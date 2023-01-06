Read full article on original website
14news.com
Arrest made nearly 1 week after chase and crash
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Deputies have made an arrest in a chase that had to be terminated last week. Vanderburgh County Deputies say they found the suspect’s car crashed at West Virginia and Harmony Way, and several bags of meth were found in the area. They say the...
Indiana man arrested in New Mexico after pregnant woman strangled, police say
SANTA FE, N.M. — An Indiana man was arrested in New Mexico after police said he strangled a pregnant woman and barricaded himself in an apartment. The Santa Fe Police Dept. was first notified on Sunday morning when a woman who had been strangled sought treatment at a local hospital. Officers soon learned the suspect […]
wevv.com
Arrest made in connection to hit-and-run that killed 25-year-old Owensboro man
There's an update to a fatal hit-and-run that has been under investigation since August 2022 in Owensboro, Kentucky. Investigators confirmed with 44News Tuesday that 25-year-old Faith Foreman was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident in connection to the incident. Back in August, police said they...
WLWT 5
Indiana police: Man arrested, multiple injured, including 4 juveniles, after serious car crash
Ind. — An Indiana man has been arrested on multiple charges after causing a serious crash over the weekend, according to state police. Police say shortly before 10 p.m., 25-year-old Justin Palmer was traveling eastbound on State Road 48 when he hit another car at the intersection of State Road 129.
Woman accused of selling dangerous drug to child in Muhlenberg County
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — Over a week-long search ended in the arrest of a woman in Muhlenberg County. Late last night, police apprehended Natasha Bratcher. Central City PIO Justin Dockery says authorities accuse her of selling fentanyl to a child. According to police, the child was seriously injured after using the drug. Bratcher was […]
wevv.com
Police: Seizure of large amount of meth leads to multiple arrests in Evansville
Police said they found 165 grams of meth hidden in a man's pants during a traffic stop after he left a home on West Michigan Street where he said he bought the drugs. Police said they found 165 grams of meth hidden in a man's pants during a traffic stop after he left a home on West Michigan Street where he said he bought the drugs.
wevv.com
Police looking for trailer stolen from Pratt Industries in Henderson
Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a trailer that was stolen in Henderson, Kentucky. The Henderson Police Department says it's investigating a felony theft of a trailer and tools from Pratt Industries on KY 425 in Henderson. According to HPD, the theft occurred in December.
wrul.com
Two Sentenced To The Illinois Department Of Corrections In White County Court Monday
Two individuals were sentenced to the Illinois Department of Corrections in White County court on Monday. 24 year old Evan Boshears of Carmi was sentenced to 6 years in the IDOC for Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon a class 3 felony. Boshears was arrested by the Carmi Police Department in November of 2022. He was on probation for felony Domestic Battery at the time of his arrest. Boshears was also recommended by the court to participate in the Impact Incarceration Program (Boot Camp). Boshears was represented by Public Defender Brian Shinkle. Judge T Scott Webb was the presiding Judge. States Attorney Denton Aud prosecuted the case.
WIBC.com
ISP: Man Arrested after Chase and Domestic Battery on I-80
LAKE COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Polcie say that a domestic incident led to a police chase and a felony charge. Friday night, a state trooper got calls from dispatch of multiple 911 calls that a pedestrian was crawling on I-80/94. When the trooper got to the scene, he saw a woman yelling into the passenger side of a minivan. That woman saw the officer, then hopped in the car as it sped away.
UPDATE: EPD detains 9 individuals during west side standoff
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Police tell Eyewitness News nine people were detained during a drug bust in the 1900 block of West Michigan Street on January 6, 2023. According to an affadavit, the Vanderburgh County Drug Task Force served a search warrant for that home on West Michigan Street. Evansville Police Department confirms that search […]
Three arrested for conspiracy to deal meth in Washington
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Three people have been arrested after police say they were part of a conspiracy to deal methamphetamine. According to Washington Police, on Jan. 4, officers along with members of the DEA Drug Task Force had been investigating narcotics distribution in the area. The investigation reportedly led officers to the area of […]
WTVW
One person injured in Evansville shooting
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Police are investigating a shooting that happened at the 600 block of Adams Avenue Monday evening. Investigators say there may have been several shooters or multiple guns involved. Police say shortly after the shots fired call, a man showed up a local hospital with...
Vanderburgh Co. Deputies investigate ravine crash
The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office says a two-vehicle crash occurred on Monday around 1 p.m. at Millersburg and Green River Road.
cbs4indy.com
Adult, 4 children critically injured in east side apartment fire
A fire at an east side apartment complex sent five people, including an adult, a teen, and three children to the hospital in critical condition Monday night. Adult, 4 children critically injured in east side …. A fire at an east side apartment complex sent five people, including an adult,...
14news.com
Police: Drunk driver arrested following hit-and-run crash in Jasper
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say one man is now in jail after he left the scene of an accident in Jasper on Saturday afternoon. According to the Jasper Police Department, officers found 54-year-old John Rogers parked at a restaurant not far from a crash that had just happened. Following...
104.1 WIKY
Man Accused Of Stealing From Area Gyms Arrested
Evansville Police arrested a suspect accused in the recent thefts in workout facilities. The most recent was last Thursday in Evansville. The victim reported when he returned to his locker, after his workout, several items were missing from his wallet, including his ID. Later that day, 20 year old Marlon...
How Did the Garvin Street Warehouse Fire Start? Here’s What the Investigators Discovered
Our local fire departments are probably thankful that 2022 is over. The final few months of the year kept them very busy with two 4-alarm warehouse fires. The ATF and the National Response Team just finished their investigation into the Garvin Street warehouse fire. What Buildings Burned?. Evansville Fire Division...
14news.com
Police investigating Sunday night arson on Helmuth Ave.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say an arson report was taken at an Evansville home on Sunday. They say that happened on Helmuth Avenue just before 8 p.m. Officials say the fire was contained and put out, but the fire investigator believes it was started by someone inside the home.
14news.com
Dispatch: Shots fired on Adams and Linwood Ave.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to dispatch, a call came in just before 7 p.m. for shots fired on Linwood and Adams Avenue Monday night. According to dispatch, police were sent to the 600 block of Adams and Linwood Avenue. Dispatch confirms that there were two different shooters involved in...
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report (1/9)
Christian Jimenez, 21, of Washington, was arrested on January 7th by the Washington Police Department on counts of reckless driving and operating without ever obtaining a license. A bond was set at $2,000, and bond was posted.
