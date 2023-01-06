Read full article on original website
Learn How to Actually Use Your Ice Scraper to Beat the New York Winter
I might be a Binghamton, New York winter novice, but I'm willing to bet almost everybody didn't know the proper way to get ice off your windshield in the morning. According to an article on life hacker by A.A. Newton, those little ridges on the back side of your ice scraper are actually supposed to be used for something really important.
Four Upstate New York Airbnb Barn Experiences
What do you think of when the topic of barns comes up? Some may think farms, the countryside, a thing of the past, or maybe great memories from the past. I grew up in the country but didn't live on a property with a barn. Although, my paternal grandparents had two barns on their property, and my siblings and cousins loved roaming through them wherever we came to visit.
Wow! Some Interesting Choices For A Winter Getaway Destinations
January, February, and March. Not my favorite three months. If you are an outdoor winter enthusiast, this is your time, depending on the weather conditions. For many of us who live in the northern part of the country, these three months can be challenging, lonely, depressing, or whatever the case may be. But some find this time of year the perfect time for a getaway elsewhere. Maybe a warmer climate for example.
Happy New Year to 9 Of the Oldest Businesses in Upstate New York!
These businesses deserve a rousing cheer from all of us for their incredible accomplishment!. The past few years alone have not been easy or ideal for many businesses across the country. With the pandemic and lockdowns, unfortunately, many great and beloved small businesses have had to say goodbye to their customers.
Here’s How To Get Heating Assistance From New York This Winter
After some brutally cold temperatures, much of Upstate New York was teased with a taste of spring-like weather. However, the worst of winter is nowhere near over. As a matter of fact, the brunt of it is on the way. Are you prepared?. Beth, an Upstate New York resident and...
New York State Law Now Bans Certain Types Of Laundry Detergent
Your favorite laundry detergent could be harder to find on New York store shelves thanks to a law that went into effect, making several popular laundry detergents illegal to sell in New York. Many popular cleaning, personal care, and cosmetic products contain potentially cancer-causing chemicals and the New York State...
Where Do New Yorkers Wish To Relocate To The Most?
This is the time of the year when some of us Northern U.S. residents wish we lived somewhere else. Winter is not our favorite time of year. We could do without the snow, ice, cold, etc. But there are many reasons why we stay, including our job, this is where...
New Laws for 2023 In New York State
With every new year, comes new changes, rules, and laws. Some are good, some not so good. One good change that happened for 2023 for those on Social Security not just in New York State, but the entire country, was a monthly increase put into place at 8.7 percent. That's...
Have You Checked New York State Unclaimed Funds Recently?
I get excited whenever I hear about unclaimed funds. I'm thinking, did some long-lost relative leave me money that I don't know about that is sitting in an account with New York State?. And then I think about home much money there could be if my name was attached to...
Are Legal Psychedelics Coming to New York State?
A group of New York state lawmakers have proposed a bill that would legalize natural psychedelics if passed and signed by Governor Kathy Hochul. According to a report by A.J. Herrington of Forbes, New York Assemblymembers Linda Rosenthal, Jo Anne Simon and Karines Reyes proposed the bill to legalize natural psychedelics in New York State.
Upstate New York’s Top 25 Most Popular Jobs And What They Pay
Job options are on the rise in Utica, Rome, Central New York, and the Mohawk Valley. What are the most popular jobs? With that, what is the pay?. New York State is divided into 62 counties (five of which are boroughs of New York City). Within these counties are 62 cities (including New York City), 933 towns, 533 villages and 690 school districts. That means there's a lot of people, and a lot of job opportunities.
Pet Food Shortage in New York Leads to Frustration
On a recent trip to the grocery store to buy cat food, David discovered the shelves completely bare of the food his cat prefers. A subsequent trip to another store revealed the same situation - gaping holes in the pet food aisle. Debbie stopped in at her local Dollar store...
New York Seeks to Eliminate PFAS From Apparel
A new law signed by New York State Governor Kathy Hochul will ban the use of PFAS in the manufacturing of clothing in New York. According to a report by Nick Reisman of Spectrum News 1, the use of perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl, commonly referred to as PFAS, will be banned from manufacturing use in New York State on the December 31, 2023. The bill, sponsored by State Senator Brad Hoylman and Assemblywoman Pat Fahy, updates New York's environmental law to prohibit the use of perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances in apparel as an intentionally added chemical.
Disturbing Report Finds High Levels of Toxic Radon in 14% of New York Homes
According to a report by Ben Mitchell of ABC News 10, a study done by the American Lung Association found that 14% of New York homes contain high levels of radon, a toxic and radioactive gas. According to the study, radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer behind...
Space X Rocket To Help Farms In New York State
No matter how you farm, new technology can always be a benefit. Whether it is a machine to help you farm more efficiently, or a new idea that helps to improve your produce yield, finding ways to farm better is always a positive. What exactly does Space X have to...
Goats Eat Needles? Top 3 Ways to Recycle Your Christmas Tree in CNY
Yes it's true! These guys want the presents on, not under, your Christmas tree. It's that time of year where we are all tossing our Christmas Trees out our back door and out of the house. What was once decorated for all to marvel, is now sitting on your lawn in a big heap.
Onlooker Who Witnessed ‘Awkward’ NYE Proposal Thought Woman Was ‘Going to Say No’: VIDEO
One woman's New Year's Eve outing turned awkward after a man proposed to his girlfriend — who did not look happy about it — in front of a party crowd. The woman shared the cringe-inducing moment on TikTok, where it went viral. It seems the marriage-minded man brought...
No, New York, You Probably Didn’t Win the Publishers Clearing House
The first call came in at 8:00 a.m. on January 1. I answered the call because the number came up as unknown and the only unknown calls I get are from my mother – except the person on the other end of the line wasn’t my mother. It was a scammer.
Expect To Pay More For This 2023 In New York State
With a new year comes new prices and New Yorkers will be shelling out more for this in 2023. According to Insurify’s latest report on auto insurance trends report, the cost of auto insurance is expected to increase in 2023. New Yorkers can expect to see an increase of...
Will Hitting a Deer in New York Raise Car Insurance?
My husband was on a windy back road driving home from work late one night last week when a deer ran out in front of his car, clipped the front bumper, and then ran smack into the back bumper as it was making its escape back into the woods. My...
