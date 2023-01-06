ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Comments / 15

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSAV News 3

Stores close for good, uncertainty looms for Savannah Mall

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — After 18 years inside Savannah Mall, Monday marks the final closing time at The Uniform Source. David Eichelbaum, Owner of The Uniform Source said, “I always had hope that it could come back.”  Owner David Eichelbaum says that hope died when the mall went up for auction and was eventually purchased […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Glass recycling begins Wednesday in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Starting Wednesday in Savannah, you can sort out and recycle all of your glass products. It’s been more than six years since the City of Savannah quit offering glass recycling. Bacon Park Transfer Station is one of two that the city will be opening. This...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Quail Run Lodge forced to close its doors after 29 years of business

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Quail Run Lodge will soon be forced to close its doors after the Savannah Airport Commission has invoked eminent domain against the property. Daniel Connell has owned the place for the last 29 years, and he says now a lot of his long-term guests are struggling to find other affordable housing.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

How to make lemon honey herb chicken

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Here on Morning Break we are always looking for easy ways for you to expand your dinner menu for the family. Robin Reeves is here to show us how her premium seasoning at Mason Jar Money can do just that. Contact:. Robin Reeves, Owner Major Jar...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

From SCAD to designing hand-crafted leather accessories

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A SCAD graduate that owns a local business in Savannah is staying busy creating hand-crafted leather accessories. Elizabeth Seeger, the owner of a local handbag shop in Savannah has always been crafty even at a young age. ”I grew up around upholstery fabrics, my mom did...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Chick-fil-A warns customers of ‘suspicious activity’ on some accounts

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Chick-fil-A, Inc. is reaching out to some of their customers who were the victims of “suspicious activity” on Chick-fil-A One accounts. “Chick-fil-A is aware of suspicious activity on some of our customers’ Chick-fil-A One accounts,” a statement from the company reads. “While we are still investigating what happened and how certain […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Cost to find Savannah’s next police chief

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The search efforts began this summer when the City of Savannah hired a consultant based in Washington D.C. to look for Savannah’s next police chief. In July, the city signed a contract with Police Executive Research Forum and agreed to pay the firm $45,000 for the search efforts.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

‘Expect a lot’: Lenny Gunther sworn in as Savannah Police Chief

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A room full of people - colleagues, city, and state leaders all coming together to witness Savannah’s new chief of police, Lenny Gunther, get sworn in. “Friend, when you walk out that door today...you will be chief...the 30th chief in the history of the Savannah...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

BG 1223 A BLOCK

Savannah is now part of Starbucks’ exclusive mug …. Savannah is now part of Starbucks' exclusive mug series. UGA fans in Savannah prepare for the national championship. UGA fans in Savannah prepare for the national championship. Police arrest Toombs County corrections officer in …. A Toombs County corrections officer...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Old infrastructure causes sewer line on DeRenne Ave. to collapse

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you drove up DeRenne Avenue Monday, it’s no surprise lane closures are still holding up traffic after a sewer line on the road collapsed almost a week ago. “People that need the road, access to hospitals, that’s harsh.”. Giovanna Patton travels from Bryan...
SAVANNAH, GA
Clayton News Daily

Highest-paying management jobs in Savannah

Stacker compiled the highest paying management jobs in Savannah, GA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
SAVANNAH, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy