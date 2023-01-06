Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements
I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
3 Cleveland Browns who won’t be back in 2023 and why
Given the preseason aspirations, it wasn’t necessarily a down season from the Cleveland Browns perspective. Still, there will be plenty of turnover. It was an up-and-down season for the Browns, one which ended with a loss to the rival Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Kevin Stefanski spoke to his team’s fight postgame, but would not commit to any changes to the coaching staff — though some will certainly come in time.
Just days after waking up, Damar Hamlin is already raising money for a new cause
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is raising money for an awesome cause as he continues to recover after suffering cardiac arrest back on Monday. The NFL world was waiting for updates regarding Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrested during the team’s Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals. As those in the NFL awaited for updates, there was a huge show of support for Hamlin’s charity toy drive that he started back in college in late 2020. The GoFundMe page has raised over $8.5 million as of this writing, where it had a goal of just $2,500.
Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game
The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
Former Bengals star to pay Joe Mixon touchdown fine
During Sunday afternoon’s win over the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon might have had the best touchdown celebration of the year when he pulled out a coin, flipped it, and then had the rest of the team kick it, mocking the NFL’s controversial decision to have the Ravens and Bengals flip a coin to determine home-field advantage if the Ravens won Sunday’s game, even though the Bengals won the AFC North division.
Look: NFL World Furious With Missed Penalty On Sunday
The officiating crew in Buffalo missed an easy offsides penalty during the Patriots-Bills game. Bills star defensive tackle Ed Oliver jumped offsides before the ball snapped and the officials somehow didn't see it. It should've been five free yards for the Patriots but instead, they lost yardage on that play....
Bears best trade partner for No. 1 pick already revealing itself
The Bears could get a haul for the No. 1 pick with at least one clear team already sounding like they’d be willing to give anything to trade up. Thanks to a hilarious end to the season for the Texans, the Chicago Bears have the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The world is their proverbial oyster.
Trevor Bauer linked to team he admittedly hates with a passion
No MLB team should sign free-agent pitcher Trevor Bauer, especially just days after his release. But that hasn’t stopped the speculation, headlined by the Houston Astros. Trevor Bauer was accused of violent sexual assault and eventually suspended nearly 200 games by MLB as a result. Bauer has since been reinstated, but parted ways with the Los Angeles Dodgers after the organization noted his lack of remorse in a recent meeting between the two sides.
Russell Wilson hinted at brand new name into the coaching discussion
Russell Wilson has tossed in a new name to the pool of candidates the Denver Broncos are likely to consider for head coach. The Denver Broncos got ahead of Black Monday this season and fired Nathaniel Hackett well before the 2022 season ended. Whether or not Hackett was the true crux of the Broncos’ issues, we’ll find out soon enough. He lasted less than a full season.
Browns make major move after disappointing season
It’s safe to say that the 2022 season didn’t quite live up to expectations for the Cleveland Browns as the team finished dead last in the AFC North. And as a result, it looks like the team is making a major change following the conclusion of the regular season, firing defensive coordinator Joe Woods.
NFL playoffs and Super Bowl 2023 predictions: Post’s NFL expert picks
The notorious Serby Crystal Ball that before this wild and wacky NFL season foresaw a Bills-49ers Super Bowl matchup has been dusted off just in time for the playoffs. Much has changed for both teams, of course: Trey Lance (ankle) was lost Week 2 and Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) was lost Week 13 and the football world was introduced to Mr. Irrelevant, Brock Purdy. The Bills endured the emotional roller coaster of a near-tragedy to the uplifting, inspirational, heartwarming story of Damar Hamlin, who was remarkably released from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center on Monday, one week after suffering cardiac arrest making...
NFL mock draft: Packers 7-round 2023 projection if Aaron Rodgers leaves
The Packers are looking to the offseason after missing the playoffs. But let’s look at a 2023 NFL mock draft if Aaron Rodgers were to leave Green Bay. That the Green Bay Packers were even in the mix to make the playoffs was impressive, but it was still disappointing to see the season-ending loss to the Lions in Week 18. And now the questions really start, particularly with quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
Ravens sign star to record contract extension while Lamar Jackson waits
The Baltimore Ravens signed Roquan Smith to a contract extension on Tuesday, but will wait until the offseason to deal with Lamar Jackson. Roquan Smith has provided a jolt to the Baltimore Ravens defense since they acquired him at the trade deadline for two draft picks. The former Bears first rounder signed a five-year extension with the Ravens on Tuesday, proving he views Baltimore as his long-term home.
3 Green Bay Packers who will not be back in 2023
The Green Bay Packers are officially on to the 2023 season after they were eliminated from postseason contention on Sunday night with a loss to the Detroit Lions. The Lions came in with nothing else to lose, and head coach Dan Campbell let it be known that his guys were out to ensure the Packers stayed home for the playoffs.
Glowing reviews for Matt Canada not a good sign for the Steelers
The Steelers have a tough decision on their hands with Matt Canada. If it were up to the fans, Pittsburgh would already be looking for a new offensive coordinator. Matt Canada led one of the league’s worst offenses for the second straight year. Yet, it’s not so simple this time around, as Canada’s unit improved with a rookie quarterback at the helm in the tail end of the 2022-23 campaign.
3 college football teams that could beat Georgia in 2023 (Can Florida State break through?)
Georgia finished off the 2022 college football season with an undefeated season and their second straight National Championship, the first team to do so since 2011 and 2012 Alabama. Kirby Smart now has the task of making history, leading a program to the first three-peat since Minnesota did so in...
Dolphins Receive Discouraging Injury Updates On Key Offensive Players
The Miami Dolphins backed into the postseason with their performance down the stretch this season. They defeated the New York Jets 9-6 in Week 18 to clinch the final Wild Card spot over the Pittsburgh Steelers, who defeated the Cleveland Browns. Both teams were alive courtesy of the Buffalo Bills defeating the New England Patriots.
NFL poll: Expert picks for MVP, DPOY, Super Bowl and other awards
With the NFL regular season coming to a close, FOX Sports' NFL reporters and analysts looked back on the full scope of the last 18 weeks, voting on the most deserving candidates for a wide slate of awards. They also looked ahead to the postseason, predicting which NFC and AFC teams are likeliest to reach Super Bowl LVII in Arizona — and which team will ultimately win it.
Former NFL Executive Reveals His Coach Of The Year Pick
Several NFL teams pleasantly surprised fans this season, setting up an intriguing Coach of the Year race. While there's much competition for the award, former NFL executive Michael Lombardi believes one contender stands out above the rest. "Mike Tomlin is the Coach of the Year, end of story," Lombardi wrote...
