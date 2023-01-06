Kate Beckinsale Pops in Grunge Style With Plaid Shirt, Cropped Sweater & Towering Platform Boots

Kate Beckinsale took to Instagram to show off the unique ensemble she wore for a casual day at home playing pool with her cat Willow on Jan. 5.

The “Total Recall” actress slipped on a plaid shirt with warm brown tones on one side and pastel pink and blue on the other. She layered the top with a white cropped sweater with distressed cutouts on the sides and lettering that spells out “F.M.L.” She paired the top with light blue fitted jeans that were held up with a sparkling silver belt.

Beckinsale added silver-toned drop earrings to her outfit. The model slicked her caramel brown hair back into a high ponytail decorated with an oversized black bow. She complimented the look with minimal makeup that featured a soft pink lip.

The actress completed the look with a pair of black statement boots. The leather shoes featured a lace-up closure with silver-toned eyelets that were finished with a belt. The punk-style boots added maximum height to the look with a platform that was at least 5 inches tall. The shoe’s boost was supported by a block heel.

When it comes to her fashion choices, The “Guilty Party” star loves to experiment with different styles and colors. She has been on a dramatic look spree in the past couple of months. We last saw the model wearing a garbage bag dress and 6-inch Valentino heels with her cat Clive on her way to lunch in December. One thing that the actress can not go without is platform shoes. Like in this look, Beckinsale loves a height-boosting boot or 6-inch platform stilettos. She loves to have a designer moment sporting brands like pumps and sandals from Christian Louboutin, Valentino, and Jimmy Choo.

