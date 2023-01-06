TRAFALGAR, Ind. — Across Indiana and the country, volunteer fire departments are struggling with their most important resource – volunteers. This is leading different departments down different paths. In 2023, the Trafalgar Fire Department made a big transition to being part time and paid. For 70 years, the department had been volunteer based. Now, those volunteers will be able to get paid, and the station will be staffed by two firefighter/EMTs 24/7.

