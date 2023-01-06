Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Maryland this weekKristen WaltersTowson, MD
5 Unusual Facts About BaltimoreTed RiversBaltimore, MD
Ever Forward ship owners to pay $676,200 for Chesapeake oyster bar restorationDoug StewartBaltimore, MD
Shipley Brings Its Scrumptious Made-Fresh-Daily Donuts to OdentonMadocOdenton, MD
Men’s Basketball: No. 24 Buckeyes drop second-straight game, lose to Maryland 80-73The LanternColumbus, OH
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
iheart.com
Aaron Rodgers’ Arrogance Exposed
The Green Bay Packers are on an early summer vacation after losing a must win game to the Detroit Lions last night in their bid to make the NFL Playoffs. It’s clear to Doug Gottlieb, and should be to anyone who listened to Aaron Rodgers’ postgame news conference, that they were already looking past the Lions and did not show their opponents, or the NFL, the respect they deserved. It’s no wonder their season came to a premature end if that’s the attitude displayed by their esteemed leader in the huddle.
Titans fire 4 coaches following losing season
The Tennessee Titans on Monday cleaned house with some coaching firings. Tennessee fired four coaches total, three coming from the offensive side of the ball. The most notable firing was offensive coordinator Todd Downing, who also was arrested for DUI during the season. Offensive line coach Keith Carter, secondary coach Anthony Midget and offensive skills... The post Titans fire 4 coaches following losing season appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
KHQ Right Now
'Love for Michigan' draws RB Blake Corum back to Wolverines in 2023
Blake Corum is running back to Michigan. A Heisman candidate for most of last season, Corum announced his plans to play for the Wolverines in 2023 on the "Rich Eisen Show" on Monday and followed with a statement shared via social media. "My goals have always been about leaving an...
Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game
The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
SB Nation
Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements
I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
Josh Allen named AFC Defensive Player of the Week
Jacksonville Jaguars pass rusher Josh Allen is the AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his season finale performance against the Tennessee Titans, the NFL announced Wednesday. While Allen didn’t record a sack in the 20-16 win, he did force a fumble from Titans quarterback Josh Dobbs. Allen also scooped...
