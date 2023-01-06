Read full article on original website
fox13news.com
New COVID-19 omicron subvariant spreads rapidly across the country
TAMPA, Fla. - A new COVID-19 omicron subvariant, known as XBB.1.5, is spreading rapidly across the United States. "We saw it first in December, it was only two percent of cases, but it quickly rose, and it’s causing like 25% of cases per the CDC at the beginning of January," said Dr. Antonio Luis, a private practice internal medicine specialist in Pinellas County.
Mysuncoast.com
MCSO issues alert for missing endangered adult
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has issued a missing endangered adult alert. Justin Darr, 39, has not been in contact with his family for several days and they are concerned. Justin’s home on Cottage Hill Ave, Bradenton was found unoccupied with his pets and...
Mysuncoast.com
Humane Society of America accusing Petland of using puppy mills
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Humane Society of America has released documents alleging that Petland store in the Suncoast use puppy mills to obtain animals sold in stores. The allegations are not new, but the evidence has been released in the form of a 160 page document. According to the document, the Humane Society alleges that public records show Petland Sarasota received dogs from four known brokers: Missouri-based Tiffanie and Conrad’s Cuddly Canines and Ohio-based Preferred Canines and Golden Seal Canines.
Mysuncoast.com
Happy Birthday to Manatee County!!!!
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Happy 168th birthday to Manatee County!. It was on January 9, 1855 that Manatee County separated from Hillsborough County. Land wise, the county was roughly the size of the state of Connecticut, but was eventually broken into eight separate counties that make the modern state layout.
fox13news.com
How nationwide paramedic shortage is impacting the Bay Area
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Paramedics and EMTs are in demand across the country, making emergency medical response another industry facing a worker shortage since the pandemic. "Pretty much everyone is suffering from the paramedic shortage nationwide, as well as EMTs. Us at Sunstar Paramedics, we’re probably closer to having enough EMTs but the paramedics we’re still struggling to find because it takes almost two years to grow a paramedic," said Malachi White, the director of recruitment for Sunstar Paramedics based in Pinellas County. "Since COVID, there was a loss in training time for paramedics and EMTs, and we’re still suffering from that gap in training that new students were graduating from paramedic’s school."
Mysuncoast.com
North Port FEMA Disaster Recovery Center to close
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The FEMA Disaster Recovery Center at the Shannon Staub Library in North Port is closing on Jan. 12. That same day marks the application deadline for FEMA Individual and Small Business Administration assistance. While the application deadline approaches and the center is closing, things are...
Mysuncoast.com
Colleges and universities help combat the nursing shortage on the Suncoast
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - With the nursing shortage causing problems for hospitals nationwide, shortages also continue on the Suncoast and it’s the universities and colleges who are stepping up to help out these hospitals. The State College of Florida has a program in which they work with local facilities...
Middle school under construction catches fire in Pinellas County
A fire broke out in Pinellas County Tuesday afternoon, said to be the construction site for a new YMCA location and Riviera Middle School.
Mysuncoast.com
Longboat Key commissioner expresses frustration with US 41 traffic
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - An email from commissioners in Longboat Key states that the town had not been made aware of issues with the US 41/Gulfstream Roundabout that cause significant back-ups Tuesday. An email from Tom Harmer to the commission states that commissioners had not been warned about construction Tuesday.
Mysuncoast.com
Both lanes open at US 41/Gulfstream Roundabout
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Here’s a heads up for Suncoast drivers headed toward the US 41/Gulfstream Roundabout Tuesday afternoon. Workers have traffic down to one lane for construction. Travel time is currently estimated to take 45 minutes to an hour to leave the Lido Beach/St Armands area. Please be...
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota County announces lane closure of Albee Road
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Albee Road Bridge will have a lane closure for the next 45 days. Crews are working on bridge rehabilitation. Traffic signal timing has been adjusted to extend green times for peak time travel. Off-duty deputies are assisting with traffic control from 10 a.m. to 7...
businessobserverfl.com
Parrish community slated to bring over 4,600 residences
New homes will become available in north Manatee County by the end of the year in a newly announced master-planned community. The Parrish community, Oakfield, was announced by Tampa-based real estate firm Eisenhower Property Group. The firm has about 17,000 residential units currently under development across Florida. “Our vision of...
995qyk.com
This City Has The Best Rental Prices In Tampa Bay
This city has the best rental prices in Tampa Bay. Tampa area rents are up 2.1% over last year. But, down a little bit since December. ApartmentList showed the median cost of rentals in 100 of the largest cities in the US. Here in Tampa we priced in at Number 27. The national average for a one bedroom came in at $1,153, and $1,321 for a two bedroom. That puts average rent for all types at $1,344. In Tampa Bay the same average for all types came in much higher at $1,700 a month! It did show Tampa had a slightly slower rent increase than other Florida cities, and in the US. That’s where the 2.1% comes in. If you want to pay the cheapest rent in the US move to Cleveland! LOL. No really. Lowest rent among our 100 largest cities was Cleveland, Ohio, where rent costs don’t even hit the $1,000 mark. I know it’s cold, but Cleveland residents’ median rents are closer to $781 bucks.
Florida's Smaller Cities are Becoming More Attractive to Relocators, Study Shows
It's no secret that Florida was a hot spot for those looking to relocate after the pandemic. As more employees were able to work remotely and live virtually anywhere, many took interest in Florida cities. In fact, according to the real estate website Redfin, some periods of 2022 saw Miami and Tampa as the most popular destinations in the United States, both of which are larger cities in the sunshine state.
Confederate monument removed from downtown Bradenton in 2017 may be repaired, brought out of storage
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — In 2017, there was a lot of heated debate surrounding the Confederate monument sitting outside the historic courthouse. Amid passionate protests in downtown Bradenton, commissioners at the time voted to have the monument relocated, but during the removal process, it toppled over and broke into three pieces. It’s been in […]
Mysuncoast.com
First Alert Traffic: Crash snarls traffic at US 41 and Boyce
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Police are on the scene of a crash at Boyce and South Tamiami Trail US 41. All southbound lanes of US 41 are closed at Wisteria and US 41. Please avoid the area and find an alternate route if possible.
Longboat Observer
Expansion of Sapphire apartment plans on Tamiami proposed
With the recent acquisition the Super 8 motel at 4309 N. Tamiami Trail, the Sapphire North and Sapphire South apartment developments will include a Sapphire middle. Sapphire North and South were approved by the Planning Board in November 2022. Those projects were brought by Jarzi Really Advisors of New York. Owner and developer Roers Cos. of Plymouth, Minnesota, has acquired the property separating the two, a 1.35-acre site occupied by a Super 8 motel, with plans to create a cohesive, three-building community along U.S. 41 between 42nd and 47th streets.
Mysuncoast.com
New features coming to SRQ
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - There are big changes coming to Sarasota Bradenton International Airport. According to the CEO and President, Rick Piccolo, SRQ is adding a feature enhancing employee safety, and another for aviation enthuisasts. The fast-growing airport announced it has purchased a lightning detection system. This system warns the...
First responders put out brush fire on Sarasota island
SARASOTA, Fla. — The marine patrol unit with the Sarasota Police Department put out a brush fire Sunday on Skiers' Island. Around 2:45 p.m. authorities arrived at the island that's south of the North Siesta Key bridge after receiving a report of active flames, the police department said in a tweet.
