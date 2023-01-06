Read full article on original website
Stores close for good, uncertainty looms for Savannah Mall
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — After 18 years inside Savannah Mall, Monday marks the final closing time at The Uniform Source. David Eichelbaum, Owner of The Uniform Source said, “I always had hope that it could come back.” Owner David Eichelbaum says that hope died when the mall went up for auction and was eventually purchased […]
wtoc.com
Glass recycling begins Wednesday in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Starting Wednesday in Savannah, you can sort out and recycle all of your glass products. It’s been more than six years since the City of Savannah quit offering glass recycling. Bacon Park Transfer Station is one of two that the city will be opening. This...
wtoc.com
Quail Run Lodge forced to close its doors after 29 years of business
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Quail Run Lodge will soon be forced to close its doors after the Savannah Airport Commission has invoked eminent domain against the property. Daniel Connell has owned the place for the last 29 years, and he says now a lot of his long-term guests are struggling to find other affordable housing.
WJCL
The historic Holland House, a homestyle cooking restaurant, is closing its doors later this month
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The historic Holland House, a homestyle cooking restaurant, is closing its doors later this month on Friday, Jan. 27. Regulars share their thoughts on The Holland House closing; The restaurant has been open for around 50 years. “The last Tuesday I came in here, it was...
Gallery: Savannah Wedding Vendor New Years Party
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Wedding Vendor’s New Year’s Party brought in 2023 in style. Check out the photo gallery below!
wtoc.com
How to make lemon honey herb chicken
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Here on Morning Break we are always looking for easy ways for you to expand your dinner menu for the family. Robin Reeves is here to show us how her premium seasoning at Mason Jar Money can do just that. Contact:. Robin Reeves, Owner Major Jar...
wtoc.com
Businesses see impacts from fencing temporarily set up around City Market
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a new addition to City Market that isn’t sitting well with some businesses. Images show fencing temporarily set up around the City Market courtyard over the weekend. Late night spot, The Bar Bar, posted photos on Facebook garnering hundreds of comments. The Bar...
wtoc.com
From SCAD to designing hand-crafted leather accessories
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A SCAD graduate that owns a local business in Savannah is staying busy creating hand-crafted leather accessories. Elizabeth Seeger, the owner of a local handbag shop in Savannah has always been crafty even at a young age. ”I grew up around upholstery fabrics, my mom did...
wtoc.com
Neighborhood Improvement Association looking for volunteers to help with tax season
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A new year also means a new tax season. It’s almost time to start getting your taxes ready and one organization is gearing up to make sure everyone has the help they need. The Neighborhood Improvement Association will start helping you prepare your taxes next...
wtoc.com
‘It’s about safety’: Savannah mayor addresses temporary fencing, changes at City Market
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Mayor Van Johnson wanted to make it very clear that the City of Savannah had no say in eventually closing City Market at midnight, as City Market is privately owned. The historic area is owned by Green Room Partners. Mayor Johnson said he doesn’t oppose safety...
Chick-fil-A warns customers of ‘suspicious activity’ on some accounts
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Chick-fil-A, Inc. is reaching out to some of their customers who were the victims of “suspicious activity” on Chick-fil-A One accounts. “Chick-fil-A is aware of suspicious activity on some of our customers’ Chick-fil-A One accounts,” a statement from the company reads. “While we are still investigating what happened and how certain […]
wtoc.com
Cost to find Savannah’s next police chief
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The search efforts began this summer when the City of Savannah hired a consultant based in Washington D.C. to look for Savannah’s next police chief. In July, the city signed a contract with Police Executive Research Forum and agreed to pay the firm $45,000 for the search efforts.
wtoc.com
Strategic planning luncheon held in Statesboro to discuss impacts of Hyundai plant
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Communities anywhere near the upcoming Hyundai plant are preparing for growth like most of us have never seen. In Bulloch County, they’re preparing for more people, more business, and more development. It has many people wondering how it will look. They got their chance today...
wtoc.com
‘Expect a lot’: Lenny Gunther sworn in as Savannah Police Chief
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A room full of people - colleagues, city, and state leaders all coming together to witness Savannah’s new chief of police, Lenny Gunther, get sworn in. “Friend, when you walk out that door today...you will be chief...the 30th chief in the history of the Savannah...
wtoc.com
Preparations underway for Dr. Martin Luther King parade held in Statesboro
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - In Statesboro, Monday’s MLK observance will mean a return to in-person events that went on hiatus during the pandemic. Bulloch County’s Martin Luther King observance next Monday will more closely resemble the events held before the pandemic. Statesboro’s Main Street will be alive with...
wtoc.com
Pembroke city council votes to rezone over 200 parcels of land for homes
PEMBROKE, Ga. (WTOC) - In 2017, the City of Pembroke identified nearly 230 parcels of land to be rezoned from agricultural to residential use. But Steve Scholar with the city’s planning and zoning commission says there was a problem. “For some reason, it never got voted on,” said Scholar....
WSAV-TV
Savannah is now part of Starbucks’ exclusive mug …. Savannah is now part of Starbucks' exclusive mug series. UGA fans in Savannah prepare for the national championship. UGA fans in Savannah prepare for the national championship. Police arrest Toombs County corrections officer in …. A Toombs County corrections officer...
wtoc.com
Road closure begins as construction starts on Bull River, Lazaretto Creek bridges
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Drivers should expect major slowdowns on Highway 80 at the Bull River and Lazaretto Creek bridges for at least the next 30 days. It’s all part of a Georgia Department of Transportation project to replace the bridges. GDOT will work around the clock for...
wtoc.com
Old infrastructure causes sewer line on DeRenne Ave. to collapse
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you drove up DeRenne Avenue Monday, it’s no surprise lane closures are still holding up traffic after a sewer line on the road collapsed almost a week ago. “People that need the road, access to hospitals, that’s harsh.”. Giovanna Patton travels from Bryan...
Clayton News Daily
Highest-paying management jobs in Savannah
Stacker compiled the highest paying management jobs in Savannah, GA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
