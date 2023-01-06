Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Smeltzer: PSU Men’s Basketball not Getting to NCAA Tournament With Jalen Pickett Would be Hard to Swallow
PSU men’s basketball has 15 regular-season games left with Jalen Pickett in the fold. The 6-foot-4, 209 pound guard is out of eligibility after this season. Following the regular season, Penn State will play at least one more game in the Big Ten Tournament. How far Penn State gets...
‘I get Frustrated, Man’: PSU Men’s Basketball HC Micah Shrewsberry rips Officials After Purdue Game
After PSU men’s basketball lost 76-63 to No. 1 Purdue at Philadelphia’s Palestra Sunday night, coach Micah Shrewsberry spoke his mind. He wasn’t happy about his team being outscored 45-26 in the second half, and wasn’t happy with the officiating, either. In his postgame press conference,...
POLL: Was PSU HC Micah Shrewsberry Right to rip Officiating?
PSU men’s basketball HC Micah Shrewsberry had a lot to say following the team’s 76-63 loss to Purdue Sunday at Philadelphia’s Palestra, about both the game and the officiating. The second-year head coach gave Purdue credit, but also made it clear that he wasn’t happy with the...
Final Ranking: Penn State No. 7 in AP Poll
For the fourth time under head coach James Franklin, Penn State has finished with a top 10 ranking in the season’s final AP Poll. Penn State came in at No. 7 behind – in order – Georgia, TCU, Michigan, Ohio State, Alabama and Tennessee. Penn State’s Rose Bowl opponent Utah, who was No. 7 entering the bowl game, finished ranked No. 10 after falling to Penn State 35-21.
PSU Football No. 5 in 247Sports’ ‘Way-too-Early’ top 25
PSU football is No. 5 in 247Sports’ “way-too-early” top 25 for the 2023 season. The people who put the poll together for 247 were national analysts Brad Crawford, Bud Elliot, Chris Hummer and Brandon Marcello. “Two of our voters were close to putting Penn State in the...
CB Storm Duck Signs With PSU
CB Storm Duck has signed with PSU, the school announced Monday night. Duck, a former North Carolina Tar Heel, committed to Penn State Dec. 28 after entering the transfer portal earlier in the month. Duck played in Chapel Hill for four seasons and will use his last year of eligibility...
Penn State Daily Notebook- January 9
Update (9:04 AM)- **Following the end of the regular season, this mock draft includes a Penn State Nittany Lion. **The first day Penn State for early enrollees TaMere Robinson, Alex Birchmeier and Jaxon Smolik. Update (8:25 AM)- **Penn State has extended an offer to 2024 3-star quarterback Anthony Maddox, Jr....
PSU DE Adisa Isaac Returning in 2023
PSU DE Adisa Isaac is returning to school for the 2023 season, he announced via Twitter Sunday night. Isaac finished the 2022 season with 28 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and four sacks, playing a big role in what was a successful first Penn State defense for coordinator Manny Diaz.
