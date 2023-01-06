Read full article on original website
Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’
The pressure of hitting a game-winning shot in basketball and winning a car on The Price is Right probably has some similarities. For Jared Jeffries, he now has the experience of doing both. The former Indiana Hooser star played and won a brand new car during Monday’s episode of The Price is Right. After winning a couple Read more... The post Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Titans fire 4 coaches following losing season
The Tennessee Titans on Monday cleaned house with some coaching firings. Tennessee fired four coaches total, three coming from the offensive side of the ball. The most notable firing was offensive coordinator Todd Downing, who also was arrested for DUI during the season. Offensive line coach Keith Carter, secondary coach Anthony Midget and offensive skills... The post Titans fire 4 coaches following losing season appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Gustafsson, Kuemper lead Capitals past Blue Jackets 1-0
WASHINGTON (AP) — Nicklas Backstrom and Tom Wilson made their season debuts and the Washington Capitals beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 1-0 on Sunday. Erik Gustafsson scored 2:43 into the game and Darcy Kuemper stopped 37 shots for his fourth shutout of the season and second in five games.
South Florida visits No. 1 Houston after Walker's 21-point game
South Florida Bulls (7-9, 0-3 AAC) at Houston Cougars (16-1, 4-0 AAC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Houston -22.5; over/under is 129. BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Houston hosts the South Florida Bulls after Jarace Walker scored 21 points in Houston's 72-59 win over the Cincinnati Bearcats. The Cougars are 10-1 in home...
Pittsburgh faces No. 24 Duke following Burton's 28-point outing
Pittsburgh Panthers (11-5, 4-1 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (12-4, 3-2 ACC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Duke -8.5; over/under is 142. BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh faces the No. 24 Duke Blue Devils after Jamarius Burton scored 28 points in Pittsburgh's 75-74 loss to the Clemson Tigers. The Blue Devils are 8-0 on...
K.J. Osborn has big day as Vikings beat Bears in finale
CHICAGO (AP) — With Justin Jefferson commanding his usual attention, K.J. Osborn stepped up for Minnesota. The Vikings are hoping it's a sign of things to come. Osborn had a game-high five catches for 117 yards during Sunday's 29-13 victory over the Chicago Bears, sending the NFC North champions into the playoffs on a high note. Osborn closed his third NFL season with 30 receptions for 388 yards and three touchdowns over his last five games.
Cleveland visits Portland following Mitchell's 46-point showing
Cleveland Cavaliers (26-16, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (19-21, 11th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland visits the Portland Trail Blazers after Donovan Mitchell scored 46 points in the Cavaliers' 116-114 loss to the Utah Jazz. The Trail Blazers have gone 9-7 at home. Portland...
Bucks rally from 17 points down, beat Knicks 111-107
NEW YORK (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 22 points and 10 rebounds, and the Milwaukee Bucks used 3-point shooting to wipe out a 17-point deficit in the second half and beat the New York Knicks 111-107 on Monday night. Joe Ingles added a season-high 17 points and Brook Lopez...
Dejulius, Cincinnati Bearcats square off against the East Carolina Pirates
East Carolina Pirates (10-7, 1-3 AAC) at Cincinnati Bearcats (11-6, 2-2 AAC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cincinnati -9.5; over/under is 141. BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati plays East Carolina in a matchup of AAC teams. The Bearcats are 9-2 in home games. Cincinnati is third in the AAC scoring 77.8 points while shooting...
Former Lakers PG looking to become fourth ex-NBA player to return as referee
The former point guard went undrafted after playing one season at Fordham University but was signed by the Cleveland Cavaliers for the 2002-2003 campaign, before spending a year playing with Aris Thessaloniki in the Greek Basket League. Parker then split 16 games between the Detroit Pistons and Phoenix Suns during...
Denver faces North Dakota State, aims to stop 3-game slide
North Dakota State Bison (6-11, 3-2 Summit) at Denver Pioneers (10-8, 1-4 Summit) BOTTOM LINE: Denver will try to break its three-game slide when the Pioneers play North Dakota State. The Pioneers have gone 5-2 at home. Denver is 4-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer. The Bison...
Northern Kentucky travels to Milwaukee for conference showdown
Northern Kentucky Norse (10-7, 5-1 Horizon) at Milwaukee Panthers (11-5, 5-1 Horizon) BOTTOM LINE: Marques Warrick and the Northern Kentucky Norse visit BJ Freeman and the Milwaukee Panthers in Horizon play. The Panthers have gone 7-1 in home games. Milwaukee ranks second in the Horizon with 26.0 defensive rebounds per...
Phoenix 125, Golden State 113
Percentages: FG .456, FT .935. 3-Point Goals: 14-31, .452 (Washington Jr. 5-9, Saric 3-5, Craig 2-5, Lee 2-5, Bridges 1-3, Okogie 1-3, Landale 0-1). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 7 (Bridges 3, Biyombo 2, Craig 2). Turnovers: 21 (Saric 6, Washington Jr. 4, Landale 3, Okogie 3,...
Utah 116, Cleveland 114
CLEVELAND (114) E.Mobley 5-8 2-4 12, Okoro 1-3 2-2 4, Allen 0-0 0-0 0, Garland 8-18 4-4 21, Mitchell 14-27 11-11 46, Osman 0-3 0-0 0, Stevens 5-6 0-0 11, Love 3-12 0-0 6, LeVert 5-11 1-3 12, Neto 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 42-90 20-24 114. UTAH (116) Beasley 4-12...
NO. 23 SAN DIEGO STATE 74, NEVADA 65
Percentages: FG .397, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 5-25, .200 (Williams 2-5, Baker 1-3, Lucas 1-4, Davidson 1-5, Coleman 0-2, Blackshear 0-6). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Blackshear). Turnovers: 8 (Blackshear 4, Williams 2, Baker, Lucas). Steals: 9 (Williams 4, Blackshear, Coleman, Davidson, Foster, Pettigrew). Technical Fouls:...
Orlando 109, Portland 106
Percentages: FG .513, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 9-24, .375 (Carter Jr. 3-4, M.Wagner 3-4, F.Wagner 2-5, Banchero 1-5, Houstan 0-1, Suggs 0-2, G.Harris 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Banchero, Carter Jr.). Turnovers: 16 (Banchero 5, Carter Jr. 3, Fultz 3, F.Wagner 2, M.Wagner 2, Suggs).
