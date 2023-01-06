ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Noozhawk

MTD Restarts Bus Service on Modified Schedule

After suspending all bus service in the evening of Monday, Jan. 9, MTD service is expected to resume around noon on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Service will be operating on a modified Sunday schedule. Line 20 (Carpinteria) and Line 28 (UCSB Shuttle) and will be suspended for the entire day, otherwise the system will operate on a Sunday schedule.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Ron Fink: Lingering Challenges for 2023 City Council in Lompoc

There were some positive improvements in Lompoc during 2022. Some streets were resurfaced; CALTRANS started work on improving Ocean Avenue; the Beatty Park play area was improved dramatically; county tax Measure A road funding was allocated after years of “talking” to improve the bridge across the Santa Ynez River on Highway 246; and plans are in the works to improve bicycle access along H Street.
LOMPOC, CA
Noozhawk

Sinkhole in Orcutt, Levee Breach in Guadalupe Cause Major Damage

Truck after truck removed sandy soil several inches thick from Orcutt streets Tuesday after a huge sinkhole developed nearby, one of the storm-related incidents that damaged dozens of North Santa Barbara County homes. In Guadalupe, a breach of the Santa Maria River levee led to flooding that forced some residents...
GUADALUPE, CA
Noozhawk

Santa Barbara Airport Begins Phased Resumption of Operations

Santa Barbara Airport officials resumed flight operations Tuesday afternoon, including commercial air travel, after crews spent the day on recovery efforts from Monday’s major storm. The airport was shut down at about 11 a.m. Monday due to flooding caused by the record-breaking storm, which hammered Santa Barbara County. “All...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Santa Maria Elks Delay Eviction for 2 Organizations at Event Center

Amid a new strategy for managing the Santa Maria Elks/Unocal Event Center, two organizations received 90-day extensions to remain at the facility, but a college rodeo team will return to train there at some point. Eviction notices, issued last year, meant Tri-Valley RC Modelers, Santa Maria BMX and The Shack...
SANTA MARIA, CA
Noozhawk

Shelters Open Overnight Jan. 8 and Jan. 9

The Freedom Warming Centers will be open during the overnight hours 6 p.m.-6 a.m. Monday and Tuesday, Jan. 8 and 9 at the following sites. Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 1026 Sierra Madre, Santa Maria. First Presbyterian Church, 21 E. Constance Ave., Santa Barbara. Carpinteria Community Church – 1111 Vallecito...
LOMPOC, CA
Noozhawk

Photos and Videos of the Storm Flooding in Santa Barbara County

Flooding and mudslides were widely reported Monday as the region was pounded by intense rainfall. Noozhawk photographers and local residents captured the changing conditions throughout the day. Santa Barbara city fire and law enforcement crews were conducting multiple vehicle rescues for people stuck in floodwaters. Some neighborhoods in flood zones,...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

Linda Gregory of Santa Barbara, 1949-2022

Linda Gregory passed away unexpectedly and suddenly on Dec. 30, 2022. Her family and friends will miss her quiet, steady presence and her “always being there” for them, like an angel by their side. She was a fun, light-hearted person, not one to criticize, and was rarely angry.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

South County Jury Trials Cancelled for Tuesday Due to Deluge

Due to the impacts of the storm all jury trials in the South County are cancelled today, Tuesday. Jury trials in the North County are on an as-needed basis. All jurors scheduled for this week are instructed not to call Jury Services directly as the phone lines are overwhelmed. Jurors...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

County Orders Evacuations for Montecito, Toro Canyon, Sycamore Canyon, Local Campgrounds During Flash Flood Warning

County officials ordered evacuations for the entire Montecito community and several other areas Monday afternoon due to the threat of flash flooding and forecast for more intense rainfall. Creeks were overflowing and flooding nearby roadways and neighborhoods across the county. Multiple vehicle rescues were underway in the city of Santa...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA

