Read full article on original website
Related
Curating content for social media
Social media content curation is the practice of sharing and promoting your valuable content. The importance of using curated content for social media is that it will complement your content and bring value to your audience. However, for businesses to benefit from content curation they must learn to do it well. It needs to be content that your audience will like, comment on, and share with their followers. Let's take a look at how you should curate content for social media.
‘The Circle’s’ Hacker Plot Is Some of the Best Mystery Storytelling on Netflix
Reality TV is pretty wild. That’s the genre’s whole thing! People are either competing to be the best in their profession by banging out a dish/garment/product at breakneck speeds, or vying for social status by throwing parties and throwing shade, or looking for love while also doing an extremely ridiculous ropes course. And then there’s The Circle, Netflix’s reality competition show wherein players spend the duration sequestered in an IKEA model apartment and interacting with a TV screen. Pretty much everyone competes while munching on snacks in their pajamas. Still, The Circle remains one of the most riveting reality shows...
Virtual assistant, copywriter, and 6 other easy side hustle jobs to start right now
These side hustle jobs don't require any prior experience and can easily be done from home.
Comments / 0