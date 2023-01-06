ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

How do California drought conditions compare to last week? What we know after first storm

By Hanh Truong
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 4 days ago

Although Northern California had a drenched start to the year with multiple storms flooding the region, drought conditions appear only slightly improved in some areas.

A weekly update from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows that as of Jan. 3, the entire state of California still has “abnormally dry” conditions.

That said, there are no areas with “exceptional drought” conditions, which is a decrease from 7.16% the previous week, Dec. 27.

About 27.1% of the state is in “extreme drought,” down from 35.5% and 71.1% is in “severe drought,” a drop from 80.5%.

Nearly 98% of California is in “moderate drought,” similar to last week.

You can see which areas are most affected by dry conditions with the interactive map below. The data is provided by the U.S. Drought Monitor. Two storms hit the region this week, a few days apart on New Year’s Eve and Jan. 4. Since the data was last updated Jan. 3, it does not reflect recent rain.

Brian Hudnell
4d ago

Imagine that a desert that is dry . If we are in constant droughts that last 7 years and have a three year storage capacity guess what ?? Idiots ! That’s what the government believes you are , we never get to vote for things like a new canal and additional storage, imagine using the money and existing right of way for the super duper extra special train 🚂 Graft and corruption are more important than you !!

Sharon Fincher
4d ago

just wait until the snow run off and it's still a lot of rain ahead. Stop with the bull.

San Tiong
4d ago

For the past 30 years, they have announced it every year, just get used to it like covid.

The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

