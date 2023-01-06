Read full article on original website
Anne Burton-Nowroozi
3d ago
Good, I'm glad that they are stepping up. We can't trust the process right now. They all need to be held accountable. We need to fix the problems so trust can be restored.
Reply
7
Aline McKay
4d ago
Good, it's the only way we change how elections are run. We need to be able to trust our vote gets counted!
Reply(3)
14
Related
Houston Chronicle
Harris County leaders make green emissions pledge, pass safety rules
Harris County Commissioners convened Monday for the first meeting of 2023 and successfully passed agenda items regarding a climate change initiative to reduce carbon emissions in the county and a worker's safety policy aimed at reducing construction worker fatalities in the region. With Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo on a...
defendernetwork.com
GOP Harris County judge candidate contesting her loss
A dozen losing Republican candidates in Harris County have filed election contests to void the results of their races in the November 2022 election, according to the Harris County attorney’s office. Among the challengers are Republican Alexandra del Moral Mealer, who ran to be the chief executive of Texas’...
houstonpublicmedia.org
County commissioner offers to amend Third Ward bike-lane project if Houston officials contribute millions more
The county commissioner behind a controversial bike lane project in Houston's Third Ward is willing to pause the ongoing work and retool the plan – if the city increases its financial commitment by several million dollars. Harris County Precinct 1 Commissioner Rodney Ellis, in a Jan. 6 letter written...
1st Harris County commissioners court meeting of 2023 aims to make construction sites safer
County attorney Christian Menefee has emphasized that construction workers are humans and deserve safe job sites, which is why he's pushing hard for policies to get passed.
Harris County Commissioners Court preview: Briones in, Hidalgo absent for meeting to discuss climate action plan, worker safety policy
Harris County commissioners will meet for the first time in 2023 on Jan. 10. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact) Precinct 4 Commissioner Lesley Briones will take her seat at Commissioners Court for the first time at the first meeting of 2023 on Jan. 10 as commissioners are set to adopt the county’s new climate action plan and a policy to protect contractors at construction sites.
thekatynews.com
Commissioner Meyers appointee Swapan Dhairyawan to join Toll Road Authority Board of Directors
Fort Bend County, Texas – Commissioners Court has approved Precinct 3 Commissioner Andy Meyers’ appointment of Swapan Dhairyawan to the Board of Directors of the Fort Bend Toll Road Authority and the Grand Parkway Toll Road Authority. Dhairyawan succeeds Dean Hrbacek on the Grand Parkway Toll Road Authority...
Alexandra del Moral Mealer files election contest nearly 2 months after losing Harris Co. judge race
Harris County attorney Christian D. Menefee responded, "Voters have moved on. Public servants have moved on. These losing candidates should move on too."
'Shameful': Harris County Democrats blast new GOP election challenges
Eight cases have been filed by Republican candidates contesting the results of county's 2022 elections.
Robert Fratta execution: Former Missouri City officer dies 29 years after plot to murder wife
Texas' first execution of 2023 closes a nearly 30-year ordeal involving a once-trusted member of a police department.
mocomotive.com
Houston suburb halts new development due to water demand
Water supply woes have led a Houston suburb to halt new construction. The City Council in Magnolia, a Montgomery County town near the Woodlands, ordered a four-month moratorium on any new commercial or residential developments in the city and its extra-territorial jurisdiction, the Houston Business Journal reported. The decision came after an analysis found the city’s water system doesn’t have the capacity to serve more projects.
Farah Fratta family members to witness tonight's execution of cop-turned-killer Robert Fratta
HUNTSVILLE, Texas — On Tuesday, a man is set to die for hiring a hitman to kill his wife. Farah Fratta, a mother of three, was shot to death in her Atascocita home in 1994. KHOU 11 went through court records, interrogation videos and 911 tapes to better understand the murder and why her husband was found guilty of killing her.
Texas grand jury weighs whether Houston armed diner who shot, killed robbery suspect will get criminal charges
A Harris County, Texas, grand jury is to weigh whether the 46-year-old unidentified shooter who thwarted a Houston taqueria robbery, killing the suspect, will face criminal charges.
Police: Award-winning Texas teacher found shot dead in backyard of Sugar Land home
A Houston-area teacher was found shot dead in the backyard of her home in Sugar Land, a suburb of Houston, police said.
Fort Bend Star
Fagan elected vice chair of area drug trafficking board
Fort Bend County Sheriff Eric Fagan was recently elected as the Houston High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas Executive Board Vice Chair. Fagan has been an executive board member since he took office in 2021. The mission of the HIDTA Program is to “disrupt the market for illegal drugs by dismantling...
Washington Examiner
Six Texas medical schools hit with lawsuit for anti-white and anti-Asian admissions
A conservative legal group has filed a class action lawsuit against six Texas medical schools alleging they illegally discriminated against white, Asian, and male applicants in their admissions processes. America First Legal filed a federal lawsuit alleging "illegal racial discrimination" Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District...
Customer who shot robber at Texas taco shop could face charges through grand jury
The customer captured on surveillance video shooting and killing a robber at a southwest Houston taco shop is reportedly ready to talk to police.
Click2Houston.com
Houston Newsmakers: Behind Houston Christian University’s new name and new plans for progress
Host Khambrel Marshall sits down with Rev. Garry Blackmon, Chair of the HCU Board of Trustees. He talks about the name change from Houston Baptist to Houston Christian, and the university’s plans for progress. Also, Dr. Robert Sloan, D. Th, responds to the latest lawsuit filed by attorney Tony...
'Deeply saddened' | Alief ISD confirms assistant teacher killed in Sugar Land shooting
SUGAR LAND, Texas — A young Alief ISD teacher was killed Saturday in a suspected case of domestic violence, according to police. The district has identified her as Wendy Duan, 28. She joined Alief ISD in 2017 and had been teaching 3rd-grade reading and writing at Boone Elementary. Just...
Man, woman arrested in Texas for Montgomery County murder
NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Two people were arrested in Texas Friday in connection to a murder last month in Norristown according to the Montgomery County District Attorney.Erick Galo-Ponce, 20, and Ana Gonzalez-Munguia, 20, both of Norristown, were taken into custody by U.S. Marshals in Harris County, Texas for second-degree murder, conspiracy, theft by unlawful taking, access device fraud, conspiracy, receiving stolen property and other charges in relation to the death of Nilson Velazquez-Cardona, 23, of Woodhaven, N.Y.Norristown police went to the area of Stony Creek Office Center on Dec. 17 after reports of a man dead under the Stony Creek...
Chron.com
Houston, TX
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Chron.com is committed to covering state, national and international news with an emphasis on providing news and entertainment articles that is of special interest to residents of Houston and Texas.https://www.chron.com/
Comments / 20