbara. Carpinteria Community Church – 1111 Vallecito...
Highway 101, Highway 154 closed north of Santa Barbara due to mudslides and rocks in roadway
The CHP and Caltrans are asking people to avoid time on the roads as much as possible due to stormy conditions.
Noozhawk
Photos and Videos of the Storm Flooding in Santa Barbara County
Flooding and mudslides were widely reported Monday as the region was pounded by intense rainfall. Noozhawk photographers and local residents captured the changing conditions throughout the day. Santa Barbara city fire and law enforcement crews were conducting multiple vehicle rescues for people stuck in floodwaters. Some neighborhoods in flood zones,...
Roadway flooding and closures in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties
According to the California Highway Patrol incident report log, there have been more than 100 weather-related incidents on the roadways in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties on Monday morning. The post Roadway flooding and closures in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
Linda Gregory of Santa Barbara, 1949-2022
Linda Gregory passed away unexpectedly and suddenly on Dec. 30, 2022. Her family and friends will miss her quiet, steady presence and her “always being there” for them, like an angel by their side. She was a fun, light-hearted person, not one to criticize, and was rarely angry.
Noozhawk
South County Jury Trials Cancelled for Tuesday Due to Deluge
Due to the impacts of the storm all jury trials in the South County are cancelled today, Tuesday. Jury trials in the North County are on an as-needed basis. All jurors scheduled for this week are instructed not to call Jury Services directly as the phone lines are overwhelmed. Jurors...
Highway 101 and Highway 154 closures, no northbound route to Santa Ynez Valley
California Highway Patrol has closed Highway 101 at Mariposa Reina and Highway 154 at Highway 246 and 192 due to multiple rock slides. The post Highway 101 and Highway 154 closures, no northbound route to Santa Ynez Valley appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
County Ends Evacuation Orders, Reports Major Infrastructure Damage and Flooded Homes
All storm-related evacuation orders and shelter-in-place orders were lifted Tuesday afternoon, but county emergency officials warned that some roads would still be closed because of storm damage. The rain caused property damage across Santa Barbara County, but no deaths or major injuries were reported as of Tuesday morning. Caltrans announced...
Noozhawk
Road Closures, Evacuation Information and Other Storm Resources for Santa Barbara County
Monday’s storm dropped heavy rainfall on Santa Barbara County for hours, causing massive amounts of flooding and minor debris flows and mudslides in the quickly-changing conditions. This is meant to be a resource of storm-related information all in one place for readers to check for updates. It was last...
Noozhawk
County Orders Evacuations for Montecito, Toro Canyon, Sycamore Canyon, Local Campgrounds During Flash Flood Warning
County officials ordered evacuations for the entire Montecito community and several other areas Monday afternoon due to the threat of flash flooding and forecast for more intense rainfall. Creeks were overflowing and flooding nearby roadways and neighborhoods across the county. Multiple vehicle rescues were underway in the city of Santa...
Noozhawk
Newborn Baby, Mother Among People Rescued from Santa Ynez River in Lompoc
A woman who had just given birth and her baby were among people rescued from the Santa Ynez River in Lompoc on Monday. In the first incident, the Lompoc Fire Department was on the 2000 block of North H Street checking on black smoke they had seen earlier, police Sgt. Jorge Magana said.
Comments / 0