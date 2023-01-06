ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

First Look: Boom's Pizza, Opening in Lakewood on Jan. 24th

By Douglas Trattner
Cleveland Scene
Cleveland Scene
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K1Wvw_0k63Ibaj00
Partners Ben Bebenroth (left) and Jonathan Bennett

It’s been about a year and half since chef-partners Ben Bebenroth and Jonathan Bennett started hosting “doughball Fridays” at Keep the Change Kitchen Collective, the now-closed virtual food hall from Spice Hospitality Group. Those weekly pizza pop-ups were more than just a fun addition to the standard menu board, they were an important step on the path to opening a brick-and-mortar pizzeria.


That will happen on January 24, when the doors to Boom’s Pizza (14730 Detroit Ave., 216-465-1130) open in Lakewood. The snazzy corner shop, designed by Cleveland’s Richardson Design, features an open kitchen, walk-up counter service and 44-seat dining room.

Since launching those weekly pizza pop-ups, Bebenroth and Bennett have zeroed in on their ideal pizza. Countless product, equipment and technique tweaks have landed them at a pizza that Bebenroth describes as, “crispy, not too chewy, thin crust, not too filling – not a gut bomb.”

The dough is made daily onsite and goes through a multi-stage process that includes a 30-minute autolyze, room-temperature bulk fermentation and 48-hour cold fermentation. The doughs are hand-stretched in front of a large picture window that offers passersby on Detroit great views of the process. They are topped with a nearly 100-percent American ingredient list, save for a few products from Italy and Greece.


One of the biggest changes to Boom’s Pizza since inception was to invert the cheese and tomato sauce, with that sauce now being dolloped on top of the cheese. This technique better showcases the no-paste sauce made from high-quality San Marzano tomatoes, says Bennett.

“What I love in food is that layering of flavors,” Bennett explains. “By putting the sauce on top, you get a bite of sauce and it’s an explosion of flavor as opposed to a thin layer of sauce in every bite.”

There are a dozen signature pies – all 14 inches – plus a build-your-own option. They are baked in 600-degree deck ovens until done.

“It’s a pretty bold bake, but without a lot of burned spots,” notes Bennett.

Boom’s Pizza is a pleasant merger between a sit-down and pick-up operation, with a comfortable dining room that rewards dine-in customers. Guests order, pay and grab their beverages from self-serve coolers filled with beer, wine by the can, split and bottle and soft drinks. Items like the “OG Italian” salad and fresh mozzarella appetizers are handed over at the counter immediately and the pizzas are brought to the table when ready.


An easy-to-use app will ease pick-up and delivery orders.

Boom's Pizza will be dinner-only every day but Monday.

Naturally, Bebenroth says the hope and intention is to open additional Boom’s Pizza shops in the near future.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C0CPV_0k63Ibaj00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nw101_0k63Ibaj00
Coming soon: Cleveland Scene Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Cleveland stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing. Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
clevelandmagazine.com

First Look: Colossal Cupcakes Opens Cafe as Second Downtown Location

Open now, the company's third location has expanded offerings, including breakfast sandwiches and specialty coffees, in the Aecom Building. By Dillon Stewart. As Colossal Cupcakes owner Kelly Kandah opened her third location and second spot downtown this month, she felt triumphant. But it’s been a journey to get here, for...
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland Area

If the answer is yes, you should check out these local joints (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you find yourself on the eastside, the fried chicken at this place is a must. You can get their delicious crispy chicken with one of their breading options: mild, Cajun, honey crisp, and seasoned. Customers especially enjoy the honey crisp breading. Feast on wings, thighs, breasts, and/or tenders. V's offers a selection of sauces such as original BBQ, creamy honey mustard, ranch, BBQ chipotle, creamy hot, and Louisiana hot. They also have a great chicken sandwich featuring three chicken tenders, sliced pickles, and V's sauce between brioche buns.
CLEVELAND, OH
Axios

Major concerts are skipping Cleveland this year

Some of the world's biggest music acts, from Taylor Swift to Ed Sheeran, are bypassing Cleveland in 2023. Why it matters: Cleveland, home of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, may no longer be the concert force it once was. Driving the news: When Swift announced her Eras Tour...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Avon antique shop makes way for future development

AVON, Ohio -- A Colonial Revival-style home, built in 1910 at 36290 Detroit Road, is scheduled for demolition, making way for two modern buildings that will house a bank and a medical office. Most local people will remember the site as Countryside Antiques, an historical place in its own right,...
AVON, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Chinese Food in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should visit these local restaurants (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you like spicy Chinese food, you should check out this place in central Ohio. Popular dishes include the Chongqing popcorn chicken (the chicken is delicious and perfectly crispy, but be prepared for a lot of heat!); Sichuan wontons, a spicy take on the dumplings (the restaurant also offers non-spicy wonton soup); and storm fillet fish, which features crispy fish with plenty of chilies and heat. If you prefer your food less spicy, customers recommend the bean curd with egg yolk, sesame chicken, and sweet and sour short ribs. If you have room for dessert, check out the Sichuan-style sweet ice jelly, which customers say is especially great after consuming spicy food.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland Scene

Cheap Trick Coming to MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage in April

Over the course of a lengthy career that stretches back decades, the power pop act Cheap Trick has released 20 studio albums and sold more than 20 million records worldwide, Inducted into the Rock Hall in 2016, the group will perform on April 16 at MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage. A ticket presale begins at 10 a.m. on Thursday, and tickets to the Cheap Trick concert at MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.  Coming soon: Cleveland Scene Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Cleveland stories every morning.
NORTHFIELD, OH
Cleveland.com

Strongsville approves TIF agreements for AutoZone, Litehouse & two industrial firms

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- City Council has approved four tax increment financing (TIF) agreements for new retail and industrial construction projects throughout town. The TIFs mean that new property taxes generated by improvements to these sites will go toward city infrastructure upgrades for 30 years, except for the amounts that would go to the Strongsville City Schools and Polaris Career Center in Middleburg Heights.
STRONGSVILLE, OH
Cleveland Scene

Cleveland City Council Approves $54M in New Bike Infrastructure

The Superior Midway, the long-delayed, elusive 4.3 miles of protected bike lanes to link Public Square and Midtown, was approved by city council yesterday in their first session of the new year. Council simultaneously approved the Lorain Avenue resurfacing, a 1.8-mile makeover of a growing Ohio City transit connector from West 20th to West 65th. Both projects are estimated to cost some $54 million once said and done, with heavy reliance on federal dollars—three-fourths of the Midway's costs—to greenlight both into existence.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Scene

Cleveland Scene

Cleveland, OH
2K+
Followers
781
Post
350K+
Views
ABOUT

The Scene Magazine has served as the city’s premiere, award-winning multimedia source of alternative news, events and culture since 1970.

 https://www.clevescene.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy