State College, PA

nittanysportsnow.com

POLL: Was PSU HC Micah Shrewsberry Right to rip Officiating?

PSU men’s basketball HC Micah Shrewsberry had a lot to say following the team’s 76-63 loss to Purdue Sunday at Philadelphia’s Palestra, about both the game and the officiating. The second-year head coach gave Purdue credit, but also made it clear that he wasn’t happy with the...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Final Ranking: Penn State No. 7 in AP Poll

For the fourth time under head coach James Franklin, Penn State has finished with a top 10 ranking in the season’s final AP Poll. Penn State came in at No. 7 behind – in order – Georgia, TCU, Michigan, Ohio State, Alabama and Tennessee. Penn State’s Rose Bowl opponent Utah, who was No. 7 entering the bowl game, finished ranked No. 10 after falling to Penn State 35-21.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

PSU Football No. 5 in 247Sports’ ‘Way-too-Early’ top 25

PSU football is No. 5 in 247Sports’ “way-too-early” top 25 for the 2023 season. The people who put the poll together for 247 were national analysts Brad Crawford, Bud Elliot, Chris Hummer and Brandon Marcello. “Two of our voters were close to putting Penn State in the...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

CB Storm Duck Signs With PSU

CB Storm Duck has signed with PSU, the school announced Monday night. Duck, a former North Carolina Tar Heel, committed to Penn State Dec. 28 after entering the transfer portal earlier in the month. Duck played in Chapel Hill for four seasons and will use his last year of eligibility...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Penn State Daily Notebook- January 9

Update (9:04 AM)- **Following the end of the regular season, this mock draft includes a Penn State Nittany Lion. **The first day Penn State for early enrollees TaMere Robinson, Alex Birchmeier and Jaxon Smolik. Update (8:25 AM)- **Penn State has extended an offer to 2024 3-star quarterback Anthony Maddox, Jr....
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

PSU DE Adisa Isaac Returning in 2023

PSU DE Adisa Isaac is returning to school for the 2023 season, he announced via Twitter Sunday night. Isaac finished the 2022 season with 28 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and four sacks, playing a big role in what was a successful first Penn State defense for coordinator Manny Diaz.

