Can Osteoporosis Be Cured or Reversed?
The breakdown and regrowth of bone is a constant process. In children and teens, bones grow faster than they break down. For young adults, the rate at which bone growth occurs is the same as bone loss. As you age, the rate of bone growth slows, so it can't keep...
What Is an Orofacial Pain Specialist?
An orofacial pain specialist (OFP) is a dentist specializing in diagnosing and treating conditions that cause pain in the jaw, face, head, and neck. These specialists focus on identifying causes of pain outside of the typical toothache. Orofacial pain specialists undergo additional training and must pass a board exam to be certified.
Melatonin Side Effects to Recognize
Melatonin side effects, sometimes referred to as a melatonin "hangover," are usually mild. Most often, they include headaches, dizziness, nausea, and sleepiness. Though short-term usage appears safe, research on long-term use and side effects remains limited. This article explains the side effects and risks of melatonin and its alternatives. What...
What Is Primary Osteoporosis?
Primary osteoporosis is a bone disease characterized by the progressive loss of bone mass and bone density due to the normal aging process. Because the condition causes bones to become fragile and weak, people with primary osteoporosis are at an increased risk of fractures—even after minor bumps and falls.
What Is Spider Angioma?
Spider angiomas (spider naevus or spider telangiectasia) are benign lesions that get their name based on their spiderlike appearance. Spider angiomas contain a body, legs, and surrounding reddened patches of skin caused by dilation of the capillaries. They are common and can occur in adults and children. Learn more about...
Uses and Benefits of Bran
Whole grains like wheat, rice, oats, and rye comprise three edible layers: the bran, the endosperm, and the germ. Bran is the hard outer layer removed during refining to give grains a smoother texture and improve their shelf life. However, it is a rich source of essential nutrients, particularly fiber,...
What Are Neutrophils?
Neutrophils are the most common type of white blood cell. Like all white blood cells, they work to fight off infectious organisms in your body, such as viruses and bacteria. They are also called polymorphonuclear (PMN) leukocytes. Neutrophils can be assessed with a blood test. High or low levels can...
Osteoporosis Medications: Benefits vs. Side Effects
There are many medication options to treat osteoporosis, a disease that weakens bones and makes them brittle and prone to breaking. When choosing the right medicine, several factors must be considered, including menopausal status, disease severity, and the drug's cost, risks, and delivery method—injection, oral, or intravenous (IV) infusion.
Deep Brain Stimulation for Epilepsy
Deep brain stimulation (DBS) is a therapy that may help reduce seizure activity in those with certain types of epilepsy. This treatment is usually reserved for people whose seizures haven't responded to other medications or therapies. DBS is a relatively new tool for epilepsy, and further studies may reveal additional uses.
What to Know About a Retropharyngeal (Lymph Node) Abscess
A retropharyngeal abscess is a swelling in the neck caused by an infection. It is most often caused by bacteria that can multiply and create a pocket of infection in the interior lymph nodes of the neck. The development of a retropharyngeal abscess is a medical emergency that can be...
What Is Ventricular Ectopy?
Ventricular ectopy refers to irregular heartbeats caused by one of the heart's two lower chambers, called ventricles. In most cases, ventricular ectopy is not serious. This article discusses what ventricular ectopy is, its causes, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment. What Is Ventricular Ectopy?. To understand ventricular ectopy, it's helpful to consider...
How Gestational Diabetes Is Diagnosed
Routine checks during pregnancy are important for a diagnosis. Gestational diabetes is a type of diabetes that occurs during pregnancy and typically resolves after the baby is born. Routine screenings test for gestational diabetes during pregnancy, between 24 and 28 weeks. People at increased risk or with risk factors for type 2 diabetes may need to be tested earlier.
What to Know About Axial Spondyloarthritis and Pregnancy
Research on axial spondyloarthritis (axSpA) and pregnancy are mixed. This type of arthritis develops at any age but most commonly begins between the ages of 20 and 40, which is also when some people start thinking about becoming pregnant. The disease may worsen, improve, or stay the same during pregnancy....
Is It Safe to Drink Alcohol if You Have Epilepsy?
People with epilepsy are usually advised to avoid alcohol because it can increase the risk of seizure activity. Moderate to heavy alcohol use is associated with a higher risk of seizures in people with epilepsy; roughly 18% of people with epilepsy reported increased seizure activity after consuming alcohol in a 2018 study.
