Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota County announces lane closure of Albee Road
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Albee Road Bridge will have a lane closure for the next 45 days. Crews are working on bridge rehabilitation. Traffic signal timing has been adjusted to extend green times for peak time travel. Off-duty deputies are assisting with traffic control from 10 a.m. to 7...
Mysuncoast.com
North Port FEMA Disaster Recovery Center to close
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The FEMA Disaster Recovery Center at the Shannon Staub Library in North Port is closing on Jan. 12. That same day marks the application deadline for FEMA Individual and Small Business Administration assistance. While the application deadline approaches and the center is closing, things are...
Confederate monument removed from downtown Bradenton in 2017 may be repaired, brought out of storage
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — In 2017, there was a lot of heated debate surrounding the Confederate monument sitting outside the historic courthouse. Amid passionate protests in downtown Bradenton, commissioners at the time voted to have the monument relocated, but during the removal process, it toppled over and broke into three pieces. It’s been in […]
Mysuncoast.com
Longboat Key commissioner expresses frustration with US 41 traffic
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - An email from commissioners in Longboat Key states that the town had not been made aware of issues with the US 41/Gulfstream Roundabout that cause significant back-ups Tuesday. An email from Tom Harmer to the commission states that commissioners had not been warned about construction Tuesday.
Mysuncoast.com
Both lanes open at US 41/Gulfstream Roundabout
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Here’s a heads up for Suncoast drivers headed toward the US 41/Gulfstream Roundabout Tuesday afternoon. Workers have traffic down to one lane for construction. Travel time is currently estimated to take 45 minutes to an hour to leave the Lido Beach/St Armands area. Please be...
Mysuncoast.com
Happy Birthday to Manatee County!!!!
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Happy 168th birthday to Manatee County!. It was on January 9, 1855 that Manatee County separated from Hillsborough County. Land wise, the county was roughly the size of the state of Connecticut, but was eventually broken into eight separate counties that make the modern state layout.
Middle school under construction catches fire in Pinellas County
A fire broke out in Pinellas County Tuesday afternoon, said to be the construction site for a new YMCA location and Riviera Middle School.
Mysuncoast.com
First Alert Traffic: Crash snarls traffic at US 41 and Boyce
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Police are on the scene of a crash at Boyce and South Tamiami Trail US 41. All southbound lanes of US 41 are closed at Wisteria and US 41. Please avoid the area and find an alternate route if possible.
Mysuncoast.com
MCSO issues alert for missing endangered adult
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has issued a missing endangered adult alert. Justin Darr, 39, has not been in contact with his family for several days and they are concerned. Justin’s home on Cottage Hill Ave, Bradenton was found unoccupied with his pets and...
Longboat Observer
Expansion of Sapphire apartment plans on Tamiami proposed
With the recent acquisition the Super 8 motel at 4309 N. Tamiami Trail, the Sapphire North and Sapphire South apartment developments will include a Sapphire middle. Sapphire North and South were approved by the Planning Board in November 2022. Those projects were brought by Jarzi Really Advisors of New York. Owner and developer Roers Cos. of Plymouth, Minnesota, has acquired the property separating the two, a 1.35-acre site occupied by a Super 8 motel, with plans to create a cohesive, three-building community along U.S. 41 between 42nd and 47th streets.
Mysuncoast.com
Humane Society of America accusing Petland of using puppy mills
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Humane Society of America has released documents alleging that Petland store in the Suncoast use puppy mills to obtain animals sold in stores. The allegations are not new, but the evidence has been released in the form of a 160 page document. According to the document, the Humane Society alleges that public records show Petland Sarasota received dogs from four known brokers: Missouri-based Tiffanie and Conrad’s Cuddly Canines and Ohio-based Preferred Canines and Golden Seal Canines.
businessobserverfl.com
Parrish community slated to bring over 4,600 residences
New homes will become available in north Manatee County by the end of the year in a newly announced master-planned community. The Parrish community, Oakfield, was announced by Tampa-based real estate firm Eisenhower Property Group. The firm has about 17,000 residential units currently under development across Florida. “Our vision of...
Longboat Observer
Five Sarasota news stories to watch in 2023
Eventful in its own right, the year 2022 also set the stage for news in Sarasota in 2023. Among significant developments in the year prior were the start of restoration of the Bobby Jones Golf Course, completion of the roundabout at Gulfstream Avenue and U.S. 41, the opening of the first phase of The Bay, the launch of the Bay Runner trolley and the approval of comprehensive plan amendments designed to incentivize workforce and attainable housing.
First responders put out brush fire on Sarasota island
SARASOTA, Fla. — The marine patrol unit with the Sarasota Police Department put out a brush fire Sunday on Skiers' Island. Around 2:45 p.m. authorities arrived at the island that's south of the North Siesta Key bridge after receiving a report of active flames, the police department said in a tweet.
Longboat Observer
County rescinds administrator's confirmation after harassment allegation
Manatee County commissioners voted 6-1 on Jan. 10 to rescind the confirmation of Mitchell Teitelbaum as deputy county administrator, in the wake of an allegation of sexual harassment filed with the county's human resources department against Teitelbaum in December. According to County Attorney William Clague, the vote to rescind was...
Mysuncoast.com
New features coming to SRQ
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - There are big changes coming to Sarasota Bradenton International Airport. According to the CEO and President, Rick Piccolo, SRQ is adding a feature enhancing employee safety, and another for aviation enthuisasts. The fast-growing airport announced it has purchased a lightning detection system. This system warns the...
thatssotampa.com
Tampa Riverwalk nominated for Best Riverwalk in America
Voting is now open for Best Riverwalk in the US, and of course the Tampa Riverwalk is in the running. Our beautiful Riverwalk is set to expand over the next three years, so its notoriety is only going to grow. Other nominees include Louisville’s Waterfront Park, Smale Riverfront Park in Ohio, The Canal Walk in Indiana, the San Antonio River Walk, among other prestigious pedestrian havens.
North Port picks up 2.1 million cubic yards of Hurricane Ian debris by final day of pickup
The City of North Port says they collected over 41 thousand truckloads of storm-related debris in the months since Hurricane Ian, totaling 2.1 million cubic yards worth.
Florida's Smaller Cities are Becoming More Attractive to Relocators, Study Shows
It's no secret that Florida was a hot spot for those looking to relocate after the pandemic. As more employees were able to work remotely and live virtually anywhere, many took interest in Florida cities. In fact, according to the real estate website Redfin, some periods of 2022 saw Miami and Tampa as the most popular destinations in the United States, both of which are larger cities in the sunshine state.
